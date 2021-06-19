BriefGames
Download Battlegrounds Mobile India: Early Access Is Available Now!

By Aarzu Khan
It’s time for all PUBG lovers to celebrate. After waiting for nearly 10 months, the Indian avatar of the banned PUBG app is finally available for download. However, to download Battlegrounds Mobile India one must have an early access.

Users with early access are quick to hit to Play Store to download Battlegrounds Mobile India – the Indian avatar of extremely popular mobile game PUBG. Not all who applied for Early Access are able to download it now. It appears that the company has planned a phase-wise rollout of the early access as well.

Earlier reports claimed that Krafton Inc., the company which owns Battleground Mobile India, was all set to launch the public version on June 19. However, the recent development already hinted that the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India could be delayed.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Big Picture

  • Early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India is available now.
  • The company has not revealed its plan for the public release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India app.
  • The app is 721 MB in size.
  • By early June, over 20 million mobile gamers in India registered for early access to BattleGrounds Mobile India.
  • To downloads Battlegrounds Mobile India one must seek early access by visiting this link.
  • To avoid meeting fate as PUBG in India, the company has listed out some strict and notable Community Policy and Rules of Conduct for gamers.
  • Reports claim that the company has planned to push the app very swiftly in the Indian market to avoid any unnecessary noise.
  • Despite revoking the distribution agreement with Tencent for India, The trouble for Battlegrounds Mobile India is not over yet. We reported how few Indian ministers are lobbying to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India.
  • PUBG Mobile is the world’s one of the most popular mobile gaming apps grossing $5 billion in 2020.
  • PUBG Mobile generated an average $7.4 million per day in 2020.
  • India is one of the largest mobile markets in the world. It’s also among the top countries clocking an impressive game rate in the gaming sector.
  • There are 436 million mobile gamers in India and the count is expected to cross 510 million by the end of FY 2022.

Food For Thought:

The ones who got the early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India have already hit the social media platforms to share their first look, experience an early feel of the game. However, considering there is uncertainty over the public release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the happiness for these users could be short lived.

Are you among the few ones who have got the early access of the much awaited app? Do share your views in the comment section below.

