Happy B’day Katharine Burr Blodgett: The Inventor of Invisible Glass

The 19th century was considered as a men’s century; women were considered as only housewives and were not provided with an adequate education. The famous entrepreneurs, industrialists, scientists, and research practitioners of the nineteenth century were mostly men.

There were some women entrepreneurs, inventors who defied this convention include Margaret Knight well known for founding Eastern Paper Bag Company and inventing the shoe manufacturing machine, Melitta Bentz for inventing the coffee filtration machine, Caresse Crosby for inventing the ‘backless brassiere’ (modern bra), and Katharine Burr Blodgett for inventing the famous “invisible glass.”

Katharine Blodgett was born with a ‘silver spoon’ which allowed her to receive the finest of the education available at the time. Her father, George R. Blodgett was a well-known patent attorney for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

Her cutting-edge research paper on gas masks saved thousands of lives during World War I. She was the first woman to earn Ph.D. in Physics from Cambridge University in 1926. She is best known for inventing ‘invisible glass,’ which is used in today’s camera lenses, telescopes, picture frames, and so on.

Born: January 10, 1898, Schenectady, New York, USA

Died: October 12, 1979, Schenectady, New York, USA

The ‘tigress’ of the man’s world was the first female scientist hired by General Electric. Here are a few amazing lesser-known aspects of her life:

Katharine's father was shot and killed in his home by a burglar in 1897, before she was born. Shortly after Katharine's birth, her mother and older brother George Jr. relocated to New York City.

Katharine earned a BA in Physics from 'Bryn Mawr College' in 1917, demonstrating her aptitude for science and mathematics.

After receiving a master's degree from the University of Chicago, Katharine Blodgett became the first woman hired by General Electric as a research scientist. She collaborated frequently with Irving Langmuir who had pioneered a technique for creating single-molecule thin films on the surface of water.

In 1924, Blodgett was accepted as a physics doctoral student at Cavendish Laboratory at Cambridge University in England. Her doctoral dissertation was about the behavior of electrons in ionized mercury vapor. In 1926, Katharine Blodgett became the first woman to earn a Ph.D. in physics from Cambridge University.

In 1938, she was successful in inventing "invisible" glass by layering film on both sides of a sheet of glass until the visible light reflected by the layers cancelled out the visible light reflected by the glass.

Gone with the Wind was the first major colour film to be projected using Blodgett's lens and coating, and its crystal-clear cinematography wowed audiences when it was released in 1939.

Langmuir described Katharine Blodgett as a ‘gifted experimenter‘ with a rare combination of theoritical and pratical ability.

In 1963, Katharine Burr Blodgett retired from General Electric and became a role model for female physicists and scientists all over the world.

The born physicist devoted her whole life to science and never got married. Her path-breaking discoveries have led to the invention of Camera lenses, telescopes etc.

Awards and Recognition: In 1945, Katharine Burr Blodgett was awarded the ‘achievement Award’ by the renowned ‘American Association of University Women’. She also received the Photographic Society of America’s Progress Medal in 1972 among many other awards.

