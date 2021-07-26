BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

InfoEdge Still Betting Big On Zomato Even After Overwhelming Response To IPO

By Aarzu Khan
12
0

Must Read

BriefDmytro Spilka - 0

Hands-Free Resources: How Businesses Are Using AR to Make Workplaces Safe and Productive

The role of efficiency and ease in the modern world has become forefronted when it comes to technology, particularly...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

Top Countries by App Downloads Q2 2021: India Dominates With 7 Billion+ Downloads [REPORT]

As the adoption of smartphones and the Internet has increased over the last decade, so has the number of...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

NPCI’s Voice-Based Payment Solution Could Be a Game Changer

The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), known for developing and managing first of its kind Unified Payment Interface...
Read more

After the success of Zomato’s IPO, the founder and vice chairman of InfoEdge, Sanjeev Bikchandani said that Zomato sees ‘tremendous potential’ and he is still betting on the latter. He also revealed that he is not going to sell his stake from Zomato.

InfoEdge, the multinational internet investment company that runs many popular internet platforms like 99Acres.com, Jeevansathi.com, and the job portal Naukari.com, was the first investor of Zomato, back when the latter was still taking baby steps.

The company stuck to Zomato through thick and thin and still shows trust in the Indian food delivery startup unicorn. InfoEdge is the largest shareholder in Zomato with 18.55% stocks. 

Advertisements

The Success of Zomato’s IPO

After months of hinting, Zomato’s IPO finally opened on 14th July and closed on 16th July 2021. On the first day of the issue opening itself, its IPO was subscribed 105%. By the end of 16th July, it was oversubscribed by a jaw-dropping 40x.

On July 23rd, Zomato debuted on the stock market with a listing premium of more than 50% than offered IPO price. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the listing price was at Rs 115, a hike of 51.32%. While on the NSE the stock opened at Rs 116, 52.63% higher than the final offer price of Rs 76. At a point the intraday trading hit a high of Rs 138, pushing its market-capitalisation to greater than Rs 100,000-crore, breaching that of prominent Nifty50 names like IOC and Tata Motors.

The Big Picture: InfoEdge’s founder on Zomato

The ROI from Zomato is no less than a fairytale for InfoEdge.

The Story of InfoEdge and Zomato goes back to a decade ago. Sanjeev Bikchandani and Hitesh Oberoi, MD and CEO of Info Edge used to use Zomato’s website to order food, and they loved it. Bikchandani revealed that it was the latter’s suggestion to invest in Zomato. When the duo met Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, they hit off instantly and thus formed a superteam.

Later, in 2010 Bhikchandani wrote the first cheque for Zomato of Rs 4.7 crore. In fact, InfoEdge was the only investor of the unicorn for the first 4 rounds of funding! The ROI of the first cheque that InfoEdge’s wrote for the food delivery app has zoomed to 1050 times.

Advertisements

Despite selling a sizeable portion (2.32%) of its share during OFS, Bikchndani led InfoEdge is still the largest shareholder in Zomato with around 15.23% stake. Bikchandani is not ready to sell out his shares even after astronomical profits because he sees great growth potential in the company. He even hinted at a lifelong bond.

The visionary CEO of InfoEdge complimented the resilient management and the CEO of Zomato for staying put in the market despite competitors and the Covid pandemic. He said it was because of the latter that InfoEdge has received an internal rate of return (IRR) of around 60%, in eleven years, from the food delivery unicorn. He said that great management from Zomato’s team made the former look like a smart investor.

The total investment InfoEdge made in Zomato – untill IPO – is Rs 31 crore which led it to own 18.55% share of the food delivery unicorn. During the IPO, InfoEdge sold 3.32% of its holding at a price of Rs 76 to mint Rs 374.99 crore. After the listing of Zomato, the 15.23% stock value of Zomato amounts Rs 2263.90 crore (Rs 116 listing price).

Bhikchandani thinks that opening an IPO abroad, especially out of pressure from the investors isn’t a great idea. He further revealed that he regrets not investing in some startups like Flipkart, Ola, Snapdeal, amongst a long list, and that he did not shun the possibility of Zomato, dipping its toes into groceries. He said that the possibilities are still tremendous.

Food for Thought

Zomato’s IPO has given other startups hope. It can be a trendsetter and an example to other companies, aspiring to open an  IPO in the future, demonstrating that it is not necessary to open an IPO abroad for success. Success can be achieved where the company’s market lies, in the domestic market itself. 

Encouraged by the response received by Zomato, many startup unicorns have started gearing up for their IPO in the next few months. Paytm IPO has already started turning heads. It would be interesting to see how many of those would be able to replicate the success of Zomato IPO.

Previous articleSummer Is Coming! Prep for a Real Estate Showdown In The Era of Internet And Pandemic

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

InfoEdge Still Betting Big On Zomato Even After Overwhelming Response To IPO

After the success of Zomato’s IPO, the founder and vice chairman of InfoEdge, Sanjeev Bikchandani said that Zomato sees...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

A Big Blow To Amazon and Flipkart: CCI Investigation To Continue

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Flipkart and Amazon continue to find themselves in hot water as their plea against the investigation that is being carried out by CCI is...
Read more

Paytm IPO, India’s Largest IPO, is Finally Set In Motion For November Launch

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Encouraged by the overwhelming response received by Zomato IPO, One97 has quickly filed draft papers for the much-talked Paytm IPO to India's market regulators...
Read more

In The Era of UPI, Wallet And Bank Apps, Pay By Link Transaction Is Equally Popular [STUDY]

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Many believe that payment links via SMS or WhatsApp are a matter of the past as UPI, mobile wallets and Banking apps are fast...
Read more

Swiggy To Have A Bigger Warchest To Take On Zomato

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
As the Indian investments community is excited about the Zomato IPO, scheduled for tomorrow, the arch-rival Swiggy is busy preparing a bigger war chest...
Read more

Tinder For Startups: The New Y Combinator Platform To Find Co-Founder Is Real

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
In the era of the Internet and smartphones, almost every thought could be turned into a startup idea worth billions of dollars. One such...
Read more

Retail Ecommerce Sales in India: The Fastest Growing Market With 27% Growth Rate in 2021

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The retail eCommerce market in India is growing at commendable pace. The exploded smartphone adoption and deep penetration of high-speed mobile internet connectivity have...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.