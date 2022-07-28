Remember, we suggested you upgrade your iPhone before the official announcement of iOS 16! But, if you’re a proud customer of the Apple iPhone but haven’t upgraded your device yet, you must pay attention to the big announcement Apple made recently.

During the software-focused Worldwide Developers Conference Apple unveiled iOS 16, the new version of the company’s operating system for iPhones, iPadOS 16 for iPads, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9.

The new iOS16 is just a month away from its release but the Cupertino giant has revealed all the mind-boggling features that it would offer.

Among the many new features, the biggest overhaul is the lock screen and its customization capabilities. You can change the wallpaper, clock font, and even font color as per your need and likeness. Adding widgets and repositioning photos will make the lock screen even more attractive. iOS 16 users would also be able to create new lock screens tied to their Focus modes, such as work and play, each with their customizations and widgets.

Messaging, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Family sharing are a few other major features that would have a lot more to offer in iOS16.

But wait; before you get too excited about all the above features, Apple has a bummer for you.

All the aforementioned features would only come with iOS16, but iOS 16 wouldn’t be available for all the models of the iPhone.

Apple has decided to throw its old iPhones in the dust for a while with the final version of security updates for iPhones that run iOS 12.

Your smartphone may not be secure against cyber-attacks or new viruses such as ransomware.

Anyone with an iPhone older than iPhone 8 won’t be eligible to receive iOS16, meaning you’ll be missing many important security updates in the future. That’s where it becomes more concerning.

iOS 16 compatible iPhone

The complete list of iPhone models that would receive iOS 16 is mentioned below:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Phone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Risk of getting hacked: Upgrade ASAP

For many, the new features of iOS 16 may not be too appealing, but, for sure, they can’t ignore the risk of getting hacked due to the absence of all security updates that would only be offered by iOS 16.

In spite of Apple supporting older iPhones much longer than any other Android OEM, many people are still glued to years-old iPhones. Interestingly, most of these users reside in developing countries, like India, where price sensitivity is still one of the major factors.

82% of active iPhones are using iOS 15, while 18% are still running on either iOS 14 or earlier versions. The combined percentage of active iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7s, and iPhone 7s Plus users are in the single digit.

iPhone devices that will no longer receive security updates will become a favorite and an easy target for hackers.

So, what’s the best way out?

We suggest settling for iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series devices that will be available at great discounts as the launch date of the iPhone 14 nears. Retailers would like to get rid of older stocks in a bid to place orders for the latest models.

For those who still find iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series devices out of their budget, look nothing lower than the iPhone SE models that Apple introduced in the last few years only in a bid to deep penetrate the price-sensitive markers in Asia and East Africa. Most people use iPhone SE as a secondary device and have given excellent reviews about the same.

Whatever the case, it’s time for an upgrade to iPhones if you are among those who are still stuck with iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, or iPhone 7s series devices.