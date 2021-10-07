Forbes India Richest People 2021: Cumulative Wealth Increased 50% YoY

Forbes has published the list of India’s richest people titled “The 100 Richest Indians 2021”. Surprisingly, the cumulative wealth of India’s top 100 wealthiest people surged a whopping 50% YoY, to $775 billion in 2021. This represents a massive $257 billion gain in their combined wealth.

It’s worth noting that more than 80% of individuals on the list saw their fortunes grow, with 61 billionaires adding $1 billion or more to their wealth.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian for the 14th year in a row, with a net worth of $92.7 billion in 2021.

Let’s take a look into the list of India’s billionaires 2021, whose lives can serve as inspiration to many.

India Richest People 2021 by Net Worth

The cumulative wealth of India’s 10 richest people increased a strong 58.8% YoY in 2021, to $332.4 billion. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, saw a $4 billion gain in his fortunes in 2021. However, this is the least gain in the wealth among top 10 richest people in India. Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, is the second richest person in India, and also emerged as the top gainer on the list. His net worth increased a whopping 196.8% YoY in 2021, to $74.8 billion. That representing a massive $49.5 billion increase in his wealth. Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies Limited, is the India’s 3rd billionaire with a net worth of $31 billion. This is followed by Radhakishan Damani, the founder of DMart, whose fortune increased a whopping 90.9% YoY in 2021, to a $29.4 billion. Cyrus Poonawalla, the founder of Serum Institute of India, climbed one spot to the top five. His net worth is $19 billion, up 65.2% YoY.

Newcomers on Forbes Richest Indian 2021 list

There are six newcomers on Forbes India Rich List 2021.

With $3.6 billion net worth, Inder Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director – Polycab India, ranked 57 on Forbes India Richest People 2021 list.

Having an estimated net worth of $2.55 billion Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman – Dr. Lal PathLabs, also made his debut on the list. He ranked 87th after his company’s stock doubled in the past year due to a pandemic-induced rise in testing. This is followed by Bajranglal Taparia of Supreme Industries, whose net worth soared to $1.95 billion.

The other three are from the Chemical sector, include Ashok Boob (rank 93; $2.3 billion) of Clean Science and Technology; Deepak Mehta (rank 97, $2.05 billion) of Deepak Nitrite, and Yogesh Kothari (rank 100, $1.94 billion) of Alkyl Amines Chemicals.

India’s Youngest Billionaires 2021

Byju’s co-founder Divya Gokulnath (rank 47, $4.05 billion) and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath (rank 86, $2.59 billion), both 35, are India’s youngest billionaires as of 2021. While the oldest billionaires on Forbes India Richest People 2021 list are Pallonji Mistry of Shapoorji Pallonji Group (rank 9, $16.4 billion) and Devendra Jain of Gujarat Fluorochemicals (rank 70, $3 billion), both of them are 92.

With a net worth of $2.35 billion, Vijay Shekhar Sharma ranked 92 on Forbes India Rich List 2021. It is worth noting that in 2016, Paytm founder was the richest entrepreneur in India under 40.