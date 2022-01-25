What Makes Apple iPhone So Successful?

From its launch in 2007 to the present day, the iPhone has consistently proven itself to be one of the most successful smartphones ever made by any company. With more than 2 billion iPhones sold to date, and over 1 billion active iPhone users worldwide Apple’s iPhone even made history by becoming the first consumer electronic device to generate $1 trillion in revenue. 1 in every 4 smartphones that users own is an iPhone, according to a report from Asymco.

All the above figures related to sales of iPhone underline the fact – Apple has created a masterpiece! Even after 15 years of its debut, the craze and aspiration to own an iPhone is far from over among users. But this also leads us to think about the aspects that have been making people go crazy about iPhone for years.

From its iconic design to its sheer array of features, here are some of the things that have helped make the iPhone so successful.

Apple innovation

It’s not that Apple is just a better marketer. Its success has more to do with its history of developing innovative products and services—the first generation of iPods, for example, was a huge hit because they were based on an intuitive new technology (the scroll wheel) that people loved. Then there are revolutionary features like Siri, which is unique to Apple devices. Most importantly, Apple uses these product innovations as platforms that allow it to add even more value over time through software updates and apps. In other words, you don’t need to upgrade your iPhone every year or two to keep your smartphone up-to-date.

iPhone design

What makes an iPhone an iPhone is its design. When Steve Jobs first unveiled the phone in 2007, he presented it as three revolutionary products in one. One of those three breakthroughs was design; The beauty of it is that Apple has kept it very simple and accessible to everyone, says Harvard Business School professor Rebecca Waber. Even though most people own a smartphone now, Waber notes that most shoppers choose their phone based on how they feel about how it looks. A person isn’t going to buy a phone that looks cheap or outdated, so there is pressure for companies like Apple to be at the top of their game when it comes to appearance.

Loyal customer base

One of Apple’s greatest strengths is its loyal customer base. According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, Apple has 83 million customers in North America alone, and many of them are repeat buyers who purchase two or more products a year. The loyalty of Apple’s users towards iPhone could be well understood from the fact that 90% of iPhone users stay with Apple while upgrading or replacing their next smartphone. This is the highest loyalty percentage clocked by any smartphone company ever.

These strong relationships with customers create an instant market for new products. With such high demand for their phones, it doesn’t matter if Apple doesn’t run any marketing campaigns; when a new product is released, there will be plenty of people lining up at stores to buy it right away. The company knows that a large number of loyal customers will essentially do its marketing work for it.

iPhone quality

The quality of iPhone is its most important feature. Because Apple limits supply, customers are willing to pay a premium price for its products. There is a shortage of iPhones on every release date. Apple launched four models at once in September 2021, and customer reaction was so strong that they quickly sold out across online stores such as Amazon and Best Buy within minutes. What is even more surprising is the fact that the most expensive iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max received the highest demand.

People buy iPhones because they want a top-quality product that won’t let them down when they need it most. The demand for quality devices with state-of-the-art features means that companies can charge high prices without making customers feel like they’re overpaying for a smartphone.

The new features

With the launch of new models every year, Apple introduces some much-awaited features to woo users. Be it putting the fastest smartphone processor under the hood every year or a much-awaited 48MP rear camera which is expected with iPhone 14, Apple never misses a chance to impress people with every new model.

All said and done, Apple iPhone is alls et to enter into a new era with the launch of the foldable iPhone in 2023. However, the Cupertino giant doesn’t seem to be in a hurry as Tim Cook & Team doesn’t want to tap the market with unmatured technology. They have currently opted wait and watch strategy and monitoring the acceptance, sales, and challenges Samsung has been facing with its foldable smartphones.

Will the foldable iPhone be as impressive and successful as the current lineup of iPhone? A lot more depends on the price Apple decides to tag foldable iPhone with.