BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Smartphone Shipments India Q1 2021: Xiaomi Leads Despite 5% Drop [REPORT]

By Abhradeep Ghosh
48
0

Must Read

BriefNeeraj M - 0

Clubhouse Accounts For Over 80% Downloads Of Social Audio Apps In 2021 [REPORT]

The rising popularity of Clubhouse has been making many heads turned. All of a sudden app stores are flooded...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Netflix Won’t Shut You Out If You Are Freeloading On Your Friend’s Account!

In the previous month, when news surfaced suggesting Netflix might crack down on password sharing worldwide, all hell broke...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Keep Your Aadhaar Card Locked: UIDAI Takes A Measure To Prevent Adhaar Fraud!

At a time when data breaches have become way too frequent, the Unique Identification Authority of India, aka UIDAI,...
Read more

Riding high on pent up demand, new launches and promotions, the Indian smartphone market has registered a stellar 23% year-over-year growth in Q1 2021!

According to the latest report by Counterpoint Research, Indian smartphone shipments reached over 38 million units in the first quarter of the calendar year 2021, the highest ever smartphone shipments in India in the first quarter.

Xiaomi, the Chinese-origin smartphone brand, grabbed the first spot even though it suffered a 5% drop in shipment share, down from 31% in Q1 2020 to 26% in Q1 2021. It is quite interesting to observe that the company that visibly lost the pole position in Q3 2020 amid heightened anti-China sentiments managed to comfortably outpace Samsung, its closest rival.

Advertisements

In Q3 2020, Xiaomi saw its market share shrink by 3% QoQ to 23%, which resulted in Samsung grabbing the first position with 24% smartphone shipment share for the first time in 2 years. However, the lead was short-lived. As soon as the anti-China sentiments started waning off, Xiaomi once again climbed back to the lead position in Q4 2020 with a market share of 26%.

Via GraphFarm

And now, after the figures on smartphone shipments share in India for Q1 2021 are out, it seems like the normalcy wherein Chinese brands hog the Indian smartphone space has been restored.

Nonetheless, Samsung registered the largest volume growth of 52% and strengthened its shipment share from 16% to 20%, moving ahead of Vivo.

According to Counterpoint researchers, Samsung’s massive volume growth was mainly driven by its increasing focus on the budget segment with the launch of the new M02 along with several others. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer also refreshed its A-series with the A32, A52 and A72 and the M-Series with M12.

Samsung also launched its latest flagship smartphone Galaxy S21 series prior to its anticipated launch period and attempted to gain market share in offline retail after being extremely aggressive on online channels in 2020.

Advertisements

In the March-end quarter, Chinese smartphone brands, altogether, held a whopping 75% market share.

Shilpi Jain, Research Analyst at Counterpoint, mentioned that Xiaomi’s move to expand its manufacturing capabilities with a new EMS partner was a major factor that helped the brand maintain strong shipments during the quarter.

Furthermore, she also mentioned that all major brands are currently focusing on driving consumer demand by launching new smartphones. In Q1 2021, Samsung maintained a high number of new launches with its Galaxy M-series, Galaxy F-series and Galaxy S21 series.

On the other hand, similar to the smartphone segment, the feature phone shipments in India was also dominated by a Chinese brand iTel which accounted for a 21% market share in Q1 2021. The overall feature phone segment saw a substantial 14% YoY growth backed by strong shipments of JioPhone’s new model and subsequent promotions. The overall mobile handset market of India grew by 19% YoY.

All in all, even though Q1 2021 numbers look quite impressive they might not be indicative of future growth. This is because, currently, a second and more virulent wave of COVID-19 is doing rounds in India, which is very likely to impact the smartphone shipments in India during the ongoing Q2 and upcoming Q3 of 2021. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleWhatsApp Disappearing Messages: First 7 Days, And Now Just 24 Hours
Next articleApple Is Redefining the Digital Advertising Market: Here’s How To Navigate The Changes!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

You Can Continue Shopping Online During Lockdown: Everything At Your Doorstep

Karnataka residents you can now safely practice social distancing without having to step out to get your essentials! The Karnataka...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Clubhouse Accounts For Over 80% Downloads Of Social Audio Apps In 2021 [REPORT]

Brief Neeraj M - 0
The rising popularity of Clubhouse has been making many heads turned. All of a sudden app stores are flooded with social audio apps that...
Read more

2021 Hacking Saga Continues: Domino’s India Becomes The Latest Victim Of Data Breach!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
April 2021 is turning out to be a rollercoaster ride of a month when it comes to cybersecurity! In what can only be called a...
Read more

SEBI Slaps $5.5 Million Fine On Ambani Brothers And RIL

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Ambani brothers might have to shell out a pretty penny as past mistakes have come back to bite! The Securities and Exchange Board of...
Read more

Reliance Jio Buying Spectrum From Rival Bharati Airtel Is A Win-Win Deal

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In what can only be called an unlikely deal between two rivals, Reliance Jio will be acquiring some spectrum from Airtel! India's largest telecom operator,...
Read more

After Amazon, Flipkart To Introduce EVs In Last-Mile Delivery: Partners With Mahindra Logistics!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The electric vehicle wave is taking over India in full swing and Flipkart is the latest entrant in the game! According to recent media reports,...
Read more

Indian Startups Close FY21 Strong With $3.65 Billion In Funding!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A series of large financing rounds, amounting to $3.65 billion made their way into some of the best Indian startups in Q4 FY21. This...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.