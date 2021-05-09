BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Is No More Mandatory To Accept: Account Won’t Be Disabled!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
3
0

Must Read

BriefShikhar Srivastava - 3

Google Just Got Super Smart: Launches The Knowledge Graph

If there is one product on the Internet that has had absolutely no competition whatsoever, it is Google Search....
Read more
BriefPritha Bose - 2

E-Commerce Industry In India Worth $13.5 Billion In 2014: Will Cross $16 Billion In 2015

According to the latest report by IAMAI and IMRB International, the eCommerce industry in India reached a value of INR 81,525...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

When A Guy Bought Google Domain For Rs 415 And Pulled The Search Engine Down!

Google is the world’s biggest search engine and it has got its own country-specific domains for almost every nation....
Read more

The much repealing and dreaded WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy is back, albeit with a few changes that might just soften the blow on its existing users.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app will not deactivate or delete your account on May 15 as scheduled, as per its original plan.

According to a WhatsApp spokesperson, the company will keep sending repeated reminders to users in the weeks to come about accepting the updated policy. And for users who have already declined, they will be able to use the app but with ‘limited account functionality.’

Advertisements

What exactly qualifies for limited functionalities?

Well, as per WhatsApp, you will no longer be able to access your chat list, although you’d still retain the ability to accept incoming audio and video calls. You need to make sure you have your notifications enabled. It will let you read or respond to a message from your contacts, along with being able to call them back.

Doesn’t sound too bad, then guess what? Facebook-owned messaging, which has over 2 billion users worldwide, said that they would eventually roll back the limited functionality phase as well after a few weeks. And post that, all WhatsApp users who choose not to agree to the updated privacy policy will no longer be able to receive incoming calls or notifications as WhatsApp will cease to let you use its services.

The WhatsApp spokesperson said that the company had spent the last several months educating its users about the upcoming by providing more information. Thus, it expects that majority of its userbase to accept the changes, which will, in turn, allow the popular chat app to continue growing.

As for the users who haven’t yet had a chance to accept the update, the spokesperson mentioned that their accounts will not be deleted. And as mentioned earlier, they will lose functionality on May 15 as per WhatsApp’s new plan of action.

Advertisements

WhatsApp caused quite a stir late in January when out of nowhere, it started serving its users with an in-app pop-up asking them to opt into the company’s new updated privacy policy.

What followed next was a major backlash from its worldwide users, many of whom started fleeing to other more privacy-focused apps such as Signal and Telegram. After that, Facebook, quickly realising that the situation has gone south, went on to roll back the update and postponed it for May 15.

At the time, the company said that it would delete and deactivate accounts temporarily if users did not accept the terms and policy. In order to be able to keep using the service, users had to accept the policy.

As per the new changes, WhatsApp users will need to mandatorily allow the app to share their data with its parent company, including account registration information (ex. phone number), transaction data, service-related information, and information related to how they interact with businesses or services.

All in all, now it remains to be seen what percentage of WhatsApp’s userbase agrees to share such sensitive data with Facebook. Will you? Let us know in the comments down below. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleThe Launch Of Smartphones And Other Devices In India Are Getting Postponed!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Is No More Mandatory To Accept: Account Won’t Be Disabled!

The much repealing and dreaded WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy is back, albeit with a few changes that might just...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages: First 7 Days, And Now Just 24 Hours

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
WhatsApp users can soon send messages that disappear within 24 hours! According to the latest media reports, the Facebook-owned instant messaging giant is currently testing...
Read more

Microsoft Discord Deal Collapsed: A Big Set Back For Microsoft?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Microsoft for long has been wanting to strike gold by owning a consumer tech product. However, as luck would have it, they keep failing...
Read more

Google’s Dirty Secret Has Left Android Users In Australia Stunned, Strikes Back!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After going head-to-head with Google to make the search giant agreeing to its Media Bargaining Code, Australia is now faced with another ugly truth! On...
Read more

Beware, New WhatsApp Security Flaw Can Let Hackers Suspend Your Account Permanently!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone who connects with their friends, family and colleagues via WhatsApp, then beware! A glaring new vulnerability has been found in the...
Read more

Beware: A New WhatsApp Scam Promising Free Amazon Gifts Is Doing Rounds On The Messaging App!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The new WhatsApp scam is so lucrative that it's hard to resist. And, that's when scammers get hold of you! The Facebook-owned instant messaging...
Read more

Indian Competition Watchdog Soon To Grill WhatsApp: Launches Probe For Updated Privacy Policy!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Facebook-owned instant messaging app has once again attracted some unwanted attention from the Indian regulator. According to the latest news, on Wednesday, the Competition...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.