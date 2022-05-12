Uber strengthening its Indian presence by hiring 500 techies in India by the end of 2022

Is Uber one of your dream companies to work for? Are you keeping a close eye on new jobs at Uber India? If the answer is yes, then you must pay close attention to the new announcement made by Uber India today.

Today, Uber India has announced that it will hire 500 more techies by the end of 2022 to strengthen its presence in India. The app-based mobility and delivery company currently has more than 1,000 tech professionals of a strong workforce in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Overall, there are nearly 2,500 people on the payroll of Uber India.

In 2021, Uber added 250 engineers to its India team.

Labeling India as “a key market for the company”, Uber has charted a clear path to profitability in India by investing more in the two tech centers in the country.

“Uber is looking for the best-in-class engineers, data scientists, and program managers to join its global engineering and product teams, with the aim of ‘Building locally, and scaling globally’. We are excited about the possibilities that a rapidly evolving mobility space presents, and will continue to lead innovations for our customers across the world,” said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director – Engineering, Uber.

The company has planned an attractive compensation plan to attract talents in India. Without revealing many beans about it, Uber emphasized on fact that the company is leaving no stone unturned to remain one of the favorite places to work for.

In 2021, Uber was recognized among the safest workplace for women in India at the PoSH Awards® 2021.

The hiring in India is a part of the global expansion plan, apparently. The company has been increasing the number of employees at all of its technology centers around the world, including the US, Canada, and Latin America as well as at its India centers.

Uber’s opened up a new facility at its Bengaluru tech center earlier this week in the presence of CN Ashwath, the state minister of IT.

Uber’s Bengaluru and Hyderabad centers are responsible for handling critical functions such as rider engineering and Uber Eats engineering, Infratech, data, maps, Uber for Business, and fintech.

Uber has started looking beyond four-wheelers in a bid to easy commute challenges. After a successful pilot run in Delhi Uber is now planning to put Uber Buses on the roads of other metro cities in India as well. At present, Uber Buses are plying on the roads of Delhi, India, and Cairo, Egypt.

In 2014 Uber started its journey in India from a bungalow in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. In the last eight years, it has recorded phenomenal growth and has now established the second-largest tech center in India after its US facilities.