BriefEntrepreneurship
Updated:

Happy Birthday King Camp Gillette: The Inventor Who Eased The Way We Shave

By Abhishek
3630
0

Must Read

BriefAmartya Baidya - 0

The Growth of OTT: Blip in the Radar Or a Real Threat to Traditional TV?

People are attached to their smartphones way more than they're to any other gadget. In fact, the average person...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 3

Are You A Gaming Geek: ‘Five Commandments’ Before You Buy Video Games Online !

Does your day start with joysticks instead of coffee mugs? Or as a kid your best friends were the...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

$20 Billion In 2022: Google Pays Apple For Not Launching Its Own Search Engine?

Have you ever wondered why the world's most valuable company never made any serious attempt to capture a sizeable...
Read more

A man who had no background in manufacturing or metallurgy but his cutting-edge idea proved to be a game-changer in the men’s grooming industry. There was a famous Russian proverb, ‘It is easier to bear a child every year than to shave every day.’ Prior to the 1900s, the razors used to have an unprotected sharp blade that was dangerous, time-consuming and caused skin burns and cuts. One needed to sharpen the blade every time before shaving. However, where there is a problem, there is also an opportunity, which King Camp Gillette identified well in time.

I dared where the wise one’s feared to tread

After losing everything in a fire in Chicago city in 1871, King Camp Gillette’s family relocated to New York. Later in life, he became a successful travelling salesman who enjoyed tinkering and inventing new products, though he was often unsuccessful. His tinkering drew the attention of one of his employers who suggested Gillette try his luck on some use and throw product so that the customer gets used to it.

In 1901, Gillette Safety Razor Company was incorporated with King Camp Gillette as its President. In 1903, the company recorded sales of 51 razors and 168 blades. The sales skyrocketed to 90,000 odd razors and 12,400,000 odd blades the following year, making Gillette the undisputed king of the newfound market. Today the brand value of Gillette stands at $14.5 billion and ranked #42 on the Forbes list of the World’s Most Valuable Brands 2021. Proctor and Gamble Co. bought Gillette in a $54 billion deal back in 2005.

Advertisements

The tagline of the Gillette Company is ‘The Best A Man Can Get,’ and his product fits that description.

Birth Date: January 5, 1855

Died: July 9, 1932 (aged 77)

A visionary, an inventor, and a successful entrepreneur ‘King Camp Gillette’, who turned his idea into a masterpiece, was never got dissuaded by the negative comments about his company or product. Let’s dig deeper into the achievements of the founder of Gillette:

  • King Gillette was an avid reader with strong political beliefs who craved for changes in the United States’ social and economic systems. After being inspired by his mother’s best-selling recipe book, ‘White House Cookbook,’ he tried his hand at political writing. He finished his book ‘The Human Drift‘ in 1894.
  • The mentor: In 1891, William Painter, the inventor of crown cork bottle cap and bottle opener, encouraged Gillette to try his hand at creating a use and throw product. Gillette couldn’t get this idea out of his head, so he started working on it.
  • ‘Eureka’ Moment: While shaving once, his razor dropped and its blade got damaged which gave birth to the idea of a disposable razor blade. He quickly purchased files, brass pieces, and a vice to begin moulding his idea. Later, he wrote a letter to his wife, who was visiting her family, in which he expressed his joy by writing: “I have got it; our fortune is made.”
  • Idea: A T-shaped handle will house the new double-edged razor in place of the conventional single-edged blade and instead of sharpening the blade it would be disposable and cheap.
1904-gillette-safety-razor--300dpi
  • Faced Criticism: After filing for the patent on August 11, 1989, his idea was criticised by his friends and technical experts, but he never gave up. Experts considered the design to be an impossible task to achieve.

The razor was looked upon as a joke by all my friends, A common greeting was,”Well, Gillette, how’s the razor?’ If I had been technically trained, I would have quit.

