Converting from PSD to HTML without a Headache? Easy

Before we jump into the awesome tool that we think you must pay attention to, it’s important to understand the difference between PSD and HTML first.

Photoshop files usually have an extension .PSD, which is typical for Photoshop Document. The PSD file contains such image options available in Photoshop as layers with masks, transparency, text, alpha channels and spot colors, clipping contours and duplex settings.

HyperText Markup Language, also known as HTML, is a standard markup language that is used when creating web pages. HTML, together with CSS and JavaScript, is the core of the technology that is used by almost all websites to create attractive sites, user interfaces for both web applications and mobile applications.

The main reason for converting PSD to HTML is the correct display of the image on the screens of laptops, tablets and mobile phones of the target audience or potential clients.

But in the PSD format, it is easier for the layout designer to put the technical task. Photoshop displays all the necessary elements: the size and name of fonts, layers with various elements. Layout designers read such a layout and create a website based on it.

At some point, you may need to convert PSD to HTML. Since you are reading this article, you know it.

After going through a lot of services for converting Photoshop designs into a website, we spent a lot of time on constant corrections and improvements. This is the case when the expectation fascinates, and the reality is the opposite.

PSD To HTML: Few Clicks Away

Now you can use the experience of hundreds of designer and avoid headaches which is a result of efforts required to convert PSD files into HTML files. A company of web developers who started programming from the cradle and reached the level of kung fu masters in their field is finally here to serve you.

If you want to convert Photoshop designs into a website, you will not encounter the old problems. All the disadvantages of converting Photoshop to HTML are eliminated, all processes are optimized.

Features of converting PSD to HTML:

1. Exactly or an inch from the original.

2. Website conversion will undergo various levels of testing and conversion: excellent CSS organization and HTML highlighting from the outside and from the inside.

3. The website converted from PSD to HTML is undergoing stress testing on all devices.

4. A smart programmer, an attentive tester and an extraordinary designer are backing the project.

You will have a choice when converting a site from PSD to HTML5 / CSS3:

1) Any project for PCs, tablets or mobile devices can be attended by the platform.

2) You create a design for your desktop, and their UX specialists in conjunction with their developers claim to be are working on scaling your site to smaller screens.

They conduct the final project through three levels of quality assurance:

1. Compliance with the original design is checked by their designer.

2. Two or three more people are testing your website on every browser and device.

