Best Camera Smartphones 2021: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Beats Apple and Samsung Flagship Devices

For a majority of smartphone buyers, one of the most significant considerations when purchasing a smartphone is the camera. No wonder, in order to obtain the title of ‘Best Camera Smartphone, all smartphone manufactures are introducing path-breaking camera technology into their flagship devices.

Until now Samsung was ruling the roost with the impressive camera output of the Galaxy S21 series. But now companies like Xiaomi which are giving Samsung a run for its money in sub-$250 segment, have become a threat to the Korean smartphone giant’s dominance in the premium segment as well. With, its Mi 11 Ultra flagship device, Xiaomi has taken mobile photography to a whole new level.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is tagged as the best camera smartphone with a DXOMark camera overall score of 143, globally. It has out beat all ultra-premium devices such as Huawei Mate 40 Pro series, Apple iPhone 12 Pro series, Vivo X50 Pro+, etc. With a camera overall score of 139, Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ has secured the second spot.

The list of best camera smartphones 2021 by DxoMark is dominated by Xiaomi and Huawei, beating Apple and Samsung. Three out of top 10 camera smartphones come from Xiaomi and Huawei.

Surprisingly, Apple didn’t make into the top 5 list. With Dxomark camera overall score of 130 and 128, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro secured 7th and 8th spot in list, respectively. Despite this, the iPhone 12 series emerged as the world’s best selling smartphones in Q1 2021.

Samsung which is known for its premium smartphones with top camera, last-long battery, etc., stands at last. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (Exynos) has a DxoMark camera score of 126.

So, what has actually helped Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to lead the list of best camera smartphones globally with a record score? Let’s understand.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Best Camera Smartphone 2021

Xiaomi launched its Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in March 2021, with the primary 50 MP 1/1.12″ Quad-Bayer sensor, 1.4μm, 24 mm-equivalent lens with f/1.95 aperture, Dual Pixel Pro AF and OIS.

With powerful triple camera setup of 50MP, 48MP and 48MP on its rear side, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is able to capture mesmerising photographs and videos.

With 100 points, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra also performs well in the Zoom category. Its ultra-wide 48 MP 1/2-inch large image sensor, 0.8μm, 120 mm-equivalent lens with f/4.1 aperture help it capture very good detail across the zoom range. Due to the 120x telephoto camera, the distant scenery remains crisp and clear even after zooming in several times.

The 20MP selfie camera with HDR and panorama features makes Mi 11 Ultra one of the top choices for selfie lovers.

DxoMark says that the Mi 11 Ultra is the second-best device they have tested for tele performance to date, beaten by a couple of points only by Xiaomi’s own Mi 10 Ultra.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is also best smartphone globally for making videos, with the video score of 117. This is followed by Huawei Mate 40 Pro with video score of 116 and Mate 40 Pro+ with a video score of 115.

DxoMark is one of the most trusted company in the world for the image and video quality measurement of smartphone, camera and lenses. It is important to note that the DXOMark rating is based upon the intense screening of 1,500 photos and 2 hours of video each smartphone records for the camera review purpose.

Don’t forget to tell us which one is your favorite smartphone in the comment section!