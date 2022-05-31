Get rid of iPhone if you are using any of these models, asap!

Apple, Inc.’s Annual Worldwide Developers Conference is just around the corner. During the software-focused event, the Cupertino giant is expected to release iOS 16, the new version of the company’s operating system for iPhones, and iPadOS 16 for iPads.

What will iOS 16 actually offer is anybody’s guess still, but Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg columnist, has indicated Apple users to expect “fairly significant” improvements & enhancements in the new OS. He said that an update to notifications and new health-tracking capabilities could be on the horizon, albeit an “end to end redesign” of iOS’s interface is unlikely.

This time Apple may not be introducing a completely overhauled iOS 16, but the new OS will not be available for many iPhone models, including one of the best selling iPhone models to date. According to reports, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus will not work with iOS 16.

Even though Apple is launching new features that are user-centric, it’s unlikely to impress all Apple users. 63% of active iPhones are using iOS 15, while 37% are still running on either iOS 14 or earlier versions. The combined percentage of active iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus users is in the single digit.

However, this does not mean you have to throw out any of these versions of iPhone or iPad. These devices will still work on iOS 15.4/iPadOS 15.4. Users who are extremely particular about the new features, device, and data security may want to upgrade their iPad or iPhone.

Some of you may be juggling the idea of buying iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, or iPhone XS series devices to enjoy all the benefits of iOS16. But you must also be aware that there is no guarantee that all the features that were promised by the OS will be available, even on the comparatively not-so-old devices. iOS 15 did not release features like Spatial Audio and Live Text in FaceTime for phones older than the iPhone XR or iPhone XS.

So, what’s the best way out?

We suggest settling for iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series devices that will be available at great discounts and offer as the launch date of iPhone 14 would come closer. Retailers would like to get rid of older stocks in a bid to place orders for the latest models.

For those who still find iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series devices out of their budget, we suggest settling for nothing lower than the iPhone SE models that Apple introduced in the last few years only in a bid to deep penetrate the price-sensitive markers in Asia and East Africa. Most people use iPhone SE as a secondary device and have given excellent reviews about the same.

Whatever be the case, it’s time for an upgrade if you are among those who are still stuck with iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus. Once Apple makes the announcement official the resale value of the aforementioned models in the secondary market will fall significantly. To make the most, it’s time for you to upgrade.