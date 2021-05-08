BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

The Launch Of Smartphones And Other Devices In India Are Getting Postponed!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
10
0

Must Read

BriefPritha Bose - 2

E-Commerce Industry In India Worth $13.5 Billion In 2014: Will Cross $16 Billion In 2015

According to the latest report by IAMAI and IMRB International, the eCommerce industry in India reached a value of INR 81,525...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

When A Guy Bought Google Domain For Rs 415 And Pulled The Search Engine Down!

Google is the world’s biggest search engine and it has got its own country-specific domains for almost every nation....
Read more
BriefNisha Butolia - 2

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many students are...
Read more

Dell, H.P, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo will delay product launches as India has not approved the import of wifi modules from China for several months!

According to two industry sources, the Government of India is delaying the import of finished electronic devices such as wireless earphones, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches, laptop, WiFi chipset from China.

The Communications Ministry’s Wireless Planning and Coordination, aka WPC wing, has withheld the approvals related to the imports since November 2020, as per the sources who are familiar with the lobbying efforts by the tech companies seeking clearance regarding the same.

Advertisements

The sources also mentioned that more than 80 such applications by various U.S, Chinese and Korean firms are currently pending with the WPC. And along with that, even applications from a handful of Indian firms which import finished electronic goods from China are awaiting the WPC’s approval.

When reached out to Dell, HP, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Lenovo for a comment, they did not respond to the requests.

Similarly, the communications ministry has also not responded to requests for comment on this particular subject either. The sources who requested to remain anonymous said that the GOI is yet to respond to the representations made by the industry’s lobby groups and individual companies.

The dead silence over Chinese imports can be attributed to the hard stance Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, took against the same whilst calling for greater economic self-reliance.

The Prime Minister’s nationalist policies have helped boost the growth of smartphone assembly in India, and sources believe that the GOI’s intention is to persuade the lobbying companies to locate more of their production within the country borders.

Advertisements

But that being said, it is obviously easier said than done for tech companies because ‘Making-In-India’ would require them to invest heavily while waiting for long periods to see any substantial returns.

Dell, H.P, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are stuck in rock and a hard place because if on the other hand, they keep waiting for the government’s approval, they are setting themselves up to see a potential loss in revenues.

India previously used to allow companies to self declare wireless equipment, a move which made imports far easier. However, since the rollout of new rules in March 2019, firms now need to mandatorily seek government approval.

But that is not the only downside of the non-clearance of long-pending import requests. WPC’s delay also severely undermines India’s strategy to cut off the Chinese influence in its tech economy, especially after the Galwan valley incident.

How will the GOI proceed to solve this problem? Only time will tell. But as of now, it is pretty much evident that product launches in wearables, earphones, and several other categories will be postponed. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleThe Dogecoin Fever In India Has Turned Into The Worst Nightmare For WazirX

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Launch Of Smartphones And Other Devices In India Are Getting Postponed!

Dell, H.P, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo will delay product launches as India has not approved the import of...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Incurring a Punishment, Is LinkedIn Staring At A Potential Ban in China?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
All it takes is one blow for the pack of cards to come hurtling down. An apt description for LinkedIn, which finds itself in...
Read more

Chinese Hacking Groups Are Silently Invading Indian Organisations [STUDY]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India is on the radar of Chinese hackers for quite some time now! According to a study conducted by U.S. based cybersecurity firm Recorded Future,...
Read more

Trump Administration Has Landed Its Final Blow On Chinese Companies: Xiaomi Blacklisted!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In its recent move to safeguard national security, the United States’ Trump Administration has decided to go after China’s second-biggest smartphone marker Xiaomi Corp....
Read more

After Apple, Now Samsung Is Heavily Investing In India: A Big Blow to China?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Apple, now Samsung will set up a manufacturing base in India. The South Korean-tech giant is all set to make an investment of a...
Read more

Galvanizing: PM–WANI to Lead the Bugle of Free Public Wi-Fi in India

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Over the years, the Indian government has gathered a reputation for taking some steely and path-breaking decisions. And the ‘WANI’ of this latest decision...
Read more

India Bans 43 More Apps As Indo-China Feud Continues

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The latest move of the Indian Government has proved that Chinese-origin apps won’t catch a break any time soon.Today, the GOI, Under 69A of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.