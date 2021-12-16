BriefSocial MediaSocial News
Updated:

Instagram Stories With 60 Seconds Video: To Eat Into YouTube Market

By Aarzu Khan
2
0

Instagram Stories are getting a much-awaited upgrade. The social media image and video sharing app has recently begun testing major changes to its Stories platform. This allows users to post photos and videos that last 24 hours. 

But the new change is not limited to the time frame of Stories. In an attempt to compete with Snapchat and TikTok, Instagram wants Stories to allow 60 seconds videos as well.

user in Turkey pointed out that the app now notifies a few users about this change. In it’s current state if a user attempts to upload or record a longer video than 15 seconds, it will be automatically split into multiple Stories. This annoys many users they claim to loosing the impact and engagement to the whole video longer than 15 seconds.

Looks like Instagram has paid attention to their concerns!

The new feature allows users to upload videos up to 60 seconds in length to Stories without the need to cut them.

Instagram is also testing a new interface for posting Stories. This will make it easier to add a location or mention other accounts to your post. 

The Meta-owned platform is not yet clear when these changes will be available to users worldwide. Right now, only a handful of users are able to post longer Stories.

It’s no surprise that Instagram is attracting more people who share videos via the social network. Instagram has surpassed 2 billion active users landmark just yesterday and soon kit may become the most popular platform in Meta family of apps (previously known as Facebook family of apps). The users acquisition rate of Instagram is much faster than Facebook which has 2.9 billion monthly active users.

Due to the exploded adoption of smartphone and high-speed 4G connectivity, the consumption and creation of video content is all time high in 2021. A record number of users are turning towards platforms like Instagram which offers a combine feature of photo and video sharing.

With new Instagram Stories 60 second video feature the platform is expected to attract more users of YouTube who didn’t find themselves fit into 15 second videos of Instagram until now.

