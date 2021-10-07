Forbes India Richest People 2021: Cumulative Wealth Increased 50% YoY

Forbes has published the list of India’s richest people titled “The 100 Richest Indians 2021”. Surprisingly, the cumulative wealth of India’s top 100 wealthiest people surged a whopping 50% YoY, to $775 billion in 2021. This represents a massive $257 billion gain in their combined wealth.
It’s worth noting that more than 80% of individuals on the list saw their fortunes grow, with 61 billionaires adding $1 billion or more to their wealth.
Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian for the 14th year in a row, with a net worth of $92.7 billion in 2021.
Let’s take a look into the list of India’s billionaires 2021, whose lives can serve as inspiration to many.
India Richest People 2021 by Net Worth
- The cumulative wealth of India’s 10 richest people increased a strong 58.8% YoY in 2021, to $332.4 billion.
- Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, saw a $4 billion gain in his fortunes in 2021. However, this is the least gain in the wealth among top 10 richest people in India.
- Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, is the second richest person in India, and also emerged as the top gainer on the list. His net worth increased a whopping 196.8% YoY in 2021, to $74.8 billion. That representing a massive $49.5 billion increase in his wealth.
- Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies Limited, is the India’s 3rd billionaire with a net worth of $31 billion. This is followed by Radhakishan Damani, the founder of DMart, whose fortune increased a whopping 90.9% YoY in 2021, to a $29.4 billion.
- Cyrus Poonawalla, the founder of Serum Institute of India, climbed one spot to the top five. His net worth is $19 billion, up 65.2% YoY.
Newcomers on Forbes Richest Indian 2021 list
There are six newcomers on Forbes India Rich List 2021.
With $3.6 billion net worth, Inder Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director – Polycab India, ranked 57 on Forbes India Richest People 2021 list.
Having an estimated net worth of $2.55 billion Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman – Dr. Lal PathLabs, also made his debut on the list. He ranked 87th after his company’s stock doubled in the past year due to a pandemic-induced rise in testing. This is followed by Bajranglal Taparia of Supreme Industries, whose net worth soared to $1.95 billion.
The other three are from the Chemical sector, include Ashok Boob (rank 93; $2.3 billion) of Clean Science and Technology; Deepak Mehta (rank 97, $2.05 billion) of Deepak Nitrite, and Yogesh Kothari (rank 100, $1.94 billion) of Alkyl Amines Chemicals.
India’s Youngest Billionaires 2021
Byju’s co-founder Divya Gokulnath (rank 47, $4.05 billion) and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath (rank 86, $2.59 billion), both 35, are India’s youngest billionaires as of 2021. While the oldest billionaires on Forbes India Richest People 2021 list are Pallonji Mistry of Shapoorji Pallonji Group (rank 9, $16.4 billion) and Devendra Jain of Gujarat Fluorochemicals (rank 70, $3 billion), both of them are 92.
With a net worth of $2.35 billion, Vijay Shekhar Sharma ranked 92 on Forbes India Rich List 2021. It is worth noting that in 2016, Paytm founder was the richest entrepreneur in India under 40.