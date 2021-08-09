BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

Supreme Court of India Crushes Last Hope For Amazon, Flipkart Against CCI Probe

By Aarzu Khan
20
0

Must Read

BriefSwathi R M - 0

Happy Birthday Reid Hoffman: The Silicon Valley’s Grand Master

The world had no idea what a professional social network should look like, before LinkedIn Corp was founded in...
Read more
BriefShilpa Shree - 1

Indian Marketers To Invest More On Social Media In 2013: 52% Focus On Customer Acquisition [Report]

Majority of e-Marketers are focusing on Customer Acquisition via Social Media in 2013, according to a latest e-Marketing research...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Razorpay, Paytm Under Investigation In Relation to Chinese Betting Apps

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a number of Indian payment gateways, including Razorpay and Paytm, under the Prevention of...
Read more

The Supreme Court of India, on Monday, given his final verdict in the CCI probe and maintains the stand that the antitrust investigations into the business practices of Amazon.com and Walmart-owned Flipkart must continue. This is a big blow for the two eCommerce giants, who had asked the court to suspend the ongoing CCI probe against them.

Last year, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an investigation into the companies for allegedly favoring selected sellers on their eCommerce platforms and using business practices to stifle competition.

Both the companies deny any wrongdoing and have filed legal challenges at lower courts and at Supreme Court against the investigation. They claim that the CCI didn’t have sufficient evidence to investigate the matter.

Advertisements

The Chief Justice N.V. Ramana of the Supreme Court led a three-judge Supreme Court bench that said companies such as Flipkart and Amazon should be open to such investigations.

CCI Investigation Against Amazon, Flipkart: Big Picture

  • This issue dates back to October 2019, when the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, a group representing small- and medium-sized business owners in the capital, filed a complaint with CCI against two companies. They were accused of anti-competitive practices and predatory pricing, as well as preferential treatment for sellers.
  • The timeline of the matter is constantly being maintained by Dazeinfo. You can visit this link to understand how the complete development in the matter.
  • This is a significant setback for Flipkart and Amazon, as the Supreme Court appeal was considered the last legal recourse to stop the CCI from pressing ahead with its investigation.

“We expect organizations like Amazon and Flipkart, big organizations, they have to volunteer for inquiry and transparency. We expect that and you don’t even want (an) inquiry. You have to submit and inquiry has to be conducted.” Justice Ramana told the court.

  • Companies are also facing tougher eCommerce regulations and investigations from the country’s financial crime agency regarding alleged violations of foreign investment laws.

Food For Thought

Last month, as reported by Dazeinfo, both Flipkart and Amazon made a failed attempt to stall the CCI investigation by appealing to the High Court of Karnataka.

The resistance by Flipkart and Amazon against the CCI investigation also raises many questions. Flipkart is already staring at one of the biggest fines in Indian history by ED on a tech company; Amazon is in hot water too. It would be interesting to see if the CCI investigation leads to a pandora box or ends up finding with a slap on the wrist.

Previous articleAmazon Sellers To Disappointed Shoppers: Bad Review Or Refund? Choice Is Yours!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Supreme Court of India Crushes Last Hope For Amazon, Flipkart Against CCI Probe

The Supreme Court of India, on Monday, given his final verdict in the CCI probe and maintains the stand...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Amazon Sellers To Disappointed Shoppers: Bad Review Or Refund? Choice Is Yours!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Amazon, once again, finds itself helpless in dealing with unethical strategies that its sellers are practicing to trick shoppers. How many have you landed on...
Read more

Amazon Has The Last Laugh: The Future Of Future Group Is Bleak!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The year long court battle between Amazon and Future Group over Reliance being the new owner of the latter ends with a verdict that...
Read more

Flipkart Staring At $1.3 Billion Fine: ED Comes Down Heavily On Flipkart Founders and Investors

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The eCommerce behemoth Flipkart is staring at the penalty which could be one of the highest penalties any indian tech company has ever received....
Read more

Amazon To Cough Up Whopping $888 Million In Fine For GDPR Violation

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Amazon found itself in hot water earlier this month but managed to keep it under the cover. The company was slapped with largest ever fine...
Read more

InfoEdge Still Betting Big On Zomato Even After Overwhelming Response To IPO

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
After the success of Zomato’s IPO, the founder and vice chairman of InfoEdge, Sanjeev Bikchandani said that Zomato sees ‘tremendous potential’ and he is...
Read more

A Big Blow To Amazon and Flipkart: CCI Investigation To Continue

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Flipkart and Amazon continue to find themselves in hot water as their plea against the investigation that is being carried out by CCI is...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.