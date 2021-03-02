BriefTechnology
Updated:

OYO Offloads 150 Employees: Cast off flab, Narrow Focus on Core With A Long Term Strategies At Heart

By Jayesh Sharma
20
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

New RBI Guidelines Force You To Memorise All Of Your Card Details

It's time to get your brain prepped to do some much-needed homework and commit to memory the 16-digit numbers...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Zomato Beefs Up Valuation Prior To IPO In Its Latest Fundraising Round!

Before heading to the stock market with an IPO, the homegrown food delivery startup Zomato beefs up its valuation...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

TikTok Coughs Up $92 Million In Fine For Harvesting User Data Of Minors!

The popular short-form video app TikTok simply can’t catch a break! Besides dealing with its botched acquisition now stuck...
Read more

Every move you make in business is quite akin to chess. If you want your devised strategy to be pulled off, you must also be prepared to lose a few pawns. Seems like OYO is thinking along the same lines.

In some fresh reported developments, the Softbank-backed unicorn has offloaded 150 employees to reputed consulting firm KPMG.

The transfer, part of a deal won by KPMG on OYO’s request proposal, will be used to deliver financial shared services for the Ritesh Agarwal founded start-up.

Advertisements

The hospitality firm, which has already let go of hundreds of employees ever since the pandemic, is eyeing the strategic jettisoning of an ancillary unit in financial shared services in favour of developing its core strengths.

According to some unnamed quoted sources, even though the move is by no means a cost-cutting measure, there are benefits to be reaped when statutory liabilities like provident funds, gratuity, and medical, etc. are sloughed off.

Presently, the employees, now on the payroll of KPMG, are all engaged in working on OYO designated projects.

Taking cue from an OYO spokesperson, OYO’s fundamental expertise is being a technology and revenue growth brand of its flowering collection of small hotels and homes. It is just as well that the company narrows to focus on fronts like increasing boarding partner hotels and tech engagement and let a veteran services firm take care of the rest.

For the off-boarded employees, OYO’s financial shared services teams were assigned to work on transaction processing, travel and expenses, covering payables and receivables management, and other run-of-the-mill financial operations. In a stroke of sound logic, in KPMG, they have found someone vastly experienced to manage shred financial services aspect to let OYO focus on its hotel and room services in general.

Advertisements

Purportedly, OYO and KPMG have entered into a multi-year service engagement for end-to-end delivery of finance shared services. The said employees have all been put under a six-month contract period with the financial services firm, following which they will continue to be on the rolls of KPMG for the foreseeable future.

All things said, this particular move’s strategic nature is at some odds to OYO’s previous moves. Pummelled by the pandemic, the brutal impact on the travel and hospitality industry was felt keenly by OYO, resulting in furloughing periods and laying off of employees.

In April of 2020, the hospitality firm had asked select employees to ‘go on leave’ with limited benefits, in addition to imposing a 25% cut in their fixed salaries.

Even as CEO Ritesh Agarwal has claimed of having a $1 billion war chest to fund operations until OYO moves in for an initial public offering, OYO’s workforce in the country has dwindled sizeably.

Following a lean model may be the need of the hour, even as core customers return. OYO should aim to build on its narrowed objectives to post a resurgence.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Previous articlePrice Drop Or Discount On iPhone 12 Is Unlikely For A Very Long Time
Next articleUPI Transactions Slowing Down? 2.29 Billion In February, A Dip From January!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

UPI Transactions Slowing Down? 2.29 Billion In February, A Dip From January!

For the last few months, the growth in the number of UPI transactions has been below expectations. Industry experts...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

OYO, Pandemic and Future: CEO Agarwal Makes Big Claims

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
If there is one sector at which the pandemic really took a swing, it is the hospitality industry. But that's not the only one...
Read more

Fintech Startups In India Raised $1.7 Billion In H1 2020: More Than 2X Increase Despite Global Slowdown

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The fintech investment in India, despite all the havoc wreaked by COVID-19 all over the world, has been able to keep booming in leaps...
Read more

OYO Introduces New Initiatives to Increase Employee Satisfaction

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
With work from home having become the new norm for most Indian startups due to mandatory social distancing during the pandemic, many people have...
Read more

OYO Gets New CEO And Merger To Boost Its Business In Japan

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The hospitality industry has been one of the worst-hit due to COVID-19. The pandemic left the sector heavily crippled and forced many businesses to...
Read more

OYO Cuts Salary Of All Employees In India But Will It Help Them To Recover?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The SoftBank backed Indian-origin OYO was already struggling prior to the COVID-19 situation. Now, after things went completely south for the entire hospitality industry...
Read more

Top Startups In India That Represent The Thriving Startup Landscape [REPORT]

Brief Divya Nayak - 0
The Indian Start-up surface is as hot as the sun and it continues to thrive! This has been a matter of telltale by the flagship...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.