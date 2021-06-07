BriefStartups
Updated:

Delhivery IPO: $500 Million By The End Of 2021

By Aarzu Khan
37
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Cryptocurrency Trading in India: The Latest Directive From RBI Is A Big Boost to Crypto Enthusiasts

After a months-long tug of war between financial institutions and cryptocurrency traders in India, finally, the later ones have...
Read more
BriefSwathi R M - 0

Happy Birthday Alan Mamedi: The Undisputed King Of Mobile Phone Numbers

As the world is heading towards 10 billion mobile phone subscribers, spam calls are on the rise. With sophisticated...
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

Apple Self-Driving Car Hit Rough Weather, Again!

Just few days before when we reported about Elon Musk mocking tech giants like Apple and Huawei, little did...
Read more

Delhivery, one of the largest supply chain and logistics startups in India, has spilt more beans about its IPO. Just a week ago the company raised $277 million led by US-based Fidelity. Now the company has disclosed that Delhivery IPO won’t be delayed beyond March 2022.

The top management has started putting all the building blocks in place required to launch a successful IPO. And their visibility to launch Delhivery IPO seems to be on track as Sahil Barua, CEO – Delhivery, is not shying away from disclosing some crucial information.

Sahil has disclosed that the company is aiming to raise anything between $450 million and $500 million from Delhivery IPO. He also said that the company has substantial cash on the balance sheet.

Advertisements

Delhivery IPO: The Big Picture

  • Delhivery is the third Softbank backed startups that are bound to go public this year. Paytm and PolicyBazaar are the other two that are also working towards floating their IPO this year.
  • Delhivery posted record revenue of Rs 3,700 crore ($500 million) in 2020-21.
  • The valuation of Delhivery soared to $3 billion after the recent find raising a round of $277 million from a fleet of investors.
  • Delhivery’s revenue more than doubled in just 2 years. Covid19 played a crucial role in this rise as a record number of online shoppers turned towards eCommerce stores, which partnered with Delivery for last-mile delivery.
  • The company has so far raised a total of $925 million, doubling its valuation in the last two years.
  • The top management exports to clock 50% – 55% yearly growth rate in near future.

Delivery IPO: The Takeaway

After the Indian government relaxed the norms for a public listing, Indian startups are planning to make the most of it as soon as possible. Besides Zomato and Paytm few more startup unicorns are exploring the viability of their IPO in the next 8-12 months.

Unlike last year, Indian startups are now preferring to launch their IPO in India. Rumours are making round that few startups are still evaluating option of launching their IPO in NYSE or NASDAQ to achieve a higher valuation.

The Delhivery IPO plan stays on the course unless the third wave of Covid19 plays a spoilsport. However, the biggest challenge for the management is to meet the expectations of the market and keep their growth rate intact after the dust settles and people are back to their normal life post-Covid19 era.

The Question:

Is this the reason why Delhivery is planning to float its IPO to make the most of the impressive growth rate clocked during Covid19 era before people start syncing back into their usual shopping habits?

SourceMultiple Sources
Previous articleTikTok Tops The List Of Most Downloaded Apps In May 2021 For Non-Gaming Category [REPORT]
Next articleBig Tech Acquisitions: Google Was The Most Bullish During The Last 5 Years [REPORT]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisements

Latest News

BriefItu Rathore - 0

Big Tech Acquisitions: Google Was The Most Bullish During The Last 5 Years [REPORT]

A new CbInsights report reveals the investment and acquisitions activities of the world's biggest tech giants such as Facebook,...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Top Softwares for Business in 2021 That Every Startup Entrepreneur Must Use

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
In the conditions of the global pandemic and economic crisis, small and medium-sized businesses face different problems and do their best to survive in...
Read more

The Best Method To Deposit Funds In A Stock Broker’s Account

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Investing in stocks means buying and selling shares in a particular company. If you own stock, then you own a piece of the company....
Read more

These Entrepreneurs Built Their Fortune Only After Investors Rejected Them, Again and Again

Brief Bhagyashree Pancholy - 0
Believe in yourself is the most underestimated quotation of all times. As a startup owner, although, this might just be your mantra. There are...
Read more

Indian Startups Close FY21 Strong With $3.65 Billion In Funding!

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
A series of large financing rounds, amounting to $3.65 billion made their way into some of the best Indian startups in Q4 FY21. This...
Read more

Indian Startups Funding Q1 2021: Attracted 40% More, Amounting To $4.2 Billion [REPORT]

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
After suffering through a year plagued with lockdowns, business slowdown and layoffs, Indian firms have begun 2021 on a positive note. According to the data...
Read more

WeWork IPO: With $9 Billion Valuation And Merger, Softbank Takes A Shot, Again!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Perseverance does pay off. The news of WeWork IPO is once again creating waves! The development coming from WeWork’s corner is the latest example to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.