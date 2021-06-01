BriefTechnology
Updated:

Cryptocurrency Trading in India: The Latest Directive From RBI Is A Big Boost to Crypto Enthusiasts

By Dazeinfo
0
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

How to Be A Better Business Leader In Pandemic Impacted 2021

The business leaders who find success in their role and take their company to new heights always look to...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

Global Smartphone Shipments 2021: Highest Growth Since 2015 [REPORT]

The growth of global smartphone shipments is expected to reach a record high level in the last six years. Smartphones...
Read more
BriefSwathi R M - 0

Happy Birthday Alan Mamedi: The Undisputed King Of Mobile Phone Numbers

As the world is heading towards 10 billion mobile phone subscribers, spam calls are on the rise. With sophisticated...
Read more

After a months-long tug of war between financial institutions and cryptocurrency traders in India, finally, the later ones have got the last laugh.

RBI’s has instructed all financial institutions to refrain from issuing any warning that could discourage crypto enthusiasts. The supreme financial body of India has also instructed banks not to block and funds or transactions related to crypto trading or mining unless the transactions deemed suspicious.

The instructions are issued after several reports on financial institutions coming down heavily on crypto exchanges citing the 2018 circular from RBI.

Advertisements

In 2018, RBI prohibited all financial institutions in India from processing any transactions related to cryptocurrencies. Quite recently the few banks withheld the payments of many crypto exchanges in India which citing that circular.

The circular was later challenged in the Supreme Court.

On April 04, 2020, the Supreme court of India quashed the RBI circular. However, there were few banks that were not having any clarity from RBI and they continued blocking transactions related to crypto wallets.

Today, RBI has cleared a way for all crypto-related transactions by stating that the circular issued in 2018 is no longer valid and no banks could take any actions based on instructions quoted in that.

It means that all cryptocurrency transactions are legal in India, and banks have no authority to block any crypto-related transactions unless it deemed illegal or suspicious.

Advertisements

RBI’ latest statement comes with few instructions as well. RBI has asked banks to continue the strict screening of each and every crypto related transactions to meet all standards for Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and obligations of regulated entities under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA), 2002 in addition to ensuring compliance with relevant provisions under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for overseas remittances.

It means that the crypto traders in India can have little joy after the the latest directive from RBI. As banks will continue their cautious approach towards cryptocurrencies, it would lead to other complications and situation that may not be creating favouring conditions for traders as well crypto exchanges.

But crypto exchanger are seeing RBI’s clarification as a ray of hope.

“One of the biggest hindrances was that they did not know what the RBI’s outlook would be. The latest notification clarifies that. The second was what sort of due diligence do crypto exchanges in India follow? What sort of compliance checks do exchanges comply with and work towards? We have been closely working with the different departments in various banks to show them how we do KYC/AML compliances and we will have to continue working towards that as an industry because this is an unregulated industry and it just becomes more important that we follow all the existing guidelines for the finance sector even if there are no regulations for the sector. It is important for us to follow these and as exchanges we are already doing that.” says Nichal Shetty, CEO – WazirX, while talking to another media outlet.

Source: ET

Alls aid and done, it’s a little too early to celebrate for crypto enthusiasts. None of the cryptocurrencies currently being traded is backed by the RBI. Given the decentralised nature of these digital currencies, it is nearly impossible to do an investigation of transactions that are found to be carried out in relation to some illegal activities. None of the crypto exchanges is also ready to take any responsibility as well, be it related to checking the background of traders. In all such scenario, RBI doesn’t seem very confident about these cryptocurrencies.

Few other reports are claiming that the work to launch the government’s backed cryptocurrency is already in progress.

“As the underlying technology is still developing, we are exploring ways for a clear, safe and legally certain settlement finality, which is most crucial for a secure and efficient payment system,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said in March.

Undoubtedly, the latest RBI directive is a big boost to all crypto enthusiasts as this could one stop closer to have a clear runway for cryptocurrencies in India. at the same time, with so many ‘if’ and ‘buts’ the dust over cryptocurrency is far from over anytime soon. Until then, serious investors and professional traders are likely to stay away from cryptocurrencies.

Previous articleApple iPhone and iPad Users Could Have Serious Trust Issues on Apple’s Ecosystem After The Latest Revelation!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Cryptocurrency Trading in India: The Latest Directive From RBI Is A Big Boost to Crypto Enthusiasts

After a months-long tug of war between financial institutions and cryptocurrency traders in India, finally, the later ones have...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Fake Information On Facebook: Be Mindful While Sharing Anything Going Further

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
In a bid to calm down the rising tension with the Indian government, Facebook has announced that all accounts and people that are indulged...
Read more

Unemployment Rate In India Returns In Doubled-Digit Once Again: Worrying Future For All Jobseekers

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Covid-19 has created a lot more trouble for jobseekers in India than any other pandemic ever did. As the country has seen the highest-daily...
Read more

Invest In Cryptocurrency Only If You Could Laugh After The Complete Burn!

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Cryptocurrencies have shaken the investment world. Many investors who took their chances and invested in cryptocurrency in the early days are pouring champagne after...
Read more

Has the Fall Of Bitcoin Started? Bitcoin Value Crashed To Three-Month Lowest!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
As reported earlier Bitcoin is staring at tough days ahead. On yet another disappointing day, Bitcoin value crashed to the lowest level in the...
Read more

[Beware] Elon Musk Impersonators Minted $2 Million In Crypto Scams

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
As the crypto fever is slowly taking over the entire world, scammers are using this newfound opportunity to dupe gullible netizens! According to FTC, the...
Read more

PUBG Mobile Game Is Back in India As Battlegrounds Mobile India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Gaming aficionados, it's time to cheer up as PUBG in India is once again available. According to the latest news, the popular battle Royale game...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.