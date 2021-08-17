BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

Battlegrounds Mobile India: The Exploded Adoption Testifies The Popularity

By Dazeinfo
2
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Google To Cut Salary Of Employees Working from Home: The Begining Of A Disappointing Trend?

Definitely, this could be a bummer for all Google employees who have developed a comfort zone in their homes....
Read more
AppleAarzu Khan - 2

Happy Birthday Steve Wozniak: The Brain Behind Apple Inc.

An American engineer, technology entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist for more than forty years, Stephen Gary Wozniak is widely regarded...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Ransomware Attack On Accenture: Ransom Deadline Set For Friday, Company Says No Impact

According to the website of the cybercriminal group, Accenture, a global consulting company, was reportedly hit by LockBit ransomware...
Read more

Battlegrounds Mobile India has recently reached 50 million downloads via the Google Play Store. The milestone was reached in less than two months after the game’s launch in India, July 2 after early access to a few select users. Krafton, the game developer, has given players a permanent outfit called the ‘Galaxy Messenger Set”, along with other rewards, to celebrate the milestone.

The increasing popularity of the Battlegrounds Mobile India app shouldn’t be surprising considering the enormous popularity and curiosity the app garnered before it was banned in India. PUBG Mobile had over 180 million downloads and 33 million users in India before the Indian government decided to ban the app, along with many other Chinese apps, last year. The ban cost Tencent over $14 billion in market cap.

The global popularity of the app could be well understood from the fact that PUBG mobile celebrated the milestone of one billion downloads worldwide in March this year.

Advertisements

Since the game was banned in India, the original developers of the game Krafton didn’t leave any stone unturned to make the mobile app available again for Indian gamers. From making failed requests to the Indian government to severing ties with Tencent, Krafton has shown immense commitment toward the Indian market.

Three “supply crate scrape” coupons were given to players when the app reached 48 million and 49 million downloads in India.

We extend our warm wishes to our Indian fans on the occasion of Independence Day. We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50M downloads on the Play Store in just over a month! I am looking forward to an equally strong response to our first esports tournament starting next month, said Wooyol Lim from Krafton, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division.

Ending the wait of iPhone users in India, Krafton also revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon be debuting on iOS. The announcement will be made within the next few days but a release date has not yet been announced.

Leaks, however, have played a spoilsport here as the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS has been leaked. The company is gearing for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS on August 20, 2021.

Previous articleGovernment of India May Allow LIC, EPFO to Invest in Startups

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisements

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Battlegrounds Mobile India: The Exploded Adoption Testifies The Popularity

Battlegrounds Mobile India has recently reached 50 million downloads via the Google Play Store. The milestone was reached in less...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Government of India May Allow LIC, EPFO to Invest in Startups

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
It's raining money for Indian startups. After SEBI relaxed its guidelines for listing a company in the stock market, many startup unicorns have started...
Read more

Elon Musk Effect: Government Considers Sharp Import Tax Cut On EVs in India

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Last month Elon Musk revealed one of the real causes behind the delay in launch of Tesla Cars in India - higher import tax....
Read more

Supreme Court of India Crushes Last Hope For Amazon, Flipkart Against CCI Probe

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The Supreme Court of India, on Monday, given his final verdict in the CCI probe and maintains the stand that the antitrust investigations into...
Read more

Amazon Has The Last Laugh: The Future Of Future Group Is Bleak!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The year long court battle between Amazon and Future Group over Reliance being the new owner of the latter ends with a verdict that...
Read more

Flipkart Staring At $1.3 Billion Fine: ED Comes Down Heavily On Flipkart Founders and Investors

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The eCommerce behemoth Flipkart is staring at the penalty which could be one of the highest penalties any indian tech company has ever received....
Read more

Ola Scooter Launch: Mark August 15 As A Big Day!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The launch of Ola Scooter would be commenced on August 15 - the independence day of India. Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO of ANI...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.