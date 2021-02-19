BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

New Norms For Digital Payments Processors: RBI Wants Them To Improve Security And Compliance!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
14
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla Impact: Apple Pay Adds Bitcoin, Google Pay And Samsung Pay To Soon Follow Suit!

Apple has finally caught the crypto-fever and has moved to enable support for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla Gets TikTok: A Unique As Well As Surprising Combination

Tesla just rolled out a software update for its cars in China and it is something rather...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Tesla Factory In India: Karnataka Gets The Love Of Elon Musk

The Elon Musk owned American electric car company Tesla is all set to set up its very...
Read more

In a bid to improve governance, India’s central bank has decided to tighten the norms around security and compliance for banks and fintech companies.

Aiming to help improve on factors such as security, control and compliance, the Reserve Bank of India, aka RBI, recently released a set of detailed guidelines for wallet operators, payment gateways, banks and other non-banking entities who run payments operation within the country borders.

The introduction of these guidelines was first hinted at by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his Monetary Policy Committee address previous year on December 4th. This new set of rules comes at a time when frauds, outages and several instances of data breaches has been observed to have spiked in the country’s payment ecosystem.

Advertisements

RBI’s newly minted framework dubbed as the ‘Master Direction’ is basically a set of all best practices as recommended by the central bank and will help standardardise the security operations of all regulated payment processing entities.

Issued on Thursday, the RBI circular announcing the same mentioned that the Master Direction provides necessary guidelines in order to implement and set up a robust governance structure along with deploying common minimum standards of security controls for various digital payments’ products and services.

Furthermore, the circular also said that the guidelines are completely technology and platform agnostic and therefore will create an ‘enhanced and enabling environment’ for customers to use digital payments in a safer and more secure way.

RBI has granted six months to all regulated payment processing entities to ensure compliance. The 21-page Master Direction circular issued specifications for – source code protection of third-party UPI apps, guidelines related to cybersecurity to prevent external attacks & card payments and internet banking security protocols.

The central bank also mentioned that necessary guidelines will be issued separately and hightest importance will be given to security controls around the digital payment systems in India.

Advertisements

Now, note here that these newly formulated rules will also have implications on third-part payment apps such as WhatsApp Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe, etc besides regulated bank on how they interact with their partnered banks and store customer data.  What more?

Well, it is bound to affect the business models of several payment gateways as well who are reliant on the delayed settlement of merchant funds to the banks of their users. According to the RBI’s new rules, a payment operator or a bank cannot delay settlements for their customers’ bank accounts by more than 24 hours maximum.

The RBI in the circular mentioned that the Board and Senior Management will be held responsible for the implementation of this policy and that the policy itself will be reviewed at least on a yearly basis mandatorily. 

It now remains to be seen how does Indian payment processing entities react to it and if these norms by the RBI will be able to successfully accomplish its primary goal of improving security and compliance in the country’s digital payments space. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleOnline Bookkeeping: The Most Neglected Tool That Accelerates Business Growth
Next articleDragon Slayer: India leaves China Behind in Fintech Deals

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Digital Services Will Account For 50% Of The Indian IT Industry Revenue By 2026 [Report]

The Indian IT industry is all set to accelerate growth over the next five years!
Read more
Brief

Dragon Slayer: India leaves China Behind in Fintech Deals

Jayesh Sharma - 0
The Indian fintech sector is a force to be reckoned with. And by slaying the beast that Chinese fintech is, it has...
Read more
Brief

New Norms For Digital Payments Processors: RBI Wants Them To Improve Security And Compliance!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In a bid to improve governance, India’s central bank has decided to tighten the norms around security and compliance for banks and...
Read more
Brief

Online Bookkeeping: The Most Neglected Tool That Accelerates Business Growth

Dazeinfo - 0
As a business owner, it’s crucial that you are always in full control of your finances. Having an understanding of your business...
Read more
Brief

Amazon’s Dirty Secrets To Dupe GOI And Small Sellers Now Revealed!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Amazon’s dirty secrets are out and its making heads turn in shock and disbelief! According to Reuters which reviewed...
Read more
Brief

Milkbasket Acquisition: Is Reliance the Last Hope of Survival?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Finally, some light at the end of a very long tunnel for Milkbasket. According to emerging reports, the online...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Dragon Slayer: India leaves China Behind in Fintech Deals

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The Indian fintech sector is a force to be reckoned with. And by slaying the beast that Chinese fintech is, it has...
Read more

India Tighten The Noose Around Digital Lenders: Asian Countries Observing Closely

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Digital lenders are in hot water in Asia. Various authoritative bodies are stepping up to increase reign in the financial services sector,...
Read more

Rogue Squadron Alert: Don’t Fall Prey To Lending Apps On Google Play Store!

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Whatever the world it may be, there always is a constant battle going on between the forces of good and evil. And...
Read more

Post-COVID, SMBs To Now Face Build vs Buy Dilemma For Digitisation!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Small retailers and businesses survived the global pandemic that plagued 2020 on the back of rapid digitisation by relying on platforms which...
Read more

Exclusive: PhonePe Raises ₹5,000 Crore At A Valuation of ₹45,000 Crore

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The digital payment company PhonePe has raised Rs 5,000 crore (approx $690 million) in a fresh round of funding. After the new...
Read more

Google Pay Fee On Instant Transfer: An Indication Of Google’s Aggressive Monetisation Strategy?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google has decided to levy fee on instant payment, starting from the US market. A few days back, Google...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.