Top Companies In India For Professional Growth: TCS Leaves Infosys, Cognizant, Accenture Behind [Report]

By Abhradeep Ghosh
Jobseekers, if you are looking for a job change or on the hunt for a new position in any of the top companies in India for professional growth, then LinkedIn’s new survey report is here to help you out.

According to the professional networking platform recently released report, IT majors such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Accenture, Infosys, and Wipro are some of the best companies in India for professional growth.

With the COVID-led acceleration of rapid digitization, IT firms have been able to bounce back from the business slowdown and provide a positive revenue guidance outlook for FY22. As the IT service giants are seeking to serve companies who wish to grow their digital businesses, they believe the hiring momentum will remain strong during the current fiscal for skill-based talent.

The LinkedIn survey highlighted that the remote workplace model has become a favourite among the employees of tech services firms, and now these companies are willing to shift to a hybrid work model in the future permanently.

Tata Consultancy Services, India’s biggest IT services company, grabbed the first spot in LinkedIn’s list of 25 best workplaces for professionals. TCS was able to adapt swiftly to the pandemic with agility and efficiency. The IT giant also announced 75% of the company’s staff would work remotely till 2025. But that’s not all.

In a year wherein employers are highly stressing on cost optimization, TCS has instead announced not one but two salary increments for its workforce within the span of six months and rolled out close to 40,000 campus offers. As per the survey, TCS also enjoyed a low attrition rate of 7.2% in the March quarter.

The second spot on LinkedIn’s report was grabbed by the US tech firm Cognizant, which, unlike TCS, observed an increase in attrition in the past few quarters. However, it announced several bonuses and promoted close to 25,000 last month itself.

Cognizant is currently focused on hiring more than 10,000 freshers to join while it trains its workforce in necessary digital skills.

Accenture came in third in the list of top companies in India for professional growth. The IT major recently announced gender-neutral policies and successfully hit its revenue goals at pre-COVID levels successfully.

The fourth position on LinkedIn’s latest report went to the construction major Larsen & Toubro, mainly due to their no-layoff policy post-pandemic and because they doubled the health insurance for their current employees.

The fifth spot on the list was once again grabbed by an IT services company, Infosys. The company has ambitious plans to over a whopping 26,000 candidates in 2021, out of which 24,000 will be selected from within the country.

Other notable mentions in LinkedIn’s survey were JP Morgan Chase Co, Ernst AND Young, Amazon, Flipkart, HDFC Bank, Deloitte, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd. IBM, Bharat Heavy, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Aditya Birla Group, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited and many more.

All in all, if you are a jobseeker in the post-pandemic new normal, now you know where to direct your efforts. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleTesla Invested In Bitcoin And Now Makes A Move To Prove That It Has a Long Term Value!

