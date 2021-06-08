BriefInternet
Updated:

eLearning | Exploring The New Normal in the Education World

By Aarzu Khan
2
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Cryptocurrency Trading in India: The Latest Directive From RBI Is A Big Boost to Crypto Enthusiasts

After a months-long tug of war between financial institutions and cryptocurrency traders in India, finally, the later ones have...
Read more
BriefSwathi R M - 0

Happy Birthday Alan Mamedi: The Undisputed King Of Mobile Phone Numbers

As the world is heading towards 10 billion mobile phone subscribers, spam calls are on the rise. With sophisticated...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

Apple Self-Driving Car Hit Rough Weather, Again!

Just few days before when we reported about Elon Musk mocking tech giants like Apple and Huawei, little did...
Read more

Many people are stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that the world has stopped. While the world has slowed down, the digital world is thriving. People are spending their extra time in an increasingly productive manner, making most of them get into new things, work on themselves, or improve their education.

When it comes to education, the current way that the school system works is pretty archaic. Like any science, practice, or methodology – education was completely changed by the sudden boom of the digital world. These days, it’s not all about going to college or school, as you can get competitive and comparable education without ever having to leave your house, especially during the covid pandemic.

Below, we’ll talk a bit about the future of education, how it has changed over the years, and what we can expect from the academic institutions of tomorrow.

Advertisements

How Education Used to Work

Back before the internet was a thing, there weren’t many ways to educate yourself on any subject or field. You either had to study the materials yourself, go to a school, or attend a course in real life.

While this was the best available at the time, it’s pretty outdated these days. We live in digital days, which means that most of us have access to the information superhighway of humanity, the internet.

The internet holds more information than any human can ever experience in one lifetime – it’s the heritage of the human race. Be that as it may, the turn from in-person education to eLearning was pretty sluggish, but the pandemic expedited this process.

The Pandemic Induced Tomorrow

COVID-19 has changed the world forever in a blink of an eye. While some of these changes are going to be temporary, some things are permanent. The coronavirus brought eLearning and working from home to light as a good, economically viable, and functional alternative to traditional practices.

The Promises and Pitfalls of eLearning

In 2020 the global eLearning market was estimated $250 billion. As the world came into the grip of the pandemic, professionals, as well as students, resorted to the internet. With such an explosion in the eLearning space, analysts revised their projections and now estimates it a $1 trillion market by 2027, clocking 21% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Advertisements

Companies, scholarly institutions, and educators have started putting more time, effort, and resources into eLearning and getting it out there.

Promises

eLearning is fundamentally superior to traditional learning, as it leverages new-age technology solutions and things such as AI to improve and streamline most of its aspects. Unlike traditional learning, eLearning can provide detailed, personalized, and adaptable lessons that maximize information retention, increase engagement, and boost productivity.

Scholarly institutions have taken note of the prospect of eLearning, as have the many mega-corporations of the world. Some major companies even offer their colleges, others such as IBM, offer IBM training courses that prepare you for working in the field and focusing on innovation.

Furthermore, eLearning isn’t just for trainees and students, as educators get access to detailed analytics on their student’s performance, the efficiency of their lessons, as well as straightforward grading.

Pitfalls

Now, while eLearning is vastly superior to traditional learning, it’s still not the best solution. Many people still don’t have access to the internet, nor do they have the computing power required to execute AI-enriched eLearning.

Furthermore, eLearning significantly reduces social interaction that traditional educational institutions are well known for, which might negatively affect students and trainees.

eLearning only goes so far – it’s not ideal for industries, fields, and subjects that require practice and practical knowledge. Although, solutions are in development that promise to bring simulations of laboratories to your screen, mitigating this issue to an extent.

Another prominent issue associated with eLearning is that feedback from trainees and students is relatively limited unlike with more traditional methods of learning.

Lastly, cheating has always been a  prominent issue with students, and eLearning brings new ways for students to cheat on their tests.

Final Thoughts

While the promise of eLearning is massive, this way of education isn’t yet the global standard. With the many benefits of eLearning instead of more traditional methods and the pandemic at an all-time high – it’s just a matter of time before this becomes the world standard for particular applications.

As of writing this article, the best way to learn is to use a hybrid method that mixes traditional learning with eLearning to yield the best possible results.

Previous articleBig Tech Acquisitions: Google Was The Most Bullish During The Last 5 Years [REPORT]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

eLearning | Exploring The New Normal in the Education World

Many people are stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that the world has...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Digital Content Market To Clock 105% Growth To $432 Billion Revenue By 2026

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The exploded adoption of high-speed internet connectivity and smartphones have helped the worldwide digital content market to grow at a record rate. It will...
Read more

5 Signs That Your Employee Training Program Needs To Evolve

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
For a business to survive in these unprecedented times, having a skilled workforce is paramount. Businesses that promote a culture of continuous learning rather...
Read more

Flipkart Acquires 100% Stake In Cleartrip To Diversify Its Offerings!

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
In a bid to increase the diversification of its offerings, Flipkart is all set to acquire a 100% stake in Cleartrip! On Thursday, the Walmart-owned...
Read more

The Absence Of Web ADA Compliance Could Be Costing Your Small Business

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
If your small business is competitive, you are probably using some form of technology. However, many small business owners are overlooking the technology used...
Read more

Beware, Online Romance Scams On The Rise: Losses Doubled In 2 Years [REPORT]

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
Breaking wallets and hearts at the same time, online romance scams hit record high numbers in 2020! While on one hand wherein the global COVID-19...
Read more

Do You Know How to Recognize Phishing, Quickly?

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Phishing is one of the most common cybersecurity threats today. Cybercriminals use emails or text messages to send links and attachments designed to steal...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.