BriefEntrepreneurship
Updated:

Bill Gates And Mark Zuckerberg Recommend These 3 Books To Entrepreneurs

By Bhagyashree Pancholy
6870
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Beware: A New WhatsApp Scam Promising Free Amazon Gifts Is Doing Rounds On The Messaging App!

The new WhatsApp scam is so lucrative that it's hard to resist. And, that's when scammers get hold of...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Big Tech Firms Once Again To Be Grilled By US Congress: This Time Over Spreading Misinformation!

Big tech firms can't seem to catch a break! Google's Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey from Twitter and Facebook's Mark...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Mobikwik Disavows 8.2 TB Data Leak: Faces Massive Outrage From Users!

The Indian payments' giant MobiKwik is facing a lot of bad press over denying undergoing a massive cyber attack! On...
Read more

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are two names that have become synonymous with innovation in the technical world. And of course, everyone knows these two tech wizards- one changed the way we compute and the other, the way we socialise. However, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have a similar single mission: to connect the people around the world. And this is precisely the reason why Mark decided to launch a Facebook Book Club last year.

Apart from being Harvard university drop-outs, these two master coders share one more common passion: the passion for reading.

For Facebook Book Club, the social networking mogul set out a goal to read 23 books that focused on cultures, beliefs, histories and technologies.

Advertisements

As for the Microsoft Czar, his interests lie in the nonfiction books, which cover his foundation’s and his interests. While both of tech bigwigs hs have their own choice of readings, it’s interesting, valuable as well, to know their common interest. And, if there are books that have enticed both renowned entrepreneurs, it becomes a ‘must read‘ for all aspiring and budding entrepreneurs.

Read further to know which are the top three books for entrepreneurs that have made these geniuses stay up late at night and the ones that they highly recommend!

The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined by Steven Pinker

the_better_angels_cover

The 800-page book written by a Harvard psychologist deals with one of the most natural subjects: violence. In this intimidating book, the author presents a number of evidences to prove that the human race has become less violent and more humane since the beginning of civilization. It could be of a particular interest as to how violence has decreased, despite being highlighted by social media and news channels. The book inspired Gates’ foundation‘s work and led him to offer humanitarian services.

On Immunity by Eula Biss

81chfUwgLTL

Authored by a new mother, this book by Eula investigates the benefits of vaccination. A majority of population in the US and Europe have started the anti-vaccination movement, claiming vaccines to be a ‘bad idea’. In her book, Biss pulls apart the argument with the help of a number of literary tools combined with philosophical and scientific analysis to conclude that vaccination is beneficial.

Making the Modern World

smil-book-making-modern-world-front

Gates and Zuckerberg, are tremendously smitten by the idea to change the world and improving the lives of people. Gates’ favourite author, Vaclav Smil, in his award-winning book, writes in detail about the issue of materials. It is quite revealing to understand the materialisation and dematerialization of human needs and how much materials do the affluent consume. Smil argues satisfactorily that the key change the lives of the poor lies in the ‘giving up’ of materials by rich countries. History has been a witness to the slow growth of material consumption and how it has divided the societies. This book, justifies the need of the hour, as we head into a century where resources are limited and the demands are skyrocketing.

Advertisements

Zuckerberg intends to read this book, as he found another book titled ‘Energy: A Beginner’s Guide‘ very informative.

Books For Entrepreneurs: What Can You Learn?

  • Being an entrepreneur makes you busy in life. But, make sure that you spend time working on things you are passionate about. Investing time in hobbies is a trait of a successful entrepreneur. Mark Zuckerberg had planned on to read 23 books in a year. Reading books will ensure that you have a broader perspective and the wisdom one gathers from such books, is beyond exemplary.
  • These three books, highly recommended by Gates and Zuckerberg, discusses contemporary issues which require immediate attention.
  • As a startup owner, wanting to change the world, books could be the secret path to glory, as one can learn from other’s mistakes and evolve better in a competitive environment.
  •  As Gates revealed that, Pinker’s book influenced his foundation’s work compelling him to engage in humanitarian work, a book will surely open your eyes to the problems of the world and may push you to innovate and invent to alleviate the problems of the world.
Previous articleAuto Debit Deadline Is Extended: Transactions Worth 2000 Crores Saved From Failing!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefBhagyashree Pancholy - 0

Bill Gates And Mark Zuckerberg Recommend These 3 Books To Entrepreneurs

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are two names that have become synonymous with innovation in the technical world. And...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Zuckerberg Wants To Crush Clubhouse With The Time-Tested Strategy

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Unless you are living under a rock, you have surely heard of Clubhouse - the invite-only audio social networking iOS app that has gained...
Read more

The Launch of ATT Feature Will Make Apple-Facebook Privacy Feud Nasty

Apple Khushi Rebekah - 0
Apple's firm stand has itched Facebook's co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Much of today's internet usage has become heavily riddled with targeted ads on practically...
Read more

Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates And Becomes the 2nd Richest Person in the World

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
It's been a good week for Elon Musk and his electrical vehicle business Tesla. Earlier this week, after Tesla Inc.'s rocky road to being...
Read more

Has Zuckerberg Finally Accepted That Facebook Spies On Users?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like Facebook is headed towards more investigation and scrutiny as recently, Facebook has been alleged to be using internal tools to monitor...
Read more

Misinformation Prevalence Touches New Heights for Facebook: 3x More In Comparison to 2016

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Misinformation is maligning Facebook’s reputation in multitudinous ways. In what seems like a sustained series of issues, engagement from misleading websites on Facebook has increased...
Read more

Facebook Could Slam Doors On News Publishers

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
News media, an industry already on the brink of endangerment, has suffered an unprecedented economic impact due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Over the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.