  • The birth of Gillette Safety razor Company: The meeting with William Emery Nickerson, a graduate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, brought kudos for Gillette. In 1903, Nickerson developed the magical machine to manufacture the disposable blades. In 1904, about 90,000 razors and 12,400,000 blades were sold by company.
  • Buy the competitors: King Gillette had spent a significant amount of time and money acquiring competitors and and protecting the company’s rights. By 1910, he was a millionaire and also a celebrity as every single razor package has his image imprinted on it.
  • In 1910, he vainly offered $1 million to the former President Theodore Roosevelt to act as the president of his experimental ‘World Corporation’. However, he turned down the offer.
  • Alladin’s Lamp: The World War I was surprisingly proved to be the Alladin’s Lamp for ‘Gillette Safety razor Company ‘. By 1917, every soldier was carrying a Gillette shaving kit along with their other equipments, resulting in a large customer base that continued to buy the products for refills.
  • Retirement: King Gillette retired in 1913 but remained President until 1931 when his focus was shifted towards writing. In addition to ‘The Human Drift’ (1894), Gillette was the author of ‘The Ballot Box’ (1897), ‘World Corporation’ (1910) and ‘The People’s Corporation’ (1924).
  • Today, Gillette is a $15 billion company that offers safety razors and other personal care products.

There are two kinds of men who never amount to much: those who cannot do what they are told and those who can do nothing else.

The post is a part of a B’day Series where we celebrate the birthday of renowned personalities from Tech Industry, very frequently. The series includes Entrepreneurs, C-level Executives, innovators or renewed leaders who moved the industry with their exponential skill set and vision. The intent is to highlight the person’s achievements and touch base the little known, but interesting, part of his life. You can see the list of all earlier celebrated tech personalities, including Mark Zuckerberg, Marissa Mayor, Sean Parker, Andy Rubin, Julian Assange, Sir Richard Branson, Sergey Brin by following this link or subscribe to your daily newsletter.

Advertisements
Previous articleBig Data & Data Analysis in Sports: Changing the Dynamics Forever
Next articleTikTok Repost: A Leaf Out of Twitter’s Book to Make Videos Go Viral In A Jiffy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

AppleNeeraj M - 0

Apple $3 Trillion Valuation: The Strength Behind Skyrocketing Valuation

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) once again made hundred of millions of heads turned on Monday when its valuation in the...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Happy B’Day Gordon Moore: One Of The Founding Fathers Of Silicon Valley

Brief Abhishek - 0
Gordon Earle Moore co-founded the paramount Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) with Robert Noyce in July 1968, which is worth $263.7 billion, today. He pioneered the technological chronology...
Read more

Happy B’Day James Duke: The Tobacco Tycoon Known As “Father of Modern Cigarette”

Brief Abhishek - 0
A shrewd businessman and an investor who is often referred as the ‘Father of the modern cigarette’ was born in a modest family. He...
Read more

Happy B’Day Tim Westergren: The Entrepreneur Who Obstinately Refused to Quit

Brief Abhishek - 0
Being bankrupt to owning a multibillion-dollar company takes a lot of patience and hard work, and Tim Westergren has shown the world how to...
Read more

Happy Birthday Bill Gates: The Multiple Shades Of The Co-Founder of Microsoft

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
From “Tic-tac-toe” to “Microsoft”; the path to triumph he foresaw to become a successful entrepreneur transformed him to a billionaire at the age of...
Read more

Happy Birthday Peter Thiel: And For The “New Currency” PayPal

Brief Shyam Swaraj - 0
Being recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader is not easy. And neither was it building the 'new currency' as admitted by Peter Thiel,...
Read more

Happy Birthday Jack Ma: An Unbeaten Optimist Crazy Jack of Alibaba Group

Brief Dazeinfo - 1
An optimist finds an opportunity in every failure. Flip-flops are an integral part of life. But, few men stand out of the crowd to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.