BriefEntrepreneurshipInternetSocial MediaYouTube
Updated:

Happy Birthday Steve Chen: An Asian Scientist Worth Watching On YouTube

By Swathi R M
4843
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Google To Cut Salary Of Employees Working from Home: The Begining Of A Disappointing Trend?

Definitely, this could be a bummer for all Google employees who have developed a comfort zone in their homes....
Read more
AppleAarzu Khan - 2

Happy Birthday Steve Wozniak: The Brain Behind Apple Inc.

An American engineer, technology entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist for more than forty years, Stephen Gary Wozniak is widely regarded...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Ransomware Attack On Accenture: Ransom Deadline Set For Friday, Company Says No Impact

According to the website of the cybercriminal group, Accenture, a global consulting company, was reportedly hit by LockBit ransomware...
Read more

Inspired by Flickr, the three friends collaborated to make the idea of an online video platform a reality. Can you picture a time when you don’t have an access to YouTube? No, right. Indeed, YouTube has become an inseparable part of our daily lives. Though the co-founders are no longer directly associated with the video-sharing platform, the platform’s popularity has been skyrocketing. Steven Shih Chen – the co-founder and former CTO of YouTube – is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. Here are some interesting but less known facts about this Taiwanese-American Internet entrepreneur.

Date of Birth: August 18, 1978

Net Worth: Unknown ($300 Million as of 2012)

Advertisements

1. Hailing from Taiwan, his family immigrated to the United States when he was eight years old. Steve Chen dropped out of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1999 to join PayPal. Surprisingly, PayPal became a common platform for the three YouTube co-founders to get to know each other. Two of them are Chad Hurley and Jawed Karim.

2. Not many people know that Steve Chen was one of the first 20 employees of Facebook Inc. After a few months, he left the social media company to launch his own business, YouTube.

3. On February 14, 2005, also known as Valentine’s Day, Steve Chen was talking with Chad Hurley about ideas for a new venture. After discussing the rough concept of a video hosting service that would accept video uploads, transcode the videos, and make the videos playable in a browser, the discussion moved on to the naming and logo design, which they both completed that same night. The name YouTube is a mash-up of two words. The ‘You’ focuses on the identity of the content creator as well as the characters in the content. The term ‘Tube’ referred to a television.

4. The first video on YouTubeMe at the Zoo” was uploaded on 23 April 2005 by the co-founder Jawed Karim, shot at San Diego Zoo. Soon after a year, the portal had 100 million videos in its archives.

5. On 16 October 2006, YouTube was sold to Google for $1.65 billion, with 625,366 shares of Google received by Steve Chen.

Advertisements

6. In May 2010, Steve Chen co-founded AVOS Systems with his YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. Later in 2013, AVOS Systems transformed from an incubator into a single company focused on a single product MixBit, a mobile video platform. In 2014, Steve Chen left AVOS to join Google Ventures.

7. In September 2014, Steve Chen co-founded Nom.com, a live streaming food network, with YouTube’s first head of engineering Vijay Karunamurthy. Chen was working as a Chief technology officer (CTO). However, in 2017, the company was shut down.

8. In 2019, Steve Chen moved back to Taiwan with an ambitions to help Taiwanese startups. In late 2020, Chen teamed up with veteran money manager Jack Fu to launch a hedge fund that uses artificial intelligence to pick stocks and fixed-income assets.

9. Steve Chen has received a lot of accolades for his inventions, building and rebuilding things. On 15 May 2011, Chen was listed one among the “15 Asian Scientists To Watch” by Asian Scientist Magazine. On May 5, 2018, Steve Chen was inducted as a Laureate of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois and received the Order of Lincoln award, which is the state’s highest honor for professional achievement and public service.

10. Following YouTube’s huge success, Steve Chen and Chad Hurley both expressed their thoughts, saying, “We feel this is just the tip of the iceberg,” and these words clearly depicts there is still a lot more to achieve and fresh projects in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: The article is a part of the B’day Series where we celebrate the birthday of renowned personalities from across Industries, very frequently. The series includes Entrepreneurs, C-level Executives, innovators or renewed leaders who moved the industry with his exponential skill set and vision. The intent is to highlight the person’s achievements and touch base the little known, but interesting, part of his life. You can see the list of all earlier celebrated tech personalities, including Mark Zuckerberg, Marissa Mayer, Sean Parker, Andy Rubin, Julian Assange, by following this link or subscribe to your daily newsletter.

To make it more exciting, we suggest you make use of the comment section if you are among the ones celebrating their birthday with today’s featured personality.

Previous articleWhat is Holding You Back From Becoming a Successful FX Trader?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefSwathi R M - 0

Happy Birthday Steve Chen: An Asian Scientist Worth Watching On YouTube

Inspired by Flickr, the three friends collaborated to make the idea of an online video platform a reality. Can...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Happy Birthday Larry Ellison: From Rags To Ultra Rich Co-Founder

Brief Aarzu Khan - 1
From rags to riches, the ride of this world's 7th billionaire is amazing. Though been a college drop out twice and never knew computers from...
Read more

Happy Birthday Steve Wozniak: The Brain Behind Apple Inc.

Apple Aarzu Khan - 2
An American engineer, technology entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist for more than forty years, Stephen Gary Wozniak is widely regarded as 'the Brain of Apple',...
Read more

Happy Birthday Jimmy Wales: You Brought World Knowledge To All Through Wikipedia

Brief Shyam Swaraj - 0
When Kofi Annan said "Knowledge is power. Information is liberating", we guessed he was referring to Wikipedia. And for all that matters, we wouldn't...
Read more

Happy Birthday Reid Hoffman: The Silicon Valley’s Grand Master

Brief Swathi R M - 0
The world had no idea what a professional social network should look like, before LinkedIn Corp was founded in May 5, 2003. Soon after...
Read more

Happy Birthday Fabrice Grinda: The Extraordinary Tech Entrepreneur

Brief Swathi R M - 1
Venturing into unknown with known strategy is always been the unique selling point of the entrepreneur Fabrice Grinda. Developing an investment strategy is not...
Read more

Happy Birthday Henry Ford: The Creator of Model T Car

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
At times, a trial and error method can work wonders. However, success demands courage, dedication, perseverance and relentless hard work. As a teenager, Henry...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.