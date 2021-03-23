Brief
Updated:

Facebook & Instagram Are The Most Invasive Apps While Netflix & Clubhouse The Safest! [REPORT]

By Abhradeep Ghosh
2
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

RIL-Future Deal Close To Collapse: Delhi HC Comes Down Heavily On Biyani

Another day, another hurdle for the Future-RIL deal! As per the latest media reports, the Delhi High Court's recent order...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Copycats Aboard the Clubhouse Train: Facebook And Telegram Get Ready To Hop On Now

Alas, for Clubhouse, the attack of the clones is going to see two new bigwigs weigh in with their...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook’s Futuristic Wearable Device Takes Inputs From Your Nervous System!

Facebook’s new wearable A.R controller offers a sneak peek at the company’s vision for the future of tech! On Thursday,...
Read more

In a world growing increasingly aware of internet privacy, many apps are vying for collecting numerous data points from their users.

So, how does one pick out the good apples from the bad? A recent report by the cloud storage firm pCloud comes to the rescue.

According to pCloud, Instagram is the most invasive app at present as it shares a whopping 79 per cent of users’ personal data to various third-party companies, which includes purchase behaviour, browsing history and more.

Advertisements

The report also mentioned that the popular image-sharing app makes use of 86 per cent of its users’ personal data to sell its app users more products from Facebook itself other than serving relevant ads on behalf of other advertisers.

After Instagram, Facebook grabs the second spot. It shares close to 57 per cent of its user data with other third-party companies while collecting 86 per cent of data solely for its benefitting its own products.

Next on the list are LinkedIn, the professional networking platform and food delivery app UberEast, both of which sell 50 per cent of the data it collects from its users to third-parties.

Youtube grabs the fourth spot on the list as it sends 42 per cent of its users’ personal data to feed its ad buying engine, which controls the type of adverts users see before and after playing videos. pCloud also mentioned that the same data is also sold to brands who might use it to target users on other social media platforms as well.

The fifth spot in the report goes to eBay, which sells a whopping 40 per cent of its user’s personal data. What is really surprising here is the fact that the U.S.-based e-commerce giant Amazon appeared really low in the list with no data pawned off to other companies and minimal tracking for its own advertising.

Advertisements
Source: pCloud

Now, on the other hand, pCloud notes that the apps that do not collect any data whatsoever are Netflix, Signal, Clubhouse, Skype, Microsoft Teams and Google Classroom. Thus, these apps can be rightly marked as the safest among all.

And lastly, while social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram are invasive to the brim, there are a few apps that collect the bare minimum data required. According to pCloud’s report, Likke, BIGO, LIVE are amongst the 20 topmost safest apps that track only 2 per cent of their users’ personal data.

pCloud collated data for its research based on Apple’s newly launched privacy labels that force developers to reveal all data points they collect from their app users.

How many of the apps mentioned above do you use on a daily basis? Let us know in the comments down below. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleGOI Wants To Ban IP Addresses Of All Crypto Exchanges In India: Is It Foolproof?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook & Instagram Are The Most Invasive Apps While Netflix & Clubhouse The Safest! [REPORT]

In a world growing increasingly aware of internet privacy, many apps are vying for collecting numerous data points from...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Gulf of Mistrust: 33% of Netizens Don’t Trust Any Social Media Company For Their Data Privacy [STUDY]

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Trust, arguably the currency most of value. Arguably the most difficult to build. And in today’s world, where social media is one of the primary...
Read more

How Burglars Leveraged Instagram To Steal From Celebrity Homes!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone who is fond of spilling every little micro-detail about your personal life on social media, then what you're about to...
Read more

The Slip-Ups Keep On Coming: WhatsApp Web Users’ Mobile Data Leaked On Google

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
As the developments have unfolded over the past week, the clock for WhatsApp seems to be ticking with every passing minute and every sensitized...
Read more

Amazon, Swiggy Payment Processor Reports About 3.5 Crores Cardholders Data Breach

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Juspay, the leading Indian payment processing startup has been revealed to suffer a major data breach in which the masked credit and debit card...
Read more

Happy Birthday Kevin Systrom: The Born Entrepreneur With Midas Touch

Brief Abhishek - 0
Over a decade ago, a term called ‘photo addiction’ never existed. The era of smartphones with better camera opened the gates for this new idea....
Read more

Google and Amazon Found Violating Data Privacy Laws, Fined for $163 Million

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Big Tech has been caught violating user privacy once again. French privacy watchdog Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés (CNIL) announced in a statement...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.