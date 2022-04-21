Whatsapp to charge for extended multi-device support feature with paid subscription plan

It appears that Meta-owned WhatsApp is looking to add more revenue streams after offering WhatsApp for free for years.

After launching the multi-device Support, a much-awaited feature that was available on the rival app Telegram for a long time, WhatsApp may soon introduce subscription-based plans.

WhatsApp Business is now a popular choice for both businesses and users who maintain two SIM cards but prefer to use WhatsApp with a single number on both smartphones. Most of the time businesses have to allow multiple people to manage the same Whatsapp – connect with a single number – from their own devices to communicate with customers, answer questions and manage placed orders.

More than 2 billion users actively use WhatsApp on a monthly basis.

WhatsApp currently allows users to connect up to four additional devices free of charge, on both the WhatsApp Business and WhatsApp Business. However, now the company is looking to extend the limit, at a certain price.

According to a new report from WaBetaInfo WhatsApp plans to offer a paid subscription plan for WhatsApp Business users.

According to the report, WhatsApp Business users will be able to connect up to 10 devices with a single WhatsApp account. This will make it easier for businesses and customers to connect, as multiple employees can access the same account from their phones, and provide effective and timely responses to their prospective and existing customers.

It is currently unknown if the subscription adds additional features to the account, but we expect Meta-owned messaging apps to offer many more features to make the subscription plans lucrative for paying users. The cost and duration of the subscription are unknown. It is also unclear if it will be a one-time or recurring subscription.

The company has planned to offer the Whatsapp paid subscription plans only to WhatsApp Business users, and regular WhatsApp users will not be able to subscribe.

For the last few years, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) owned WhatsApp is actively looking to monetize the messaging platform. The initial plan to introduce ads on Whatsapp received a lot of criticism externally as well as internally, especially from the founders of WhatsApp. All of that forced the company to withdraw the plan and since then the company has been exploring more ways to monetize the platform.

With the WhatsApp Subscription model, the company, as well as businesses, will reap benefits as effective and instant communication has become the key to success in the internet and smartphone era.

All we need to see is how aggressive the company would become with the price of WhatsApp Subscription plans!