BriefGames
Updated:

How Science Proves that Video Games Are Good for the Brain

By Neeraj M
1
0

Must Read

BriefAmartya Baidya - 0

47% Internet Users Block Ads Due to Slow Browsing Experience [REPORT]

As the Internet grows and evolves, so does the content on it. This evolution of content is brought about...
Read more
BriefShilpa Shree - 0

Gadgets: The Fitness Guru Of 2012!

Doesn't it sounds good when a trendy fitness gadget monitors the food going down your epiglottis and then tweaks you...
Read more
BriefSwathi R M - 0

Happy Birthday Alan Mamedi: The Undisputed King Of Mobile Phone Numbers

As the world is heading towards 10 billion mobile phone subscribers, spam calls are on the rise. With sophisticated...
Read more

Who doesn’t love video games? Though you might claim that you are not an avid gamer, at some point in your life, you might have enjoyed playing strategy games or enthralling shooter games. You might even have considered building a gaming computer. As technology becomes more and more sophisticated, with game developers always coming up with fresh new content, it seems like you have a new video game to play each day.

Nonetheless, over the years, video games have gained a bad rap. Studies show that playing violent video games such as Mortal Kombat and Doom promotes aggression among children.

On the other hand, more research has disproved the premise that video games promote violence. In fact, there are more benefits one can garner from spending some time playing video games.

Advertisements

Benefits of Playing Video Games for the Brain

1. Enhances Memory

Most video games would need players to give serious concentration and strategy in playing. Those who played Fortnite or DOTA would understand that. The environments in video games are abundant in stimulus that makes you feel like exploring the real world. In a nutshell, playing video games has a positive effect on your memory. It helps exercise your hippocampus. This part of the brain is in charge of storing short-term memory to long-term and regulating spatial memory.

In a study conducted by the University of California, it was found out that individuals who frequently play elaborate 3D video games perform better at hippocampus-related memory tasks. Applying this data in real life, it is suggested that regularly playing video games is an excellent way to keep one’s mind sharp even as you age.

2. Improves Spatial Visualization

Aside from keeping your memory sharp, immersing yourself in video games helps improve your spatial visualization. The American Psychological Association found out in one study that action video games enhance one’s perception of three-dimensional objects. The study further concludes that gamers are much better at perceiving distance between objects.

Being able to visualize space better has functional benefits. Some of them include parallel parking with ease on tight spots and organizing one’s closet. It is said that individuals with excellent spatial visualization tend to have a thriving career in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

3. Optimizes Decision-making Skills

Video games like Call of Duty and Need for Speed demand you to be attentive and quick in decision-making as it is a fast-paced video game. Being constantly exposed to these video games helps improve one’s capacity to make decisions quicker.

Advertisements

One research showed that gamers who play action games are more adept at making precise choices faster than those who do not play video games or even those who play passive ones. It further revealed that although all groups can provide the same exactitude, action video gamers can finish the tasks 25 percent quicker.

Having quick decision-making skills is beneficial in real life. From deciding what clothes to wear to reaction time when facing dangerous road situations, action-packed video games help make you a quick thinker.

Apart from helping you out in making quicker decisions, action gamers are keener on creating long-term plans. Games like SimCity trains one’s mind to recognize imaginable outcomes and implications of one’s choices, helping out in picking better choices to achieve the desired outcomes.

4. Boosts Mood

Playing video games is a great way to unwind and relax. Serious gamers would agree that online gaming is an effective stress reliever. Even short and simple video games such as Angry Birds or Plant vs. Zombies can boost one’s mood, according to a 2013 study.

When players enter into a virtual world, they are given a chance to let go of any real-life worries temporarily. Immersive and complex video games allow gamers to live out the fantasy they want. Such is therapeutic as it gives a person a chance to break away from the stress and anxiety of daily life.

5. Develops Social Skills

A lot of people would argue that video games result in isolation or lack of social skills. However, that is not true at all. A study conducted involving over 700 games of massive multiplayer online games (MMOs) found out that MMO engagement has a strong correlation to a sense of social identity.

Individuals with a high sense of social identity tend to have higher self-esteem, less loneliness, and more social competence. Having common interests leads players to build actual friendships and relationships. Interactive online games allow you to expand your social network as you get the chance to come across individuals from all parts of the world.

The list could go on as to what other benefits video gaming has to offer. So parents, go ahead and give your kid a gaming computer. Who knows, you are actually raising a future game developer.

Previous articleElon Musk And Other World Leaders Are Shifting Bitcoin Towards A New Ideology

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefNeeraj M - 0

How Science Proves that Video Games Are Good for the Brain

Who doesn't love video games? Though you might claim that you are not an avid gamer, at some point...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Microsoft’s Discord Acquisition: A Mouth-Watering Prospect to Bolster Gaming Services

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The possibility of Microsoft acquiring discord is making rounds on the internet. With all the possible acquisition deals that have taken place recently, more often...
Read more

This Is How To Get Back Into Video Gaming: It Is Now For Everybody!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Video games are widely known as one of the best ways to relax. This can be social, meditative, or just a way to ease...
Read more

The Founder of Hike Messenger Is Betting On Two New Platforms After Losing To Facebook!

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
When competing against a global tech behemoth like Facebook, the chances of a relatively smaller product to get crushed is disproportionately higher. And, that...
Read more

The Secret Sauce To Emerge As A Winner In Online Games!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Online games are taking on the world. There were times when people used to play games in the hot sun, running and wrestling with...
Read more

How Mobile Is Becoming A Catalyst Of Online Gambling Market Growth

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The global online gambling market is now one of the biggest and it is expected to grow up to 127.3 billion US dollars by...
Read more

Amazon Luna Is Here To Eat Into The Cloud Gaming Market, Dominated By Google And Microsoft

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
The cloud gaming space has been one of the key interest areas of Amazon for quite some time. Today, the eCommerce giant has finally...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.