Battlegrounds Mobile India: The Exploded Adoption Testifies The Popularity

Battlegrounds Mobile India has recently reached 50 million downloads via the Google Play Store. The milestone was reached in less than two months after the game’s launch in India, July 2 after early access to a few select users. Krafton, the game developer, has given players a permanent outfit called the ‘Galaxy Messenger Set”, along with other rewards, to celebrate the milestone.

The increasing popularity of the Battlegrounds Mobile India app shouldn’t be surprising considering the enormous popularity and curiosity the app garnered before it was banned in India. PUBG Mobile had over 180 million downloads and 33 million users in India before the Indian government decided to ban the app, along with many other Chinese apps, last year. The ban cost Tencent over $14 billion in market cap.

The global popularity of the app could be well understood from the fact that PUBG mobile celebrated the milestone of one billion downloads worldwide in March this year.

Since the game was banned in India, the original developers of the game Krafton didn’t leave any stone unturned to make the mobile app available again for Indian gamers. From making failed requests to the Indian government to severing ties with Tencent, Krafton has shown immense commitment toward the Indian market.

Three “supply crate scrape” coupons were given to players when the app reached 48 million and 49 million downloads in India.

We extend our warm wishes to our Indian fans on the occasion of Independence Day. We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50M downloads on the Play Store in just over a month! I am looking forward to an equally strong response to our first esports tournament starting next month, said Wooyol Lim from Krafton, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division.

Ending the wait of iPhone users in India, Krafton also revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon be debuting on iOS. The announcement will be made within the next few days but a release date has not yet been announced.

Leaks, however, have played a spoilsport here as the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS has been leaked. The company is gearing for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS on August 20, 2021.