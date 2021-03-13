BriefStartups
Updated:

OYO Going Back To Its Roots: Offloads Co-Living And Co-working Properties!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
8
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Wave Goodbye to Netflix Account Sharing: The OTT Leader Is On The Purge!

Netflix account sharing will soon become a thing of the past as the OTT major is on the prowl....
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Price Of iPhone 12 In India Could Be Slashed

The exorbitant price of the iPhone 12 in India is keeping a lot many aspiring buyers away from owning...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Can Amazon Food Break The Duopoly Of Swiggy And Zomato In Online Food Delivery Market?

After the acquisition of Uber Eats by Zomato the online food delivery market has become a two-horse race. The...
Read more

The Indian homegrown hospitality startup unicorn OYO Hotels & Homes has recently decided to cut off its underperforming assets in a bid to improve profitability.

According to multiple people familiar with the developments, the Ritesh Agarwal-headed company has let go of several co-working spaces and a few of its co-living and rental housing aka OYO Life properties to focus on its core business, i.e. hotels.

OYO has surrendered two Hyderabad-based co-working spaces sprawling across 65,000 square feet besides others located in Bangalore, Gurugram and Mumbai. Also, in the previous 2-3 quarters, the Softbank-Group backed hospitality chain has permanently shut down over 4,000 bed across several locations listed under OYO Life and converted or rebranded close to 1,700 beds under OYO Rooms.

Advertisements

According to Ankit Gupta, CEO, Frontier, OYO India and South Asia, this move has been undertaken to optimise the company’s supply network as the exited properties were not yielding any profits or have been significantly impacted by the change in consumer demand.

However, Gupta claimed that the numbers cited by the sources for its OYO Life properties were inaccurate and denied that some of their co-living assets have been converted under OYO Rooms.

But, when it comes to the co-working space, the OYO India and South Asia CEO confirmed that they have indeed exited some properties as they were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made the segment unsustainable for expansion and further growth altogether.

Under the condition of anonymity, a senior executive at OYO mentioned that the hospitality chain is now increasingly focusing on profitability by identifying more properties after shutting down the loss-making assets.

Gupta mentioned that OYO has put in motion a strategic plan to optimise its supply partnerships for its hotel segment and other businesses as well and repeatedly stressed that it is more of an ‘optimisation exercise’ than one which is simply about cutting back or shutting down properties.

Advertisements

Because of the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to forcing the entire hospitality industry to stand still, OYO went back to the drawing board and reevaluated its offerings based on several parameters such as scalability, quality, cost and profitability. According to Gupta, only then did the company decide to exit certain properties wherein it no longer saw an opportunity to create value for its partners.

It’s important to take a note here that the homegrown hospitality chain, besides cutting off its underperforming properties, has also laid off many of its employees, all under the pretext of ‘optimising’.

According to a recently surfaced media report, OYO Hotels & Homes has offloaded close to 150 employees between November and January. And now, these former OYO employees are on the payroll of the consulting giant KPMG.

All in all, it is well understood that recovering from the pandemic has forced OYO to play hardball and go back to its roots to focus on strengthening its core business of hotels. It now remains to be seen how the hospitality chain further expands into the ‘new normal’ landscape. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleTesla Turns To Tata, And It’s Not Electric Cars!
Next articleWeeding Out The Devil In The Details, ED Raps On Amazon India To Turn Over Documents

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Weeding Out The Devil In The Details, ED Raps On Amazon India To Turn Over Documents

After their dirty laundry getting out in the public domain, the censure for Amazon India is set to draw...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Cognizant Employee Bonus Surprise: Out Of The Box Thinking To Boost The Morale

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
At the time when the whole world is trying to come out from the sizer and grip of covid-19, the announcement of Cognizant employee...
Read more

OYO Offloads 150 Employees: Cast off flab, Narrow Focus on Core With A Long Term Strategies At Heart

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Every move you make in business is quite akin to chess. If you want your devised strategy to be pulled off, you must also...
Read more

Bounce Layoff: Bike Rental Startup To Pivot Into New Vertical

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 1
Bike-rental startup Bounce has laid off a massive chunk of its workforce in a bid to survive amid continued low demand for shared mobility...
Read more

80% Companies in India Have Increased Their Digital Marketing Spend To A Great Extent [REPORT]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Businesses are being bullish about digital marketing spend in India, all thanks to the increasing internet penetration, pushed by the novel coronavirus. When the...
Read more

10 Best Places To Work In 2021 Post Pandemic: Apple, Facebook, Tesla Fail To Make!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Everyone wants to work in a company that is full of positive vibes. However, the task to find such best places to work is...
Read more

COVID-19 Unemployment Leading To Ageing Indian Workforce, CMIE Reports

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The latest data shared by the CMIE aka Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has highlighted a huge red flag. Due to the devastating effect of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.