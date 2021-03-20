BriefTechnology
Updated:

Tesla Infringing China’s Security? Doors Are Shut Partially!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
1
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Wave Goodbye to Netflix Account Sharing: The OTT Leader Is On The Purge!

Netflix account sharing will soon become a thing of the past as the OTT major is on the prowl....
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Copycats Aboard the Clubhouse Train: Facebook And Telegram Get Ready To Hop On Now

Alas, for Clubhouse, the attack of the clones is going to see two new bigwigs weigh in with their...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Engaged in Cryptocurrency Trading Or Mining in India? Prepare To Face The Heat!

The teeter-totter between India and cryptocurrency looks set to end in heartbreak for those invested in virtual currency in...
Read more

The lawmakers in China think that Elon Musk’s Tesla automobiles is trying to infringe the country’s national security!

According to a recently surfaced media report, the Chinese government has prohibited its military staff and government employees from using Tesla cars by citing a potential security risk related to the electric automaker’s data collection procedure.

Sources in the know of the crackdown have revealed that people who work for the Chinese military, state-owned enterprises operating ‘sensitive’ industries and other government agencies will not be allowed to drive a Tesla. This decision came after a security review flagged the ability of Tesla cars’ exterior cameras to constantly record images.

Advertisements

The Chinese government is now concerned that those images might be getting sent back to the United States.

U.S-China Trade War: Tesla Caught Between Rock And A Hard Place

With this allegation against Tesla, Musk’s electric automobile company has become the latest victim of the long ongoing trade feud between the U.S and China. Both countries met this week to resume trade negotiation.

There is no doubt that China’s recent decision mirrors that of the U.S, which previously placed several restrictions on Chinese companies, including Huawei, which was deemed a potential security risk on American soil.

Despite China embracing EV manufacturing and Tesla’s initiates, the country’s President Xi Jinping seeks to move his country away from the use of foreign technology to promote the welfare of domestic enterprises.

It is important to note here that if China’s ban on Tesla exists perpetually, it can very well complicate Tesla’s future growth plans in the country. Just last year itself, the company became profitable, all thanks to Tesla’s growing popularity in China.

Advertisements

Currently, China is considered the largest market for electric vehicles, and Tesla is the top seller of EVs. It is the perfect match! Producing automobiles in China has long been a goal of Musk.

In 2017, the company first confirmed that it was in talks with Chinese officials in order to open a factory in the country. From thereon, China even went on to relax its rules for foreign manufactures to give Tesla more freedom which resulted in the first Gigafactory that was set up in 2018.

As of now, Tesla has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the recent issue. But, it has however pointed out a previous statement the company made regarding its data collection procedures.

In that statement, Tesla mentioned that its privacy protection policy is in complete compliance with Chinese laws and regulations. And that the company stresses a lot of importance on protecting their users’ privacy.

All in all, it now remains to be seen how will this debacle impact Tesla’s relationship with China in the near future. We will keep you updated. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleTwitter Reports an Increase Of Up To 75% in Gaming Related Tweets In 2020
Next articleIncurring a Punishment, Is LinkedIn Staring At A Potential Ban in China?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Incurring a Punishment, Is LinkedIn Staring At A Potential Ban in China?

All it takes is one blow for the pack of cards to come hurtling down. An apt description for...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Tesla Turns To Tata, And It’s Not Electric Cars!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Tesla has knocked on Tata's doors to seek help in setting up charging infrastructure for its soon-to-be-released electric cars in India. According to sources in...
Read more

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos And The Puppet Master: Fireworks Are Far from Over!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The two titans that are Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, have sparred again. This time, over a ‘Post’, if you catch the drift... The incident...
Read more

Elon Musk Lost More Money than the Total Valuation of Flipkart in a 4-day Span!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
To say that Elon Musk has not had the best last few weeks would be putting it mildly. In fact, the explosion of the SN10...
Read more

Will Tata Be the Biggest Challenge For Tesla In India: From Partnering To Competing!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
‘If you want something done right, do it yourself’ - this is the exact ideology with which Tata Group aims to set foot into...
Read more

Ambani To Lock Horns With Musk Over Future Transportation Tech!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
RIL Chairman and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has decided to lock horns with SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk - the world's richest...
Read more

Does Your Car Brand Figure in The Elite List? Consumer Report Lets You Know!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Car buff? On the lookout for the best brands around for a fresh buy? Fear not, because this interesting new report has you sorted. Consumer...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.