BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

Beware, New WhatsApp Security Flaw Can Let Hackers Suspend Your Account Permanently!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
32
0

Must Read

BriefNisha Butolia - 2

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many students are...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance Jio Buying Spectrum From Rival Bharati Airtel Is A Win-Win Deal

In what can only be called an unlikely deal between two rivals, Reliance Jio will be acquiring some spectrum...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Youtube New Content Moderation Policies Paying Off Well: Makes The Platform More Adorable

At a time when regulatory bodies are calling out online platforms for their inability to moderate content and curb...
Read more

If you are someone who connects with their friends, family and colleagues via WhatsApp, then beware!

A glaring new vulnerability has been found in the Facebook-owned messaging platform’s security that a threat actor can easily leverage to suspend your WhatsApp account with no possible recourse entirely. But that’s not all.

To make things worse, there is no possible solution available for this issue as of now. So, how does this newly discovered security flaw can get exploited? Let’s find out.

Advertisements

The attacker first installs the WhatsApp app on a new device and enters the victim’s phone number to activate the chat and other related services. Next, they face WhatsApp’s 2-FA authentication system, which sends login prompts to the victim’s actual phone instead.

Finally, after multiple failed repeated attempts, when the login gets locked for 12 hours straight, this is where the tricky part begins.

With the victim’s official WhatsApp account locked, the malicious threat actor goes on to send a support message to the app from their email address claiming that he/she is the victim who has lost the device and thus the account associated with the number needs to be deactivated. After receiving the email, WhatsApp proceeds to verify the claim with a reply email and suspends the victim’s account without asking for any further inputs.

This dubious process can be repeated several times by an attacker to create a semi-permanent lock on the victim’s account. But thankfully, it is not something that is currently prevailing.

Luis Márquez Carpintero and Ernesto Canales Pereña reported the attack as a ‘proof-of-concept’ to display WhatsApp’s vulnerability. The result, as discussed above, is quite disturbing and devastating. However, the only silver lining here is that a threat actor cannot use this method to gain access to a victim’s account. No confidential text messages or contact information gets exposed in the process. The attacker can only block access to WhatsApp for the account’s legitimate owner.

Advertisements

When asked to comment on this vulnerability’s existence, WhatsApp reverted quite evasively and didn’t indicate they are working to reserve this security flaw.

A company representative said that the hypothetical scenario can be easily avoided if one provides an email address with their 2FA authentication credentials.

Furthermore, he added that violating the said vulnerability is a violation of WhatsApp’ terms of service. But will an actual threat actor take that into account? Probably no, as one can anonymously with the help of a throwaway email.

All in all, it seems that it is upon the users to look out for themselves after the company shared its less-than-satisfactory response. Maybe, Facebook, WhatsApp’s parent company, will look into it once Zuckerberg gets hit by the same attack, similar to how his contact details surfaced in the recent Facebook data breach. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleMicrosoft Acquires Nuance: Paying Top Dollar To Dominate Health-Tech Sector

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Beware, New WhatsApp Security Flaw Can Let Hackers Suspend Your Account Permanently!

If you are someone who connects with their friends, family and colleagues via WhatsApp, then beware! A glaring new vulnerability...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Beware: A New WhatsApp Scam Promising Free Amazon Gifts Is Doing Rounds On The Messaging App!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The new WhatsApp scam is so lucrative that it's hard to resist. And, that's when scammers get hold of you! The Facebook-owned instant messaging...
Read more

Indian Competition Watchdog Soon To Grill WhatsApp: Launches Probe For Updated Privacy Policy!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Facebook-owned instant messaging app has once again attracted some unwanted attention from the Indian regulator. According to the latest news, on Wednesday, the Competition...
Read more

Tesla Infringing China’s Security? Doors Are Shut Partially!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The lawmakers in China think that Elon Musk's Tesla automobiles is trying to infringe the country's national security! According to a recently surfaced media report,...
Read more

WhatsApp CEO Says Apple Wants To Kill Android Once And For All, But Is It Really Possible?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For quite some time, Facebook has been lashing out at Apple for letting iPhone users opt-out of personalised ads. The same has also led...
Read more

WhatsApp Voice And Video Calling From Desktop: A Threat To Zoom And Google Meet?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
WhatsApp voice and video calling from desktop could be a game changer for many companies. Whatsapp recently added a massive feature to its desktop app...
Read more

WhatsApp Image Disappearing Feature: Another Page From The Book Of Competitors

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
In order to keep its competitive edge intact, WhatsApp continues to add new features as and when they can in their kitty. And after...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.