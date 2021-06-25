Carl Pei’s Startup Nothing Banks On Flipkart in India

The much-talked Nothing, a consumer electronics startup, has partnered with Indian eCommerce major Flipkart for the launch of its first product.

Founded by Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, Nothing is making waves since it was launched in January this year. Ear (1), a pair of wireless earphone is the first product from Nothing will be launched in India as well as globally soon.

The partnership between Nothing and Flipkart has more of a strategic value than just being a sales platform. The Indian ecommerce major will play a key role in establishing Nothing as one of the leading electronic brands in India.

Nothing + Flipkart: Big Picture

Ear (1) is the first product from Nothing. The company has planned the Indian and global launch of the product simultaneously.

Flipkart has signed an exclusive partnership with Nothing for the sales of Ear (1) in India.

The India launch date of Ear (1) is not confirmed yet.

The global launch of Ear (1), however, is delayed and it’s now expected to come out a bit later this summer.

Flipkart will play a key role in establishing Nothing in India.

Besides acting as a sales partner, Flipkart will offer after-sales service in 205 service points across 171 cities for Nothing in India. This would be executed by Flipkart’s group company Jeeves, which was partly acquired by Flipkart in 2014.

Nothing is founded with a vision to build a suite of next-generation smart, connected consumer electronics products.

So far, Nothing has raised $2 million from various investors including Alphabet’s Google Ventures, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, Cred founder Kunal Shah and famous YouTuber Casey Neistat.

Carl Pei offered an investment opportunity in Nothing to the general public by launching a $1.5 million community founding round earlier this year.

In February, Noting acquired Essential – a smartphone company floated by Andy Rubin, an ex-Googler and Android founder.

Carl Pei shook hands with Teenage Engineering as s founding partner of Nothing. Teenage Engineering is known for its design form-factor for a wide range of audio products.

Nothing Flipkart Partnership: Food For Thought

Flipkart has emerged as the leading online retailer in India, leaving Amazon trailing behind. With 31.9% market share, Flipkart has a wide reach and presence across the country. By forming a partnership with Flipkart, Nothing could easily reach as many prospective buyers as it can in India. The success of Xiaomi in India which started with having a partnership with Flipkart in the same style is a testimony to the fact that Flipkart can meet the expectations of Nothing.

It would be interesting to see if Nothing could meet users’ expectations in a market that is driven and known for its price sensitivity.