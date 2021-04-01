BriefInternet
Updated:

Auto Debit Deadline Is Extended: Transactions Worth 2000 Crores Saved From Failing!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
7
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Big Tech Firms Once Again To Be Grilled By US Congress: This Time Over Spreading Misinformation!

Big tech firms can't seem to catch a break! Google's Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey from Twitter and Facebook's Mark...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Beware: A New WhatsApp Scam Promising Free Amazon Gifts Is Doing Rounds On The Messaging App!

The new WhatsApp scam is so lucrative that it's hard to resist. And, that's when scammers get hold of...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Vessel of Charity: Facebook Raises Over $5 Billion Through Donation Tools

Every coin has two sides. That is just the nature of how things are. And with a conduit like...
Read more

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to push the deadline for implementing new rules on recurring transactions by another six months!

Prior to this announcement, India’s apex bank said that the new rules would kick in starting April 1 under which every bank is required to send out a notification to customers one day before their automatic payments are due, along with an option of opting out.

But, because the RBI wants to prevent any scope of large scale convenience, in a circular released on March 31, it has mentioned the date of implementing the rules has now been moved to October 2021.

Advertisements

In the circular, the RBI also mentioned that the present non-adherence has been noted with serious concern and will be dealt with separately. And, going forward, if the central bank observes any further delay in banks ensuring complete compliance to the framework, they will attract strict supervisory action upon themselves.

Before the news of the delay surfaced earlier this week, banks such as SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, and several card companies, including American Express and MasterCard, failed to comply with the new rules released by RBI. Thus, as a result, they were going to decline all recurring payments for the month of April.

If the RBI had not extended the deadline and given more wiggle room to banks so that they can adjust to the new rules related to recurring payments, transactions over a whopping Rs 2000 crores were all set to be disrupted in the month of April.

Note here that RBI first issued the framework of processing e-mandates on recurring online transactions in August 2019. It was initially only applicable on cards and digital wallets, and then it went on to get extended to UPI transactions in January 2020 until the latest announcement.

But that being said, according to industry insiders, most banks in India are yet to upgrade their systems to comply with the new rule. The RBI, besides mandating that consumers be notified of auto-payments, also said that recurring payments over 5,000 would need banks to send customers a one-time password aka OTP, for processing the transaction.

Advertisements

The Indian central bank views the requirement of this additional factor of authentication aka AFA, as a safety and security measure, which is also one of the primary objectives of the new framework to be put in motion in the near future.

All in all, it is well understood that the extension is meant to bring relief to the millions of people who use recurring payments for paying utility bills, subscription services and more. It now remains to be seen how effectively can Indian banks upgrade their existing infrastructure to include these changes to ensure compliance with RBI’s new rules. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleGOI’s Latest Move Against ByteDance: Final Nail In The Coffin Of TikTok!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Auto Debit Deadline Is Extended: Transactions Worth 2000 Crores Saved From Failing!

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to push the deadline for implementing new rules on recurring transactions by...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Engaged in Cryptocurrency Trading Or Mining in India? Prepare To Face The Heat!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The teeter-totter between India and cryptocurrency looks set to end in heartbreak for those invested in virtual currency in one way or another. According to...
Read more

Tata Group NUE To Have Flipkart, MasterCard, Airtel Digital By Its Side

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Tata Groups’ foray into the bidding process for acquiring an NUE license is attracting several partnerships. As RBI is committed to pushing the digital...
Read more

RBI To Banks: Limit Ownership Stake In Insurers At 20%!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Reserve Bank of India wants banks to limit their ownership in insurance companies! According to three sources in the know, RBI has unofficially directed...
Read more

New RBI Guidelines Force You To Memorise All Of Your Card Details

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It's time to get your brain prepped to do some much-needed homework and commit to memory the 16-digit numbers from all of your debit/credit...
Read more

New Norms For Digital Payments Processors: RBI Wants Them To Improve Security And Compliance!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In a bid to improve governance, India’s central bank has decided to tighten the norms around security and compliance for banks and fintech companies. Aiming...
Read more

Rogue Squadron Alert: Don’t Fall Prey To Lending Apps On Google Play Store!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Whatever the world it may be, there always is a constant battle going on between the forces of good and evil. And despite the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.