eLearning | Exploring The New Normal in the Education World

Many people are stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that the world has stopped. While the world has slowed down, the digital world is thriving. People are spending their extra time in an increasingly productive manner, making most of them get into new things, work on themselves, or improve their education.

When it comes to education, the current way that the school system works is pretty archaic. Like any science, practice, or methodology – education was completely changed by the sudden boom of the digital world. These days, it’s not all about going to college or school, as you can get competitive and comparable education without ever having to leave your house, especially during the covid pandemic.

Below, we’ll talk a bit about the future of education, how it has changed over the years, and what we can expect from the academic institutions of tomorrow.

How Education Used to Work

Back before the internet was a thing, there weren’t many ways to educate yourself on any subject or field. You either had to study the materials yourself, go to a school, or attend a course in real life.

While this was the best available at the time, it’s pretty outdated these days. We live in digital days, which means that most of us have access to the information superhighway of humanity, the internet.

The internet holds more information than any human can ever experience in one lifetime – it’s the heritage of the human race. Be that as it may, the turn from in-person education to eLearning was pretty sluggish, but the pandemic expedited this process.

The Pandemic Induced Tomorrow

COVID-19 has changed the world forever in a blink of an eye. While some of these changes are going to be temporary, some things are permanent. The coronavirus brought eLearning and working from home to light as a good, economically viable, and functional alternative to traditional practices.

The Promises and Pitfalls of eLearning

In 2020 the global eLearning market was estimated $250 billion. As the world came into the grip of the pandemic, professionals, as well as students, resorted to the internet. With such an explosion in the eLearning space, analysts revised their projections and now estimates it a $1 trillion market by 2027, clocking 21% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Companies, scholarly institutions, and educators have started putting more time, effort, and resources into eLearning and getting it out there.

Promises

eLearning is fundamentally superior to traditional learning, as it leverages new-age technology solutions and things such as AI to improve and streamline most of its aspects. Unlike traditional learning, eLearning can provide detailed, personalized, and adaptable lessons that maximize information retention, increase engagement, and boost productivity.

Scholarly institutions have taken note of the prospect of eLearning, as have the many mega-corporations of the world. Some major companies even offer their colleges, others such as IBM, offer IBM training courses that prepare you for working in the field and focusing on innovation.

Furthermore, eLearning isn’t just for trainees and students, as educators get access to detailed analytics on their student’s performance, the efficiency of their lessons, as well as straightforward grading.

Pitfalls

Now, while eLearning is vastly superior to traditional learning, it’s still not the best solution. Many people still don’t have access to the internet, nor do they have the computing power required to execute AI-enriched eLearning.

Furthermore, eLearning significantly reduces social interaction that traditional educational institutions are well known for, which might negatively affect students and trainees.

eLearning only goes so far – it’s not ideal for industries, fields, and subjects that require practice and practical knowledge. Although, solutions are in development that promise to bring simulations of laboratories to your screen, mitigating this issue to an extent.

Another prominent issue associated with eLearning is that feedback from trainees and students is relatively limited unlike with more traditional methods of learning.

Lastly, cheating has always been a prominent issue with students, and eLearning brings new ways for students to cheat on their tests.

Final Thoughts

While the promise of eLearning is massive, this way of education isn’t yet the global standard. With the many benefits of eLearning instead of more traditional methods and the pandemic at an all-time high – it’s just a matter of time before this becomes the world standard for particular applications.

As of writing this article, the best way to learn is to use a hybrid method that mixes traditional learning with eLearning to yield the best possible results.