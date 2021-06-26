BriefMobileGadgets
Xiaomi Is All Set To Launch Mi TV 6 With A Revolutionary Addition!

By Neeraj M
The Covid19 pandemic has made the whole world start seeing many things differently. It is resulting in new innovations, changes and additions that most of the companies, perhaps, outrightly rejected in past.

Xiaomi, one of the fastest-growing consumer electronics companies from China, is known for hitting the cord at the right time. The company has been quick in the adoption of changes and bringing new things to reality.

This time, the company is gearing up for the launch of Mi TV 6 with a surprise addition that would be appreciated by people by and large. When the whole world is fast adopting the culture of Work From Home, eLearning and Digital Video communication, the company has identified a few real pain points of people that are going to be a part of the new normal.

Mi TV 6: The Big Picture

  • Xiaomi is expected to launch new series of its smart TV lineup in China.
  • Called as Mi TV 6 Series, it could be the first smart TV ever that comes with a dual-camera setup.
  • Xiaomi has hinted about the Mi TV 6 in a teaser that is released two days ahead of the launch scheduled for June 28 in China.
  • Rumours are also making rounds that Mi TV 6 is equipped with 48MP cameras.
  • The increasing need and usage of big-screen video communication has apparently convinced Xiaomi to make such an appealing addition to its new range of Mi TV.
  • The secondary camera is expected to support a new interactive mode, but there’s no word on the use cases it will prove fit. 
  • Xiaomi is not the first company to introduce a smart TV with a camera, but the introduction of 48MP dual cameras definitely makes it the first one to do so.
  • The dual popup selfie cameras were first introduced by Vivo in smartphones.
  • Besides the main attraction of cameras, MI TV 6 is expected to be the first one in other areas as well. 100W speakers, along with dual cameras, puts Mi TV 6 in a different league altogether.
  • Smart TV market growth is driven by the increasing penetration of broadband connectivity, coupled with the continuous surge in the use of streaming devices.
  • 268.9 million Smart TV units were sold globally in 2020. The demand is expected to reach 1.18 billion units by 2028, registering a CAGR of 20.8% from 2021 to 2028.
  • By capturing two of the largest markets in the world – India and China – Xiaomi wants to grab a sizeable share of the global smart TV market.

Mi TV 6 With 48MP Camera: Food For Thought

Undoubtedly, the first glimpse and teaser of the Xiaomi Mi TV 6 series make it one of the best TVs available currently. With the addition of powerful dual cameras with the latest series of Mi TV the company is trying to reach closer to the dominant position by attracting tech-savvy people who are expected to play a crucial role in the growth of smart TV in the years to come.

After giving big bulls of the global smartphone industry a run for their money, Xiaomi is expecting to recreate the same magic in the smart TV industry as well. However, Samsung and LG, the two dominant players of the global TV industry, are unlikely to make the same mistake again. By introducing jaw-dropping features in smart TV and tagging it with eye-popping price, Xiaomi has already forced the Korean electronics giants to revisit the strategy board. Whatever, be the solution, in the smart TV segment, it’s going to be an uphill battle for Xiaomi.

