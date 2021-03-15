BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

Weeding Out The Devil In The Details, ED Raps On Amazon India To Turn Over Documents

By Jayesh Sharma
8
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Wave Goodbye to Netflix Account Sharing: The OTT Leader Is On The Purge!

Netflix account sharing will soon become a thing of the past as the OTT major is on the prowl....
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Price Of iPhone 12 In India Could Be Slashed

The exorbitant price of the iPhone 12 in India is keeping a lot many aspiring buyers away from owning...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Can Amazon Food Break The Duopoly Of Swiggy And Zomato In Online Food Delivery Market?

After the acquisition of Uber Eats by Zomato the online food delivery market has become a two-horse race. The...
Read more

After their dirty laundry getting out in the public domain, the censure for Amazon India is set to draw closer.

India’s premier agency responsible for enforcing economic laws, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has entered the fray now. According to fresh reports, the ED has reportedly asked Amazon.com Inc. to turn over information related to its operations in the country.

This, after the furore caused by the Reuters report, led the agency to investigate the US e-commerce major.

Advertisements

Ever since the bombshell dropped over Amazon’s alleged preferential treatment to a select band of sellers, India’s federal financial-crime fighting agency has been examining the findings of the report.

The Reuters special report in question was based on internal Amazon documents dated between 2012 and 2019. It provided a never-seen-before inside look at how Amazon’s India platform had been trying to circumvent the country’s foreign investment rules.

The documents reviewed by Reuters showed how Amazon had been complicit in helping a small number of sellers prosper on its India platform. By giving them a competitive edge of discounted fees, the Seattle-based company was slyly helping cut special deals with big tech manufacturers such as Apple Inc.

Even though Amazon publicly claims that all sellers operate independently on its platform, the documents revealed that the Bezos-owned giant exercised a significant amount of control over the inventory of some of the biggest sellers on its Indian platform.

Now that ED is furthering the investigative process by asking for “information”, Amazon India chief Amit Agarwal has also told employees that the allegations of trying to slither past foreign investment rules and malpractices are “unsubstantiated, incomplete and factually incorrect”.

For Amazon, who for several years been under investigation by the agency for possible violation of foreign investment rules, this revelation seems like a tipping point of sorts.

Advertisements

It has been facing some intense backlash from the Indian retailers, who have long-held suspicions that e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart owned Flipkart have been carefully dodging federal regulations. Incidentally, they also form a crucial part of PM Modi’s support base, and no matter how directly correlated, the government has been trying to introduce diktats to level the playing field between online and offline retailers. The CAIT has specifically requested fresh Press Notes from PM Modi, seeing to block alleged FDI escape routes by e-commerce companies.

Amazon, for one, has been putting its best foot forward in the Indian land. A key market as seen by Bezos himself, Amazon is committed to the vision of Digital India, the US-based e-commerce giant growing to over 700,000 sellers on its platform in the last seven years, according to Amazon India Chief Agarwal. The company has also put forth an additional $1 billion to digitize as many as 10 million small businesses in the country by 2025.

It had also pumped in over Rs 11,400 crores during the FY2019-20 across its marketplace, payments, and wholesale business units in India to provide an upshot to become the country’s leading digital commerce market. As such, the e-commerce major has seen its losses mostly mount, as is evidenced by the chalking up of Rs 133 crore loss, with revenue of Amazon India’s wholesale unit tumbling down to a massive 70% YoY in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

In the same period, rival Flipkart’s wholesale arm for starters, saw revenues rise 12% in FY20 to Rs 34,610 crore, cutting down losses to 18%.

If these numbers were not enough, Amazon has also been entrenched in a long battle for the control of the Future Group with heavyweight Reliance.

With the present predicament, the misery for Amazon in India can compound even further as the threat of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) coming knocking at the door is still in the equation.

Clearly going through a rough patch, the salvos have been fired at Amazon in the desi land. It will be interesting to see how Amazon wades through these troubled waters, and at what cost.

Stay tuned for more updates until then.

Previous articleOYO Going Back To Its Roots: Offloads Co-Living And Co-working Properties!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Weeding Out The Devil In The Details, ED Raps On Amazon India To Turn Over Documents

After their dirty laundry getting out in the public domain, the censure for Amazon India is set to draw...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Google Pay Learns From WhatsApp Debacle: Plans To Monetise Users’ Data, Albeit In A Right Way

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After 3.5 years of its existence in India, Google's payments' arm Google Pay, or GPay as it's called mostly, is now making a significant...
Read more

India eCommerce Market: $111 Billion Opportunity Created By Mobile Shoppers [REPORT]

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The eCommerce market in India would be growing leaps and bounds in the years to come as the post-pandemic market conditions look significantly promising. By...
Read more

Reliance Seems Confident Of Future Group Knocking Amazon Down

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In a bid to salvage the ₹24,713-crore deal with Future Retail (FRL), Reliance Industries has stepped into the rescue of troubled FRL to make...
Read more

Can Amazon Food Break The Duopoly Of Swiggy And Zomato In Online Food Delivery Market?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After the acquisition of Uber Eats by Zomato the online food delivery market has become a two-horse race. The equations, however, are about to...
Read more

Discovery Is Eclipsing Search: The Paradigm Shift Indian eCommerce Industry It Witnessing [Report]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India’s digital economy is transforming at a rapid pace and it is the amalgamation of digital content and commerce that is leading the charge. A...
Read more

Will Tata Be the Biggest Challenge For Tesla In India: From Partnering To Competing!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
‘If you want something done right, do it yourself’ - this is the exact ideology with which Tata Group aims to set foot into...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.