BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Apple’s New Encryption Feature: Users Appreciate, Governments Reject!

By Neeraj M
1
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Job Loss In Indian IT Firms: 30 Lakh Employees Will Lose Their Jobs By 2022 [REPORT]

If you are working in an IT company in India, this may sound as a warning bells. It is...
Read more
BriefSwathi R M - 0

Happy Birthday Alan Mamedi: The Undisputed King Of Mobile Phone Numbers

As the world is heading towards 10 billion mobile phone subscribers, spam calls are on the rise. With sophisticated...
Read more
AppleVasanth R - 0

What Convinced Apple Inc. (AAPL) And Google Inc. (GOOG) To Kill All Long Hauled Patent Litigation Cases ?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) founder Steve Jobs had famously declared that he would unleash “thermonuclear war” against Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). The battle against Google...
Read more

Apple has announced quite a few privacy-enhancing features during its annual software developer conference (WWDC 2021) that held on June 07, 2021. According to the presentation, iPhone users will get even more control over their own data with iOS 15.

For instance, users will be able to see with whom apps share their data. Additionally, there will be an option for stopping trackers from knowing that you have opened emails. Undoubtedly, this is will redefine the whole digital advertising market.

However, the feature that seems to have received the most attention is Private Relay. 

Advertisements

The new feature will encrypt users’ browsing history and protect this information from common trackers and interception. Unfortunately, while it is a component to get excited about, not all iOS users will have the chance to try it. In some countries, the privacy-enhancing feature won’t be available. Why? Let’s find out. 

China Blocks the Private Relay Feature

With Private Relay, tracking users’ browsing history is impossible for even the internet service provider or anyone who comes between your device’s request and the server. In the upcoming months, Apple should release more information about how the feature will work. 

However, while Private Relay quickly became the feature users anticipate, not everyone will receive it. Due to local laws, people in China won’t be getting this feature with the next update.

Why?

Well, the Chinese government exercises strong control over the content accessed within its borders. Additionally, many apps and services are blocked due to political reasons. Since Private Relay would allow users to conceal their activities, Apple cannot offer this feature to its clients in China. 

Advertisements

It’s not yet clear whether system upgrades will simply exclude Private Relay for users in China and the other countries to have banned it or if it’ll be banned by the internet providers there. It’s also not clear whether the feature will be blocked in Hong Kong as well, which is coming under increasing censorship over the past year. However, some sources claim that the feature will work just fine in Hong Kong. 

Features Unavailable in Some Regions/Countries

The Private Relay feature will also be unavailable in Colombia, Belarus, Uganda, Egypt, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and Turkmenistan. However, this selective integration is not necessarily shocking. After all, there are other features and apps banned in countries due to political or societal reasons. 

Many of Apple’s features are unavailable outside the US and the UK. For example, you won’t get their news app in many countries, while the Siri facility isn’t available to make bookings for sporting events or make restaurant reservations or buy movie tickets in Ireland.  

Again, Facebook has declared that some features available on Messenger and Instagram shall be temporarily unavailable in Europe. This is in abeyance with new rules imposed on messaging services available there. It has a lot to do with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). Thus, in some cases, the governments’ decisions to ban certain apps or services might relate to their data gathering practices.

After the release of GDPR, many online services became temporarily unavailable to people in Europe. Websites and app owners had to readjust their data-harvesting techniques. One of the crucial requirements was to give users control over their data. Thus, if you are from Europe, you can request your personal information to be deleted from a company’s assets. 

However, while Private Relay would be an excellent addition to all iOS clients, some regions won’t be able to experience it. Local laws are always taken into consideration, and companies like Apple need to respect them. 

How a Virtual Private Network can help

The Private Relay feature resembles a Virtual Private Network (VPN). It helps you bypass regional restrictions imposed on certain sites. It also helps you secure your privacy and protect yourself from cybercriminals and other trackers.

How does it do so?

A VPN encrypts the connection between your device and the internet. Thus, all internet traffic is rerouted and encrypted to prevent eavesdropping and tracking. 

Many users use VPNs to protect their data from criminals and invasive tracking practices. It is a simple and effective solution for anyone wanting to preserve their privacy online. 

Final Words

Apple’s announcement has definitely given users a lot to be excited about. The update is scheduled for release in the fall. Thus, we still have to wait months for it to finally boost our iOS devices. Nevertheless, its significance is undeniable, and many security experts see it as a very clever addition. For now, users and experts are waiting for more news on the feature and hope to find out whether it will live up to our expectations. 

Previous articleThe Pictures Of World’s First Google Store Are Just Mesmerising!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefNeeraj M - 0

Apple’s New Encryption Feature: Users Appreciate, Governments Reject!

Apple has announced quite a few privacy-enhancing features during its annual software developer conference (WWDC 2021) that held on...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Big Tech Acquisitions: Google Was The Most Bullish During The Last 5 Years [REPORT]

Brief Itu Rathore - 0
A new CbInsights report reveals the investment and acquisitions activities of the world's biggest tech giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Apple...
Read more

Apple Self-Driving Car Hit Rough Weather, Again!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Just few days before when we reported about Elon Musk mocking tech giants like Apple and Huawei, little did anyone know how correct he...
Read more

Apple App Store Sales And Billings 2020: $643 Billion Led By China

Apple Neeraj M - 0
The latest Apple App Store sales and billing figures once again proved that China is the most important market for Apple and why despite...
Read more

Apple iPhone and iPad Users Could Have Serious Trust Issues on Apple’s Ecosystem After The Latest Revelation!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The reports related to the increasing number of Apple App Store apps scamming iPhone and iPad users is quite concerning. The new scam, however,...
Read more

Electric Cars By Tech Giants: Will Elon Have The Last Laugh?

Brief Neeraj M - 0
After seeing the unexpected demand and rise in the mind-boggling sales of Tesla cars, other tech giants were quick to announce their plans to...
Read more

Top Selling Smartphones Q1 2021: Apple iPhone 12 And Redmi 9A Top The Chart [REPORT]

Apple Neeraj M - 0
People always want to buy a top-selling smartphone or the best smartphone, be it powered by Android or Apple iOS operating system. However, the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.