BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

Google Play Store Commission Is Slashed by 50%: Benevolent or Strictly Business?

By Jayesh Sharma
4
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Wave Goodbye to Netflix Account Sharing: The OTT Leader Is On The Purge!

Netflix account sharing will soon become a thing of the past as the OTT major is on the prowl....
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

India eCommerce Market: $111 Billion Opportunity Created By Mobile Shoppers [REPORT]

The eCommerce market in India would be growing leaps and bounds in the years to come as the post-pandemic...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Has Netflix Finally Caught The Pulse of Indian Users With Much Affordable Mobile+ Plan?

After experimenting with different types of plans to woo Indian users, it appears that Netflix has finally caught the...
Read more

Developers, throw your hands up and rejoice! Beginning July, Google is cutting its Play Store commission in half!

In a major announcement coming forth a blog post, Google has announced some welcome changes to its revenue-sharing structure of Google Play apps.

Effective July 1, Google will now be holding on to a 15% cut of the first $1 million in annual Google Play revenue from Google Play earned by a developer. Essentially, as claimed by Google, the new directive would mean 99% of developers with apps and content on Google Play will experience reductions in the commission paid to Google of up to 50%. This is down from the 30% charge that was applicable earlier on the same terms.

Advertisements

The 30% levy will keep standing for all revenue going over $1 million each year, however.

The decision from the tech giant could prove to be a sizeable reinforcement for indie developers and/or small companies who primarily rely on the Android platform’s app store for revenue.

But is the decision really an altruistic reflection by one of the biggest companies in the world? Or is there more than what meets the eye?

Quite simply, two factors immediately erase any thoughts of mercifulness. Having an ever-bearing rival in Apple’s App Store would be the first. Both the tech adversaries being embroiled in separate antitrust lawsuits and investigations over their control on their respective app marketplaces would be the second.

The latest announcement from Google’s corner curiously comes along the heel of a similar move made by Apple late last year.

Advertisements

In November last year, Apple had also waived its revenue-sharing fee to 15% for developers making less than $1 million in yearly revenue. Taking a closer look at the change in the revenue sharing structure, Google has seemingly gone a step ahead in undercutting its rival’s numbers.

But Google has an edge over Apple’s offerings. Apple takes a 30% cut if a developer’s annual revenue ever surpasses $1M in a year. Google’s Play Store fees, on the other hand, only reaches 30% for any earned revenue that exceeds $1M.

Theoretically then, Google’s charges lay at 15% on the first million even if the developer makes $5 million. Apple’s policies at the moment allow it to charge the dreaded 30% on all of that developer’s earnings, once it skids past the $1 million mark.

This makes Google’s Play Store fees arguably all the more generous.

 To the same end, Sameer Samat, Product Management VP – Google, has claimed that developers who are accruing revenue some way above $ 1 million will feel a noticeable change towards making their businesses more sustainable.

Maybe this is Google’s way of making amends in favour of looking at the benefits for themselves in the longer picture. The app store tax has been a cause for furore, forcing Google to double down and defer on its 30% app store fee in late September. Notable voices of Vijay Shekhar Sharma led Paytm in India and complaints from the ever-popular Fortnite’s makers in Epic Games have led to legislative challenges for both Apple and Google’s respective app stores.

However you cut it, for the time being, Google has bought itself some favourable sentiment in some cloudy situations encircling it. Developers, go on and make the most of it.

Stay tuned here for more updates.

Previous articleChipping Away: Amidst the UPI Boom, Paytm Looks To Navigate its Way

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Google Play Store Commission Is Slashed by 50%: Benevolent or Strictly Business?

Developers, throw your hands up and rejoice! Beginning July, Google is cutting its Play Store commission in half! In a...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Global App Spending: Paid Apps, Subscription And In-App Purchases To Drive $270 Billion Market [REPORT]

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The global app spending will reach $270 billion by 2025, nearly 2.5x the $111 billion from 2020. Sensor Tower’s latest report estimates...
Read more

Apple, Social Casino Apps, And An Illegal Partnership: Minting Billions?

Apple Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Getting sued is a frequent affair for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and therefore it is no surprise when a new lawsuit against the iPhone maker...
Read more

Rogue Squadron Alert: Don’t Fall Prey To Lending Apps On Google Play Store!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Whatever the world it may be, there always is a constant battle going on between the forces of good and evil. And despite the...
Read more

Shattering the Ceiling: Global Consumer Spending In Mobile Apps Crosses the $100 Billion Mark In 2020

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Like a high jumper trying to better his mark, 2020 has been a year that has constantly raised the bar. It has been a...
Read more

Apple App Store Commission Rate Is Cut To Half: A Distress Move Or An Olive Branch Offering?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has finally conceded against the millions of app developers and has chosen to treat them fairly. The iPhone maker has recently...
Read more

Google Boots Out 3 Immensely Popular Android Apps from Play Store: Questions About Content Policing Resurface

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
With such a flourishing wilderness of Android apps on the Google Play Store, there is every likelihood of encountering something seemingly innocuous which bites...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.