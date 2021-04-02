BriefStartups
Updated:

Indian Startups Funding Q1 2021: Attracted 40% More, Amounting To $4.2 Billion [REPORT]

By Abhradeep Ghosh
2
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Beware: A New WhatsApp Scam Promising Free Amazon Gifts Is Doing Rounds On The Messaging App!

The new WhatsApp scam is so lucrative that it's hard to resist. And, that's when scammers get hold of...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Big Tech Firms Once Again To Be Grilled By US Congress: This Time Over Spreading Misinformation!

Big tech firms can't seem to catch a break! Google's Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey from Twitter and Facebook's Mark...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Mobikwik Disavows 8.2 TB Data Leak: Faces Massive Outrage From Users!

The Indian payments' giant MobiKwik is facing a lot of bad press over denying undergoing a massive cyber attack! On...
Read more

After suffering through a year plagued with lockdowns, business slowdown and layoffs, Indian firms have begun 2021 on a positive note.

According to the data released by Venture Intelligence, Indian companies have been able to garner a whopping $11.9 billion in funding from over 199 deals within the first three months of this year.

Venture Intelligence’s data also highlights that a large funding amount in 2021 came from a smaller number of deals when compared to the first three months of the previous year when $6.5 billion was poured into Indian startups from 244 deals.

Advertisements
Source: Venture Intelligence

This basically means that private equity/venture capital firms have written larger cheques to a smaller number of companies so far in this year.

Investments in startups alone made up $4.2 billion in funding as of March 2021, 40% more than the January-March quarter in 2020, wherein the figures stood at $3.5 billion. In the tech domain, Indian startups such as Zomato, Dream11 and BYJU’s led the majority of funding deals amounting to $1.36 billion.

However, that being said, the major part of the overall funding observed in the first three months of 2021 came through one gigantic deal – Piramal Enterprises acquiring Dewan Housing Finance aka DHFL, for a whopping $5.2 billion.

All in all, it is well understood that there is no holding Indian startups back from getting funded in the new normal. Even while the pandemic was in full swing last year, startups in the country managed to attract over 59 first time international investors, a 37% increase from 2019, where 43 global investors poured funds into Indian startups for the first time.

The global startup ecosystem has its eyes set on India as it has already become the home to 37 unicorns, with 11 of them making it in the coveted ‘$1 billion club’ in the pandemic year itself.

Advertisements

But then, another recently released report by Credit Suisse revealed that they, via thorough investigation, have found India is the home for 100 unicorns whose combined market capitalization exceeds $240 billion!

Credit Suisse’s India Market Strategy report said that the existence of these many Indian unicorns can be majorly attributed to the lightning-fast pace at which new companies are forming in varied sectors backed by rapid innovation. And to help these companies grow, the availability of funding playing a very crucial role.

Credit Suisse’s report also mentioned that startups now make up 10% of all the new companies that are being formed in India every single year.

Thus, it now remains to be seen how many more funding deals and what amount the Indian startup ecosystem will attract going forward. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleBill Gates And Mark Zuckerberg Recommend These 3 Books To Entrepreneurs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Indian Startups Funding Q1 2021: Attracted 40% More, Amounting To $4.2 Billion [REPORT]

After suffering through a year plagued with lockdowns, business slowdown and layoffs, Indian firms have begun 2021 on a...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

SEBI Could Cut Short The Route To IPO For Indian Startups

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
An IPO for Indian startups is believed to be a long and complicated journey by many successful entrepreneurs in India. But equations are changing...
Read more

100-Unicorn Strong, The Indian Startup Ecosystem Is Rapidly Growing Backed By Innovation!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India's startup ecosystem is now 100 unicorns-strong, and they are collectively transforming the corporate landscape of the country at a rapid pace! A recent report...
Read more

Despite 50% Cut In Google Play Commission Indian Startups Are Not Yet Happy!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
For quite some time, multiple Indian startups have been protesting against Google and Apple levying commission on in-app purchases for apps listed in the...
Read more

India Startup Investment 2020: Pandemic Failed To Shake The Confidence Of Investors!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India’s startup ecosystem has largely been unhindered by the pandemic in 2020. The country attracted a lot of eyeballs in terms of investor interest,...
Read more

Delhi HC’s New Ruling To Give Indian Startups The Much-Needed Break From Angel Tax!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Delhi HC has awarded Indian startups with a much-needed respite from angel tax! Many startups, for a variety of reasons, are extremely overvalued at...
Read more

Name Checked: BigBasket’s Rap On Daily Basket Tantamount To Bullying?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Whatever you do, don’t all put your ‘names’ in one ‘big’ basket? Get the hint? In a rather unfortunate turn of events, Indian e-grocery giant...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.