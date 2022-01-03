BriefEntrepreneurshipCompaniesIntel
Updated:

Happy B’Day Gordon Moore: One Of The Founding Fathers Of Silicon Valley

By Abhishek
3752
0

Must Read

BriefAmartya Baidya - 0

The Growth of OTT: Blip in the Radar Or a Real Threat to Traditional TV?

People are attached to their smartphones way more than they're to any other gadget. In fact, the average person...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 3

Are You A Gaming Geek: ‘Five Commandments’ Before You Buy Video Games Online !

Does your day start with joysticks instead of coffee mugs? Or as a kid your best friends were the...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

Huawei New OS: Hongmeng Is The Answer To Android?

Huawei new OS is all set to debut! By now you must have read about the recent blow receive by...
Read more

Gordon Earle Moore co-founded the paramount Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) with Robert Noyce in July 1968, which is worth $263.7 billion, today. He pioneered the technological chronology and developed the ‘Moore’s Law’.

Innovation is the only thing that will keep the company vital. If we stop innovating, it won’t be long before we become the equivalent of the buggy whip industry

Self-claimed ‘accidental entrepreneur’, Gordon Moore is a Ph.D. holder in Chemistry and minor in Physics from the prestigious California Institute of Technology. A lover of mathematics and chemistry also attempted his luck on the examination of solid rocket propellants used in the anti-aircraft missiles by the U.S. Navy, but soon switched to the private industry which was an ocean of research. A multi-billionaire pledged to give half his wealth to the noble causes along with Bill Gates and Warren Buffet under ‘The Giving Pledge’ organization.

Birth: January 3, 1929, San Francisco, CA, USA.

Advertisements

Net worth: $10.5 billion

A visionary, an inventor, and a great philanthropist has many untold aspects of his life:

  • The Noble Laureate William Shockley offered him a job in ‘Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory’ where he met Robert Noyce. The interview conducted by Shockley was a bit bizarre in nature; Moore was selected after several Psychological tests while Shockley timed each answer with the stopwatch.
  • Traitorous Eight: Due to the poor quality of management, Noyce and Moore along with six others left Shockley and founded Fairchild Semiconductors in 1957 and were called the ‘traitorous eight’. The company was a success and several inventions including, Integrated Circuits are in its name.
  • Moore’s Law: On April 19, 1965, Gordon Moore, then Director of Research and Development Laboratories at Fairchild Semiconductor, published a 4-page article, titled “Cramming more components onto integrated circuits“. His prediction “With unit cost falling as the number of components per circuit rises, by 1975, the number of components per integrated circuit for minimum cost will be 65,000” known as Moore’s Law. This ground-breaking law still holds true.
  • The birth of ‘Intel’: In July 1968, Noyce and Moore co-founded ‘NM Electronics’, which was later renamed ‘Intel Corporation’. Moore served the company as Executive Vice President until 1975 when he became president. Between April 1979 and 1987, he served himself as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intel.
  • Intel’s first year revenue were about $2,672, which increased to a whopping $43.62 billion in 2010.
Moore's Law
  • In an interview, Gordon Moore said about the culture of Silicon Valley – “It continues to evolve, but basically it’s still a place to do startups. A few become very successful.
  • A mentor: He has also aided Steve Wozniak, once providing him with ‘1103s (first dynamic RAM)’ for his project.
  • Between 1991 and 1996, he servedGilead Sciences’ as the member of Business Advisory Board, later became the member of the Board of Directors of the Company.
  • In 1993, he became the Chairperson of ‘California Institute of Technology’ (Caltech) and presently he is the life trustee of the Institute. In 1997, he retired as the CEO from Intel.
  • Philanthropy: Apart from signing ‘The Giving Pledge’, Moore and his wife Betty launched their philanthropic foundation in 2000 which has more than $6 billion in assets and makes grants of around $250 million each year for environmental conservation, scientific research, and patient care. Has also funded around $200 million for the development of world’s 2nd largest optical telescope named ‘Thirty Meter Telescope’. In 2015, they pledged a $100 million endowment for graduate fellowships at California Institute of Technology.
  • Awards and recognition: The major awards include ‘National Medal of Technology and Innovation’ in 1990 presented by then-President George H.W. Bush. Was bestowed with ‘Presidential Medal of Freedom’ and the ‘Bower Award’ in 2002. In 2008 received ‘IEEE Medal of Honor’ and later in 2010 received ‘Future Dan David Prize’ for his exceptional work in the field of Telecommunications. He has also become a fellow of ‘Computer History Museum’ (1998) and ‘American Association for the Advancement of Sciences’.
  • Gordon Moore was ranked #66 on Forbes 400 2021 and #182 on Forbes Billionaires 2021 List.

The technology at the leading edge changes so rapidly that you have to keep current after you get out of school. I think probably the most important is having good fundamentals.

The post is a part of a B’day Series where we celebrate the birthday of renowned personalities from the Tech Industry, very frequently. The series includes Entrepreneurs, C-level Executives, innovators, or renewed leaders who moved the industry with their exponential skill set and vision. The intent is to highlight the person’s achievements and touch base the little known, but interesting, part of his life. You can see the list of all earlier celebrated tech personalities, including Mark Zuckerberg, Marissa Mayor, Sean Parker, Andy Rubin, Julian Assange, Sir Richard Branson, Sergey Brin by following this link or subscribe to your daily newsletter.

Previous articleNearly 30% of Indian Smartphone Users Are Now Active On Glance [STUDY]
Next articleBig Data & Data Analysis in Sports: Changing the Dynamics Forever

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Big Data & Data Analysis in Sports: Changing the Dynamics Forever

If you haven’t heard the term “big data” yet, then don’t worry; it’s still a relatively new term to...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Happy B’Day James Duke: The Tobacco Tycoon Known As “Father of Modern Cigarette”

Brief Abhishek - 0
A shrewd businessman and an investor who is often referred as the ‘Father of the modern cigarette’ was born in a modest family. He...
Read more

Happy B’Day Tim Westergren: The Entrepreneur Who Obstinately Refused to Quit

Brief Abhishek - 0
Being bankrupt to owning a multibillion-dollar company takes a lot of patience and hard work, and Tim Westergren has shown the world how to...
Read more

Happy Birthday Bill Gates: The Multiple Shades Of The Co-Founder of Microsoft

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
From “Tic-tac-toe” to “Microsoft”; the path to triumph he foresaw to become a successful entrepreneur transformed him to a billionaire at the age of...
Read more

Happy Birthday Peter Thiel: And For The “New Currency” PayPal

Brief Shyam Swaraj - 0
Being recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader is not easy. And neither was it building the 'new currency' as admitted by Peter Thiel,...
Read more

Happy Birthday Jack Ma: An Unbeaten Optimist Crazy Jack of Alibaba Group

Brief Dazeinfo - 1
An optimist finds an opportunity in every failure. Flip-flops are an integral part of life. But, few men stand out of the crowd to...
Read more

Happy Birthday David Packard: The Man With Manifold Talents

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
It is an awesome journey of the man from engineer to the helm of one of the world’s largest electronic device manufacturing companies. The...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.