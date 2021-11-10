BriefTechnology
Updated:

Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayar Is the Talk of The Town After IPO Listing Gain

By Aarzu Khan
39
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 3

Are You A Gaming Geek: ‘Five Commandments’ Before You Buy Video Games Online !

Does your day start with joysticks instead of coffee mugs? Or as a kid your best friends were the...
Read more
BriefAmartya Baidya - 0

The Growth of OTT: Blip in the Radar Or a Real Threat to Traditional TV?

People are attached to their smartphones way more than they're to any other gadget. In fact, the average person...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

How To Leverage On Cold Calling to Help You Win Big In 2021

Cold calling is an old-fashioned sales strategy that involves sales representatives reaching out to prospective customers who have not...
Read more

The overwhelming response received by fashion brand Nykaa at the stock market has given a lot of hope to many other female-led Indian startups. Falguni Nayar is the leader of the first female-led unicorn in India and has risen to the rank of the country’s richest female billionaire, with a net worth of $6.5 billion.

On November 10, the shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which own Nykaa, were listed at a huge premium of more than 79 percent compared to an issue price of Rs 1,125. The stock price of Nykaa zoomed to Rs 2,012 within a few minutes of listing, giving mind-boggling returns to all investors who are able to get hold of Nykaa stocks during IPO.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Nayar has surpassed Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar–Shaw in terms of assets and is now the second richest woman in India.

Advertisements

According to Forbes India Rich List, she is now wealthier than Harsh Mariwala (Muthoot Finance founder) and Asian Paints’ Abhay Vakil.

Pankaj Patel Chairman of Cadila Health Care, InterGlobe Aviation’s Bhatia Family, and Alkem Laboratories’ Singh Family are all among the people who rank below Nayar on this rich list.

The Nykaa stock was listed at Rs 2,001. This is a leap of 77.86% on the BSE. The stock then jumped 89.24% to Rs 2,129. It was listed on the NSE at Rs 2,018 with a premium of 79.37%.

FSN’s value reached Rs 1 trillion ($13.5 Billion) within five minutes of trading on Wednesday. FSN E-Commerce Ventures’ initial share-sale was subscribed 81.78x earlier in the month.

The Nykaa IPO was worth Rs 5,352-crore and had a share price of Rs 1,085 – 1,125. The IPO gains have excited the retail investors who are now actively looking to place bets on other upcoming startup IPOs, including Paytm which was launched on November 8 with an issue price of Rs 2,80 – 2,150.

Advertisements

Nayar, an ex-investment banker, became an entrepreneur only a few months after turning 50. The e-commerce platform, which sells beauty and personal care products via its mobile app and website, was launched by Falguni Nayar in 2012.

Nayar stated that she hoped the Nykaa Journey – an Indian-owned, and Indian-managed dream-come true – could inspire everyone.

Previous articlePaytm IPO: A Risky Bet That May Not Give Any ROI In A Short Term?
Next articleIndian New-Age IPO Market Is In A Massive Bubble, Warns Investment Advisor

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Indian New-Age IPO Market Is In A Massive Bubble, Warns Investment Advisor

India is at the cusp of IPO revolution. The overwhelming success of Zomato IPO, Nykaa IPO is attracting the...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Indian New-Age IPO Market Is In A Massive Bubble, Warns Investment Advisor

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
India is at the cusp of IPO revolution. The overwhelming success of Zomato IPO, Nykaa IPO is attracting the eyeballs of institutional investors and...
Read more

Paytm IPO: A Risky Bet That May Not Give Any ROI In A Short Term?

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Paytm may not be able to attain the success what Zomato got in the stock market! A fund manager stated that investing in Indian fintech...
Read more

Resale Value of iPhone 12 Pro Max Drops by 65% In Just One Year, According To Apple

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The resale value of iPhone plays an important role in decision making. While selling a new iPhone to customers, many retailers always insist that,...
Read more

Trying to Drive Online Sales? These Techniques Will Destroy Your Competition

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
In the era of the internet, mobile and social media every business wants to mark its presence online. The skyrocketing number of internet websites...
Read more

CRED Valuation Soars To $4 Billion As It Raises $251 Million

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The fast-growing Credit card payments company CRED has concluded a $251 million financing round and has boosted its value to $4 billion within six...
Read more

PhonePe Revenue in FY21 Soared 85%, Offered ESOPs Worth ₹843 Crore

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
PhonePe, the market leader in UPI transactions and financial services, announced a significant declined of 44 percent in losses incurred during fiscal 2021 (FY21),...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.