BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Despite 50% Cut In Google Play Commission Indian Startups Are Not Yet Happy!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
3
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Wave Goodbye to Netflix Account Sharing: The OTT Leader Is On The Purge!

Netflix account sharing will soon become a thing of the past as the OTT major is on the prowl....
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Engaged in Cryptocurrency Trading Or Mining in India? Prepare To Face The Heat!

The teeter-totter between India and cryptocurrency looks set to end in heartbreak for those invested in virtual currency in...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Copycats Aboard the Clubhouse Train: Facebook And Telegram Get Ready To Hop On Now

Alas, for Clubhouse, the attack of the clones is going to see two new bigwigs weigh in with their...
Read more

For quite some time, multiple Indian startups have been protesting against Google and Apple levying commission on in-app purchases for apps listed in the respective app stores. Finally, according to industry executives, now the Indian Government is all set to step in and resolve the issue.

On Tuesday, the Alphabet-owned search behemoth announced that it would reduce commission charged from developers to 15% down from 30% for the first $1 million earned as revenue each year. Similarly, earlier in January, Apple also announced that reduction of commission to 15% for the first $1 million revenue developers earn.

So, now the question arrives, why are Google and Apple still facing backlash from internet companies?

Advertisements

Indian technology entrepreneurs believe the move is nothing more than a PR stunt as these big tech giants have made the use of their own app store billing mandatory for in-app purchases. Both Google and Apple, in the near future, won’t allow the use of any other merchant payments’ system which charge a significantly lower fee for processing transactions.

Currently, most app developers prefer using inexpensive payment gateways for enabling in-app purchases in their apps. However, after Google’s new directive comes into motion, developers will not be left with any other choice as Android owns a whopping 95.23% share of India’s entire mobile operating system space.

Note here that India-based developers have been granted time till the end of March 2022 for integrating the Google Play Store’s billing into their Android apps, whereas in other parts of the world, it will be effective from July 2021 itself.

The company announced that they will be charging the regular 30% commission for billings that exceed $1 million in revenue.

In October 2020, after Vijay Shekar Sharma, founder and CEO of the homegrown payments’ giant Paytm, accused that Google of exploiting developers by leveraging its monopoly over the app ecosystem, the Alphabet-owned tech giant had to defer its plan to implement a 30% commission on in-app purchases in India.

Advertisements

Post that outrage, several Indian startups went on to group themselves under the banner of ADIF aka Aatmanirbhar Digital India Foundation and are now actively lobbying to establish a level playing field when it comes to local startups against big tech firms like Google and Apple.

U.S legislators, taking note of the problem, are already one step ahead in resolving the issue in their homefront. In early March, the House of Representatives in the Arizona State passed legislation that prevents all app store operators from forcing a developer to adopt an exclusive payments system.

It now remains to be seen if the GOI can implement a similar law and ensure the Indian startup ecosystem can remain in a fair and competitive environment in the face of Big Tech giants pulling strings in their own favour. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleApple ‘Overwhelming’ Dominates Worldwide Wearable Market: Clocks 36% YoY Growth

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Despite 50% Cut In Google Play Commission Indian Startups Are Not Yet Happy!

For quite some time, multiple Indian startups have been protesting against Google and Apple levying commission on in-app purchases...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Google Play Store Commission Is Slashed by 50%: Benevolent or Strictly Business?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Developers, throw your hands up and rejoice! Beginning July, Google is cutting its Play Store commission in half! In a major announcement coming forth a...
Read more

India Startup Investment 2020: Pandemic Failed To Shake The Confidence Of Investors!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India’s startup ecosystem has largely been unhindered by the pandemic in 2020. The country attracted a lot of eyeballs in terms of investor interest,...
Read more

Google May Have To Cough Up $5 Billion In Fine For Tracking Users In Incognito Mode!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The new fine of Google could make a big dent in the financial book of the internet behemoth. Google's upcoming tryst with a lawsuit...
Read more

Google Will No Longer Track Users Across Multiple Sites: Pledges To Adopt Pro-Privacy Ad Buying Tools!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google’s advertising business is all set to undergo some major privacy-pro changes. In what can only be called a shocking announcement, the search giant...
Read more

Google Emerges As The Most Trustworthy Company Among Americans [Study]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Over the course of the last few years, the relationship between big tech companies and consumers have soured as the latter has become increasingly...
Read more

Global App Spending: Paid Apps, Subscription And In-App Purchases To Drive $270 Billion Market [REPORT]

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The global app spending will reach $270 billion by 2025, nearly 2.5x the $111 billion from 2020. Sensor Tower’s latest report estimates...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.