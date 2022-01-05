BriefGamesInternet Games
Updated:

Why Encryption Tech is So Important In Gaming

By Dazeinfo
35
0

Must Read

BriefAmartya Baidya - 0

The Growth of OTT: Blip in the Radar Or a Real Threat to Traditional TV?

People are attached to their smartphones way more than they're to any other gadget. In fact, the average person...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 3

Are You A Gaming Geek: ‘Five Commandments’ Before You Buy Video Games Online !

Does your day start with joysticks instead of coffee mugs? Or as a kid your best friends were the...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

$20 Billion In 2022: Google Pays Apple For Not Launching Its Own Search Engine?

Have you ever wondered why the world's most valuable company never made any serious attempt to capture a sizeable...
Read more

Encryption has been around for many years now but has become a huge topic of conversation in recent years; with the rise of social media sites and the massive amounts of data we share and use every day, encryption is a hot topic. 

In short, encryption is a type of tech used for protection by many emerging online businesses. Although, in gaming, encryption isn’t used as much as you might think, but we will dive into what encryption is and how it can help and change gaming. 

What is Encryption?

In simple terms, data encryption is the process of taking data, a word document, for instance, and scrambling it into unreadable code. The person who did the encryption will then have a key that can be used to unscramble the data and reread it. 

Advertisements

Encryption can also be done in layers, where you can encrypt once, twice, or three times, scrambling the data more and more each time. You are also able to encrypt any data that you own, whether it be a simple word document or something more important and personal. 

Encryption Benefits

The benefits of encryption are fairly obvious. Considering we store so much data on our computers, laptops, or external hard drives, you want this data protected in the event that your hardware gets stolen or hacked. 

Encryption becomes even more important when you start transferring data over the internet. Considering public WiFi networks are often vulnerable to data thieves, you want to know that no matter where you are sending your data to or from, it will stay confidential.

You are also able to encrypt your emails, meaning one of your primary forms of electronic communication is protected too. In short, encryption is used to ensure all your data is only read by those you give permission to. 

Encryption Threats

Encryption attacks are rather simple in the world of hacking; it is often called a “brute force” approach. Potential data thieves will try hundreds of encryption keys until they find the one that works. 

Advertisements

Another alternative that data thieves use is a side-channel attack; when they attack the cipher system itself, not the encryption. Hence, choosing the best encryption system you can find is essential if you will be using it to protect your data. 

What it Does for Gaming

Encryption and gaming have a strange relationship. On the one hand, you would think encryption is excellent; it can protect the code, stop it from being stolen, and, more importantly, stop it from being hacked. 

Encryption would also make the file sizes of games smaller, meaning they will run quicker and more efficiently, and in a world where games are getting bigger and bigger, it will save space on your hard drive and on your console. 

On the other hand, though, encryption will scramble the data and make a game a buggy mess. There are also numerous examples of games having encrypted data but still regularly being hacked. 

This is because developers allow their data to be open to modifiers. These modifiers create mods, different game modes, skins, etc. If they didn’t have access to the data, they wouldn’t be able to do this. Developers are also comfortable with this happening. 

Instead, developers create anti-hacking engines, like Warzone uses Ricochet to stop hackers from illegally modifying data. These types of systems pick up the activity, trace which system is doing it, and instantly ban them. 

With regards to data thieves attempting to steal the data of a game’s player base, developers use the best cyber-security systems on the market. They also have large, experienced teams of cyber security experts protecting their games and networks. 

As you can see, encryption is a brilliant piece of tech but also something that is still trying to find its way into the world of gaming. While some games use end-to-end encryption to protect your gaming data, the games themselves don’t use it. 

It is most likely just a matter of time before games are able to implement encryption across the board properly. Until then, it will stay as a secondary consideration in gaming, with developers using it more to protect your data instead of using it to protect their own. 

Previous articleTikTok Repost: A Leaf Out of Twitter’s Book to Make Videos Go Viral In A Jiffy
Next article$20 Billion In 2022: Google Pays Apple For Not Launching Its Own Search Engine?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

AppleNeeraj M - 0

Apple $3 Trillion Valuation: The Strength Behind Skyrocketing Valuation

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) once again made hundred of millions of heads turned on Monday when its valuation in the...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Is Facial Recognition on Your Smartphone a Good Choice?

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The exploded adoption of smartphones has led to the unprecedented use of Facial recognition system. It adds another method of security for everyday devices....
Read more

Mobile Gaming Market H1 2021: India Remained the Biggest Market by Downloads [REPORT]

Brief Itu Rathore - 0
The adoption of Internet and smartphones have increased over the decade. People are now using mobile phones for almost everything, from entertainment to shopping,...
Read more

5 Ways People Can Access Your IP Address

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Internet Protocol, also known as the IP address, is your digital identity on the internet. All the traffic to and from your device is...
Read more

Apple’s New Encryption Feature: Users Appreciate, Governments Reject!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Apple has announced quite a few privacy-enhancing features during its annual software developer conference (WWDC 2021) that held on June 07, 2021. According to...
Read more

Battleground Mobile India Launch May Be Delayed!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 2
Mobile gamers in India are excited to learn about the return of PUBG Mobile in India. The game which was banned last year due...
Read more

WhatsApp Crying Wolf Over Message Traceability As Instructed By GOI?

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
The GOI introducing new and stricter guidelines for social media platforms has once again sparked the long-standing debate about the traceability of messages.  The Indian...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.