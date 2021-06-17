BriefTechnology
Updated:

30 Lakh Professionals Working In Indian IT Firms Will Lose Their Jobs By 2022 [REPORT]

By Aarzu Khan
7
0

Must Read

BriefShilpa Shree - 0

Gadgets: The Fitness Guru Of 2012!

Doesn't it sounds good when a trendy fitness gadget monitors the food going down your epiglottis and then tweaks you...
Read more
BriefAmartya Baidya - 0

47% Internet Users Block Ads Due to Slow Browsing Experience [REPORT]

As the Internet grows and evolves, so does the content on it. This evolution of content is brought about...
Read more
BriefSwathi R M - 0

Happy Birthday Alan Mamedi: The Undisputed King Of Mobile Phone Numbers

As the world is heading towards 10 billion mobile phone subscribers, spam calls are on the rise. With sophisticated...
Read more

If you are working in an IT company in India, this may sound as a warning bells. It is high time to sharpen your skill set, failing to which you may end up losing your job.

Neatly 30 lakh IT professionals in India will lose their job by 2022 due to the increasing automation companies nowadays are bullish about. According to a recently published Nasscom report, companies across all sectors are actively upgrading themselves to optimise their operations to reduce their production cost and increase their profit margins. As result, automation is taking place at a much faster rate in India than expected earlier. Indian IT sector is no exception, and increasing adoption of RPA (Robot Process Automation) software will lead to massive layoffs in years to come.

Such automation is estimated to help software companies of India save an estimated $100 billion annually in terms of salaries and other expenses.

Advertisements

Job Cut in Indian IT Firms: Big Picture

  • 1.6 crores people are employed by Indian IT firms. Nearly 90 lakh of those are employed in low-skilled and BPO roles.
  • 30 lakh jobs in Indian IT firms would be slashed by 2022.
  • These job losses will primary hit employees offering low-skilled services and the BPO sector.
  • Robot process automation (RPA) will primary be the cause behind these job losses. RPA is the application of software, not physical robots, to perform routine, high-volume tasks, allowing companies to cut down the workforce or shift their focus on more differentiated work.
  • RPA alone will replace nearly 7 lakh roles. The rest of the job loss would occur due to technological upgrades and upskilling by companies.
  • The US would be the worst hit from the RPA, according to another report from Bank of America. 10 million job role would be faded off due to the aggressive implementation of RPA by the tech companies in the country.
  • All the leading Indian IT firms are planning to reduce headcounts that will help them save $100 billion in salary and other costs.
  • On the other hand, it’s is a $10 billion opportunity for companies offering RPA related services.
  • As many developed countries are committed to local employment, increasing pressure on IT companies to bring back jobs to native countries is one such reason behind the massive job losses that Indian IT companies may face.
  • To maintain the balance between increased expenses due to local employment and government push companies are aggressively and actively turning towards automation and RPA will play a crucial role in that.
  • Despite such job loss, there will be a huge gap between the demand and supply of labours in countries like India, China Germany, Korea, Brazil and Thailand.
  • South Africa, Greece, Indonesia and the Philippines will have to deal with the problem of surplus labour for the next 5 years.
  • Emerging economies India and China will go through technology-driven disruption which will impact 85% of jobs in Kenya and Bangladesh.

Food For Thought

The writing is on the wall for all professionals; it’s high time to sharpen your skillset and upskilling. As the market is becoming competitive companies are not shying away from opting for tools and processes that could reduce their dependency on humans.

Robots, be it hardware or software, are ready to eat up your job. The only way to survive and thrive is to make yourself prepared for a role that can’t be easily automated or replaced by machines of software tools.

Previous articleBattleground Mobile India Launch May Be Delayed!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

30 Lakh Professionals Working In Indian IT Firms Will Lose Their Jobs By 2022 [REPORT]

If you are working in an IT company in India, this may sound as a warning bells. It is...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Unemployment Rate In India Returns In Doubled-Digit Once Again: Worrying Future For All Jobseekers

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Covid-19 has created a lot more trouble for jobseekers in India than any other pandemic ever did. As the country has seen the highest-daily...
Read more

COVID-19 Second Wave Lands Deadly Blow On Indian Employment: 7.4 Million Jobs Lost In April

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
The second wave of the COVID-19 has landed a deadly blow on Indian employment! According to the Centre of Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), restrictions imposed...
Read more

Top Companies In India For Professional Growth: TCS Leaves Infosys, Cognizant, Accenture Behind [Report]

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
Jobseekers, if you are looking for a job change or on the hunt for a new position in any of the top companies in...
Read more

Salary Hike In India 2021: 59% Companies Considering Hike Despite All Odds [STUDY]

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
After a pandemic-ridden 2020, which wrecked the Indian employment scenario, the economy is finally headed toward recovery. According to a recent report by Genius Consultants,...
Read more

Indian IT Attrition Rate 2021: About 1 Million Employees Will Resign This Year [REPORT]

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
Due to the growing demand for talent required to fulfil large outsourcing deals, Indian IT companies are likely to face sharper attrition rates in...
Read more

India Is Yet To Wean Off The After Effects Of The Pandemic On Unemployment!

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
A year after the pandemic-induced lockdowns, India is still yet to wean off the decline in employment! According to the latest data from CMIE aka...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.