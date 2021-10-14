Phishing Attack To Your Business: The Unprecedented Risk

A successful cyber-attack is likely to cause a wide range of problems in your business. From shutting down your daily operations to causing irreparable damage to your customer relationships, no company can easily accept the consequences of a successful cyber-attack.

Addressing cyber security vulnerabilities in your businesses should be a holistic process. It is not enough to simply install standard anti-virus software and assume you are adequately protected. In order to properly safeguard your business, you need to identify and protect yourself against all of the most common cyber-attacks, including phishing attacks.

What is a Phishing Attack?

A phishing attack is one of the most common forms of cyber-attacks. A phishing attack specifically targets emails. Traditionally, phishing attacks were pretty easy to spot; the most common example of typical phishing attacks was known as the Nigerian Prince scams. However, in recent years this form of attack has become increasingly sophisticated.

Modern phishing attacks can be highly targeted, this is known as a spear-phishing attack. A criminal conducting a sphere phishing attack will have likely conducted thorough research into the victim, so they are confidently able to disguise themselves as an individual or organization that the victim will trust. Another common type of physical attack is called a business email compromise or simply a BEC. A BEC involves the attacker disguising themselves as a business to motivate the victim to conduct the desired action.

Preventing a Successful Cyber-Attack

Email security is essential for preventing a successful cyber-attack, as this type of system limits the chances of human error leading to a successful attack. Email security works to secure your email in a number of different ways. For example, email security will help you to increase your password security, scan for potentially damaging emails and monitor your existing security levels. When you combine dedicate email security with training and understanding, you will be able to confidently limit the chances of you experiencing a successful cyber-attack.

The Consequences of a Successful Phishing Attack

The particular effects of a successful phishing attack will depend on the specific intentions of the attacker. However, some of the most common consequences of a phishing attack are listed below.

1. Malware

Malicious software, or as it is more commonly known, malware, can be used to complete a range of different cyber-attacks, such as ransomware, viruses, worms, and trojans. It is common for malware to be attacked directly in an email or embedded in an attachment such as a document.

2. Fraud

It is common for cyber-attackers to use phishing emails to gain access to your sensitive or personal information. Once attackers have gained access to your personal information, they will then be able to use this for fraudulent purposes.

3. Loss of Computer Systems

A cyber-attacker might use a phishing attack to prevent your access to your computer system. The most common reasons why an attacker might prevent your access to your computer systems might be to extort a ransom payment or use your computer for mining.