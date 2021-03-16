BriefSocial MediaSocial News
Updated:

The Latest Hire Of Clubhouse To Drive Marketing Is Turning Heads!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
2
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Wave Goodbye to Netflix Account Sharing: The OTT Leader Is On The Purge!

Netflix account sharing will soon become a thing of the past as the OTT major is on the prowl....
Read more
BriefDazeinfo - 0

India eCommerce Market: $111 Billion Opportunity Created By Mobile Shoppers [REPORT]

The eCommerce market in India would be growing leaps and bounds in the years to come as the post-pandemic...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Has Netflix Finally Caught The Pulse of Indian Users With Much Affordable Mobile+ Plan?

After experimenting with different types of plans to woo Indian users, it appears that Netflix has finally caught the...
Read more

Clubhouse, the latest and the hottest entrant in the social media space, has recently acquired a top-level talent that is turning heads in the entire industry.

On Sunday, the exclusive audio-only social media platform welcomed onboard Maya Watson, Netflix’s Ex-Director of Editorial and Publishing, as their Global Head of Marketing. At Clubhouse, she will be working closely with the app’s creators to curate content.

Watson, acknowledging the same in an Instagram post, wrote that she is both humbled and honoured to be granted the role and believes Clubhouse is the future of social connection and networking. Thus, she is excited to get started.

Advertisements

Now, even though the Clubhouse app has rapidly grown to become the mecca of Silicon Valley’s tech elite with more than a whopping 10 million installs as reported by Sensor Tower, it is still an underdog profile on Maya Watson’s resume.

From Netflix To Obama: Watson Is Marketing Champ

When she was working at Netflix, Watson was responsible for coming up with the strategy to create and distribute content on social media, handle the development of new audience segments across various apps and podcasts, and help its existing user base discover new titles more efficiently.

Before her stint at Netflix, Watson, within the mere span of six years, quickly went from being an intern to the Director of Marketing and Social Media at Harapo, which is the production studio of the legendary Oprah Winfrey.

During her time at Harapo, she was part of the team which helped Oprah bag an Emmy in 2013 for the tv series ‘Oprah’s Lifeclass’. Sadly, in two short years in 2015, Harapo shut down, but Watson kept marching towards bigger roles in a continuous winning streak.

She landed a similar position at OWN, aka The Oprah Winfrey Network, where she also led marketing and social media. But that is not all.

Advertisements

In 2008, Watson took a break from managing marketing for Winfrey’s media empire and helped Barack Obama, the highly regarded former US President. She worked as a regional field director in the U.S state of Indiana during Obama’s very first presidential election campaign.

Fast forward to the present, now that Watson has become a part of Clubhouse, there is no doubt she will soon help the app grow beyond the scope of serving as a virtual gathering space for thought leaders and tech evangelists and reach a more mainstream audience.

On Sunday, Paul Vaison, Clubhouse CEO, unveiled the company’s new accelerator program for users who host their shows on the app.

Clubhouse will be selecting 20 influencers to participate in the program wherein they will be offered mentorship and a monthly stipend of $5000 to focus on growing their presence on Cubhouse full time. This is exactly where Maya Watson comes into the picture. She will be an active liaison between the app and its creators besides helping the latter develop and curate content.

All in all, this recent move by Clubhouse explains that the budding social media company is very well aware that success is primarily driven by smart people who work behind it rigorously. Maya Watson surely fits the bill for her new role. It now remains to be seen what new strategies she will employ to help Clubhouse grow even further. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleCopycats Aboard the Clubhouse Train: Facebook And Telegram Get Ready To Hop On Now

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Latest Hire Of Clubhouse To Drive Marketing Is Turning Heads!

Clubhouse, the latest and the hottest entrant in the social media space, has recently acquired a top-level talent that...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Copycats Aboard the Clubhouse Train: Facebook And Telegram Get Ready To Hop On Now

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Alas, for Clubhouse, the attack of the clones is going to see two new bigwigs weigh in with their respective versions. Audio-based social networking platform...
Read more

Designing Emails to Drive More Action Has Few Secret Traits

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
People read emails every day, but not all of them can make an impression and stick in their mind. It is not a surprise!...
Read more

Twitter Undo Tweet Button Is Not What Users Have Been Asking For Long!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Twitter Undo feature is helpful but rather confusing. Want to reconsider a spur-of-the-moment tweet? Worried the grammar Nazis may get you for good...
Read more

Facebook Continues Taking A Jab At Apple With New Marketing Campaign

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Even after a month of attacking and accusing Tim Cook Zuckerberg is still very much fizzle out from Apple’s major blow to targetted advertising...
Read more

Content Censorship: GOI To Tighten Its Noose Around Big Tech Platforms!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After having gone through an extensive dispute with Twitter over content removal, GOI wants to tighten its noose around all social media platforms alike. According...
Read more

Twitter Trying To Give Clubhouse A Run For Its Money?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Twitter has, apparently, taken a cue from the enormous success of Clubhouse. Twitter, the popular micro-blogging platform has recently rolled out an experimental feature...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.