The New iPhone Bug Disables Your iPhone WiFi Completely!

By Neeraj M
It’s rare when we hear about such a bug in iPhone but when it happens it leaves the whole world stunned. After paying an exorbitant price for an Apple iPhone people expect nothing but the very best from Apple – the world’s most valuable tech company.

A new iPhone WiFi bug makes your device paralyzed as it completely disables Wi-Fi functionality, leaving you dependent only on your mobile network data.

The issue with iPhone was first identified by reverse engineer Carl Schou when he tried to connect his iPhone with home WiFi having a specific name.

iPhone WiFi Bug: The Issue

  • If you connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi hotspot with a specific name, you may end up disabling your iPhone Wi-Fi functionality.
  • The worst part is, the Wi-Fi functionality doesn’t get fixed even after rebooting your iPhone.
  • Schou’s iPhone was running on iOS 14.6
  • Schou tried connecting his home Wi-Fi network named as %p%s%s%s%s%n.
  • Once joined, his iPhone WiFi functionality got disable permanently.
  • Neither rebooting nor changing his WiFi name fixed the issue.
  • After his tweet, multiple experts tried to replicate the issue only to found their iPhone WiFi functionality disabled completely.
  • It’s not yet clear whether the bug with iPhone started appearing after upgrading to iOS 14.6, or few previous versions also have the same issue.

iPhone Wi-Fi Bug: The Fix

While the issue appears quite serious and the fix to iPhone WiFi bug is equally simple. However, it requires some resetting on your iPhone.

To fix the iPhone WiFi issue, you need to go Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

Once reset is done, your iPhone WiFi functionality will start working again.

After resetting your network settings, you will have to reconfigure your all your network settings. This can be done with manually or automatically by requesting an SMS on Network Settings from your network provider. Once the SMS is received, all your network settings will be back to default.

However, to avoid the problem persisting again you need to make sure that iPhone must not join any open WiFi network which has a special name and accepts all connections. To do that, you need to set your iPhone WiFi settings as “As to Join” or Never.

