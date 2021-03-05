BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

Tata Super App Launch: The Repeated Delays Are Quite Concerning, And Damaging Too!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
26
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

TikTok Coughs Up $92 Million In Fine For Harvesting User Data Of Minors!

The popular short-form video app TikTok simply can’t catch a break! Besides dealing with its botched acquisition now stuck...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance Aims To Launch Its Own Version Of UPI-Like Payments Network With Google And Facebook!

The mammoth tech-petroleum conglomerate Reliance aims to create its own version of UPI! According to the latest news, the Mukesh...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon Had No Evil Intent As Painted By Kishore Biyani, Documents Reveal!

The ongoing spat between Amazon and Future Retail seems to become ugly with each court hearing, and Amazon is...
Read more

The much-awaited launch of TATA Super App is postponed once again.

Last year, in the month of August, the Tata Group announced they are working on a Super App, a move to lock horns with Amazon and Reliance in the Indian online retail space.

The super app that will operate via the group’s Tata Digital arm was initially slated to launch late last year. But soon, it got postponed to March 3rd which also coincides with Tata Group’s Founders’ Day. Now, according to a recent media report, the deadline has once again been pushed back.

Advertisements

The company is still waiting for approval from the Competition Commission of India aka CCI’s for its proposed deal with BigBasket.

In early February 2021, the Tata Group officially sealed discussions with the homegrown e-grocer to buy a 68% stake in BigBasket for a whopping Rs 9,500 crores. After that, as per the norms, Tata applied to the National Company Law Tribunal aka NCLT and CCI for statutory and regulatory clearance.

A legal adviser to the conglomerate said that the CCI’s approval is being expected to come in soon. Nonetheless, it is not an ‘unusual delay’ as bigger deals usually take an entire month for getting all the required clearances.

Tata Group officials close to the development revealed that the conglomerate is currently busy tying up up several loose ends as the integration of internal business structures and management into Tata Digital has its own challenges.

Simran Dhir, the Head of Competition law practice at S&R Associates – a law firm, mentioned that the Competition Commission of India usually clears simple tractions which do not have substantial overlaps within a month, while the approval for complex transactions comes after 3-6 months.

Advertisements

Dhir mentioned that the CCI first searches for business overlap between the proposed parties. After that, the commission then considers the structure and size of the overlapping markets and if the deal or combination poses the possibility of impacting the competition or the supply chain in the overall market space. Only then it gives its approval to any deal.

Currently, even though TATA group awaits CCI clearance, its Tata Digital arm is continually creating several consumer service verticals such as grocery, dairy, pharmacy, medical consultation, lifestyle, beauty, education, logistics, consumer finance, insurance and payments.

This shows how aggressively Tata Group is gunning for acquiring a slice of India’s online retail market space – a domain wherein Jio’s umbrella of services and Amazon has already expanded to a great extent. Thus, it now remains to be seen how successful Tata Super App becomes by eating a sizeable portion of their market share.

On the flip side, repeated delays in the launch of TATA Super app is constantly hampering the market reputation of the group and raising questions over the capabilities of TATA in the digital space. TATA is yet to grab a sizeable share of any digital pie, be it telecom, ecommerce or any other new-age business. However, Jio is reaching new heights and achieving new milestones by introducing a fleet of digital services and offerings.

As the launch of TATA Super app is getting stuck in new challenges at repeated intervals, the much-awaited and much-hyped Super app appears far from rollout in the near future.

Currently, no concrete launch date of TATA Super app has been confirmed by the conglomerate. Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. did not respond back to any queries as of now. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleWhatsApp Voice And Video Calling From Desktop: A Threat To Zoom And Google Meet?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tata Super App Launch: The Repeated Delays Are Quite Concerning, And Damaging Too!

The much-awaited launch of TATA Super App is postponed once again. Last year, in the month of August, the...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Tata Group NUE To Have Flipkart, MasterCard, Airtel Digital By Its Side

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Tata Groups’ foray into the bidding process for acquiring an NUE license is attracting several partnerships. As RBI is committed to pushing the digital...
Read more

Name Checked: BigBasket’s Rap On Daily Basket Tantamount To Bullying?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Whatever you do, don’t all put your ‘names’ in one ‘big’ basket? Get the hint? In a rather unfortunate turn of events, Indian e-grocery giant...
Read more

Milkbasket Acquisition: Is Reliance the Last Hope of Survival?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Finally, some light at the end of a very long tunnel for Milkbasket. According to emerging reports, the online milk delivery startup MilkBasket is all...
Read more

With the Acquisition of BigBasket, TATA Aims The Lion’s Share Of $12 Billion Online Grocery Market In India

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
E-grocery segment sits up and takes notice, there’s a new player who has thrown his hat into the fray. Tata is acquiring Bigbasket! According to...
Read more

Reliance Retail’s New Stratagem: Exit JioMart’s Direct Sale, Engage Kiranas

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
For a conglomerate to increase its presence and function in the most optimal of ways, the think tank must always be on its toes....
Read more

Tata Group Places Huge Bet On E-Commerce Gameplan: Plans To Invest Rs 3,500 Crores In Tata Cliq!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Tata Group is gearing up to dominate the digital front by placing bets on e-commerce led growth! According to the latest news, the Tata Group...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.