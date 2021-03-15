BriefInternet
Updated:

Google May Have To Cough Up $5 Billion In Fine For Tracking Users In Incognito Mode!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
5
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Wave Goodbye to Netflix Account Sharing: The OTT Leader Is On The Purge!

Netflix account sharing will soon become a thing of the past as the OTT major is on the prowl....
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Price Of iPhone 12 In India Could Be Slashed

The exorbitant price of the iPhone 12 in India is keeping a lot many aspiring buyers away from owning...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Can Amazon Food Break The Duopoly Of Swiggy And Zomato In Online Food Delivery Market?

After the acquisition of Uber Eats by Zomato the online food delivery market has become a two-horse race. The...
Read more

The new fine of Google could make a big dent in the financial book of the internet behemoth. Google’s upcoming tryst with a lawsuit filed last year can lead to the Alphabet-owned search giant paying out a hefty fine of a whopping $5 billion!

On Friday, a judge in California ruled that Google has to soon face a class-action lawsuit that claims that the search behemoth has been snooping on users’ data even when they have been using Chrome’s private ‘incognito’ mode.

Filed by three Chrome users back in June 2020, the lawsuit alleges that Google employs pervasive data tracking technologies that are not hindered even if users go the extra mile to protect their private information by turning on Chrome’s incognito mode.

Advertisements

At first, Google quite obviously sought to have the lawsuit rejected. However, U.S District Judge Lucy Koh had planned otherwise. In her ruling, she mentioned that the company has failed to notify users about their alleged data collection practices while users have their private mode on.

Google, in response to the ruling, via a court filing, said that the ‘incognito’ mode is not equivalent to ‘invisible’ mode. Therefore, a user’s activity during a private browsing session may be visible to the websites they visit along with third-party analytics or ad services that are enabled on the same.

On Saturday, Google spokesperson José Castañeda, in an email response to a query regarding the lawsuit, mentioned that the company vehemently disagrees with the lawsuit’s claims and will surely defend itself in the upcoming legal proceedings.

Furthermore, he also explained that the primary purpose of Google Chrome’s incognito mode is to allow users to browse the internet without having their activity saved on the browser or the device they are using.

This recent ruling comes when big tech is facing intense security from lawmakers and regulators over their unchecked data collecting practices. Earlier this year, in a bid to curb invasive tracking, Google announced that they will phase out third-party cookies and won’t be replacing them with some other technology even though it has the potential of hurting its advertising business. But that’s not all.

Advertisements

It has also surfaced that the Alphabet-owned giant, following in Apple’s footstep, is currently discussing the possibility to follow anti-tracking route, albeit partially, for Android. Although it won’t be as stringent as the measures adopted by the iOS 14.5 update, it plans to limit data collection to a large extent.

And lastly, Google has recently announced a significant reform when it comes to its ad-buying platform. In the previous week, the search major announced that it will be moving away from individualised cross-site tracking when displaying its ads. At present, the company is busy creating new tools that would allow advertisers to analyse users’ browsing habits on their own device and then target aggregated user cohorts with similar interests.

The possibility of Google coughing up a whopping $5 billion in fine, reminds us of another social media behemoth known, rather accused, for violating users’ privacy and data tracking mechanism. Facebook was made to pay $5 billion in fine in 2019 – the biggest fine in the history of tech. Though the fine amount was equivalent to Facebook’s one-month revenue, the authorities faced severe criticism for slapping the penalty which hardly made any dent on Zuckerberg led social media company. Funny enough, Zuckerberg reportedly made $1 billion from it too.

However, it’s too early to quote any amount of fine Google could potentially face as a result of this legal battle. It would be interesting to see whether Google too find it acceptable and park the fine amount aside just like Facebook did, or it will fight tooth and nail to get rid of it.

We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleWeeding Out The Devil In The Details, ED Raps On Amazon India To Turn Over Documents

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google May Have To Cough Up $5 Billion In Fine For Tracking Users In Incognito Mode!

The new fine of Google could make a big dent in the financial book of the internet behemoth. Google's...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Google Will No Longer Track Users Across Multiple Sites: Pledges To Adopt Pro-Privacy Ad Buying Tools!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google’s advertising business is all set to undergo some major privacy-pro changes. In what can only be called a shocking announcement, the search giant...
Read more

Google Emerges As The Most Trustworthy Company Among Americans [Study]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Over the course of the last few years, the relationship between big tech companies and consumers have soured as the latter has become increasingly...
Read more

Google News Corp Partnership: The Most Unexpected Collaboration!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Australia, remaining persistent in the face of Google threatening to pull out its search engine from the country altogether, has finally managed to tame...
Read more

Endorse News Publishers, Pay and Engage: Microsoft Takes A Dig At Google, Facebook

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
From the chaos ensuing in the Land Down Under, Microsoft looks primed and ready to make the most of it. Putting forth staunch support, Microsoft...
Read more

Google’s Next Move: The Final Nail In Facebook’s Coffin?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Apple deciding to take the anti-tracking route to safeguard user privacy on their devices, now Google is aiming to do the same with...
Read more

Will Xiaomi Be Able To Do What Google Failed To Do With Smartphone?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Having raised the roof with its path-breaking wireless charging design, Xiaomi seems to have taken modularity as the newest mantra. But on a road...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.