History of the Internet of Things (IoT)

IoT (Internet of Things) involves the devices/machines’ communication over the internet channel. Although it has deep involvement in technology, the Internet of Things is a very new aspect and hasn’t been around for a very long time. In simple words, the Internet of Things can be defined as any device that can switch internet connectivity as a simple on/off button.

Machines are known to provide instant & direct communications for a long way back, specifically since the advent of the telegraph in the 1830s and 1840s. Earlier known as wireless telegraphy, the very first radio voice transmission was done in 1900. On the other hand, the internet is itself an amazing IoT component. Started under DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), the internet later transformed into ARPANET (Advanced Research Projects Agency Network) in 1970.

In 1980, the ARPANET emerged as a commercial service provider and evolved into the modern Internet. Both satellites and landlines offer regular communications for the Internet of Things. Later in 1993, the GPS (Global Positioning Satellites) came out as a reality. Strengthened by the DOD (Department of Defense), GPS gets a highly stable and functional system of satellites. This growth in the Internet of Things was picked into private ownership making IIOT highly functional.

IoT Concept Realization (the 1990S)

One of the earlier and basic examples of IoT came in the 1980s, but the official conceptualization and naming were done until 1999. The idea is said to have originated from a Coca-Cola machine at Carnegie Mellon University. The programmers tried connecting the refrigerator to the Internet. The aim was to check online if the drink was available and cold, before going out to make the purchase.

Kevin Ashton was the very first person to come forward with the description of IoT which was later revolutionized into today’s Internet of Things. Since then, IoT has kept on witnessing huge reach and adoption in various verticals to bring technology and digitized innovations.

The IoT (Internet of Things) Emerged as a Part of Life

By the year 2013, IoT got transformed into multiple technologies-driven systems from the internet to wireless communication. It even got involved in the systems consisting of micro-electromechanical (MEMS) to embedded systems.

IoT becoming a part of our lives started including anything you can think of. The systems range from mobile phones or smaller devices to airplane maintenance, IoT is just everywhere. The healthcare sector has also seen plenty of advanced tools like heart monitor implantation, farm animal biochip transponder, etc.

The IoT Goes Mobile (2015)

The growth of the smartphone has led to more boost in the Internet of Things along with various other technologies. Handheld devices became a prominent communication channel for a wide section of the audience. In 2015, IoT got combined with mobile devices to revamp the traditional form of marketing with an advanced enthusiastic approach. The mobile phone sensors were monitored by the marketing departments to roll out specific promotions as per customer and product geographical locations.

In the healthcare industry, IoT-led mobile phone technology has made a remarkable impact. Smartphones and smartwatches have the capability to check and track patient blood pressure, heart rate, and other health concerns in real-time. Even the automobile sector was not untouched by this growing trend. It gave us connected vehicles that remain connected via wireless networks. It has led to effective access and communication with the vehicles.

Cars and trucks are having an inbuilt sensor, onboard diagnostics, and GPS technology. With the best use of these technologies, ventures can extract certain information about the connected fleets and process maintenance, conditions, requirements, and routes. The real-time connectivity and faster response with IoT have revolutionized the entire automobile sector.

The modern application of IoT in automobiles is the self-driving cars, maps, traffic data, surface, weather, etc. With the usage of cloud technology, the vehicles can help in monitoring architecture with a more informed decision. However, the idea of the self-driving car came in the early 1980 and is coming forward with full transformation now.

In reality, the entire human neighborhood is likely to become a part of the interconnected community known as IoT (Internet Of Things). Sensing its true potential, few IoT and mobile connectivity solutions providers, such as Freeeway, have been driving the growth of the industry by offering no geographical limitation at minimal investment. The enterprises can add connectivity to products and sell network accessibility worldwide.

Global IoT connectivity and device security are suitable for both small and large-scale businesses. The customized technology platform can offer world-class management and hassle-free remote control.