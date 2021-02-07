BriefInternet
Updated:

These Traits of a Great CEO Are Secret Sauce Behind Success

By Dazeinfo
2
0

Must Read

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Jeff Bezos To Resign From CEO Of Amazon

The world's second most richest person and the founder of the world's e-commerce behemoth, Jeff Bezos to...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The New Netflix Feature Is A Boon For All Late Night Binge Watchers!

For all the late-night binge-watchers out there, Netflix has finally heard your cries for help. The U.S-based...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Fraudster Arrested With Bitcoin Worth $60 Million, But Police Is Helpless!

How many times have you heard a story of police arresting a culprit but couldn't recover a...
Read more

The CEOs of hugely successful companies in the U.S, like Elon Musk and Bill Gates, have something of a heroic reputation. Their achievements are so significant that it can be easy to assume they have some kind of superhuman abilities that others just can’t compete with.

The good news is that most successful CEOs got to where they are today through hard work and adaptability. However, there are some key traits that all the great CEOs share. These aren’t naturally occurring abilities, but rather skills they have worked on over their careers and used to great effect.

In this article, we’ll be highlighting some of those traits so you can start building your own super CEO mindset.

Advertisements

Passion for Your Vision

All great CEOs have a real, tangible passion for their view of the future of their company. They are connected to their mission, to their goals, and to the people around them who can help them achieve their goals.

A good example of this is Elon Musk. Musk is a man famous for investing everything he has in the projects he is passionate about. In an effort to get both SpaceX and Tesla up and running, the South African billionaire famously slept on the floor of his factory and worked around 120 hours a week

That’s just 80 hours a week more than the maximum recommended for the average worker. Musk doesn’t do this because he needs less sleep than other people, it’s his passion that drives him.

A Willingness to Take Risks

Obviously, when we are talking about risk we don’t mean casual recklessness. No CEO is going to last long in the cutthroat world of Silicon Valley if they take uncalculated risks. 

However, tech is a continually evolving world, and those who make it big know they are going to need to take risks on emerging technologies. 

Advertisements

A good example of this is Jason Calacanis. Calacanis is an angel investor and founder of Inside.com. A risk-taker by nature, Calacanis sharpens his eye for a great deal and his ability to negotiate through the love of Poker.  

Calacanis has never been shy about his love of the game and even name his recently started investment podcast “All In.” 

In interviews, Calacanis has stated repeatedly that the calculated risk-taking of poker feeds into his activities as an angel investor. The boom in the popularity of the game, driven by the surge of cutting-edge new competition types from leading companies like PokerStars, is what prompted him to invest in tech companies like Weblogs, Netscape, and Mahalo.

Real Vision

Describing a leader as a visionary is both a little old hat and does have some negative associations with it. It can sound a little cultish. However, A CEO that can, to some extent, predict the future of the market and his company’s place in it is always going to be of great benefit to that company.

Jeff Bezos is a great example of this. Do you remember when Amazon was just a company that sold books? No, neither do we. Bezos took what was essentially an online bookstore and turned it into a company that earned $280.5 billion in 2019.

The driving force behind that turnaround was Bezos’ vision for the company and his willingness to embrace change and innovation, a situation which continues to this day

A Lack of Ego

While it is admittedly true that it can be difficult to find a concrete example of a humble CEO, what isn’t hard to find is research backing up the idea that a level of humility is what separates a good CEO from a great CEO.

There are a significant number of studies that have indicated that the two most important traits in a CEO are the passion and drive to always try and push their company forward, and the humility to realize that they can’t do it alone.

Far from being a sign of weakness, humility is, in fact, linked with a whole raft of other desirable leadership qualities, such as sincerity, fairness, and transparency of leadership.

Previous articleElon Musk Is Making Wall Street Dance On His Tweets

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

These Traits of a Great CEO Are Secret Sauce Behind Success

The CEOs of hugely successful companies in the U.S, like Elon Musk and Bill Gates, have something...
Read more
Brief

Elon Musk Is Making Wall Street Dance On His Tweets

Dazeinfo - 0
Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who needs no introduction, is proving himself as the world's most influential person who not only has...
Read more
Brief

Fraudster Arrested With Bitcoin Worth $60 Million, But Police Is Helpless!

Aarzu Khan - 0
How many times have you heard a story of police arresting a culprit but couldn't recover a single penny despite knowing where...
Read more
Brief

Google’s Next Move: The Final Nail In Facebook’s Coffin?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After Apple deciding to take the anti-tracking route to safeguard user privacy on their devices, now Google is aiming to do the...
Read more
Brief

Amid Massive Layoffs and Paycuts, Indian Startups Headcount Increased By 35% During Pandemic!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In the pandemic fuelled past year, while most big organisations scaled down their operations and announced massive layoffs and pay cuts, Indian...
Read more
Brief

What’s In Store For India After Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO? Find Out!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The news of Jeff Bezos stepping down as the CEO of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) sent shockwaves across the entire business community....
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Amid Massive Layoffs and Paycuts, Indian Startups Headcount Increased By 35% During Pandemic!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In the pandemic fuelled past year, while most big organisations scaled down their operations and announced massive layoffs and pay cuts, Indian...
Read more

Startups Rejoice: Gets One More Year Extension For Startup Holiday Tax

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After going through a horrendous 2020 filled with a massive number of shutdowns and layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, startups can...
Read more

Why Is Elon Musk Net Worth Skyrocketing Like Never Before!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Yesterday, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk dethroned Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and claimed the title of world’s richest person, all...
Read more

Happy Birthday Stephen Hawking: The God of The Universe

Brief Abhishek - 0
The genius Stephen William Hawking is impressively represented in ‘The Theory of Everything’- the movie made on him. A man who defied his...
Read more

Indian Startups Are Gearing Up to Make the Most of 2021

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
2020 was a year full of strangeness and uncertainty for people and economies alike. Due to the pandemic, the prospect of profit...
Read more

Chinese Investment In Indian Startups Is Now A Distant Dream

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When the Indian Government changed its FDI policy in late April, China got handed the short end of the stick for investing...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.